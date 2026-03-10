Miele celebrates assembly of 10,000th oven, range in Opelika plant

CONTRIBUTED BY city of opelika

OPELIKA — Just a little over one year after launching production, Miele Manufacturing Inc. has reached a significant milestone: the assembly of its 10,000th oven and range. The achievement marks a remarkable first year for the young operation and underscores the company’s rapid growth in a highly competitive home appliance market.

Mayor Eddie Smith said, “Reaching the 10,000th unit in just over a year is an impressive achievement and a great example of what happens when a world-class company partners with a hardworking community. Miele chose Opelika because of our skilled workforce and strong business environment, and this milestone shows that decision is already paying dividends. We’re proud to see their success grow right here in Opelika.”

The landmark unit rolled off the assembly line this week at the company’s production facility in Opelika, where leadership and employees gathered to celebrate the occasion. Management described the milestone as a testament to the dedication of the workforce and the strong market demand for the company’s products.

“When we started production at the end of 2024, we set ambitious goals,” said Ulf M. Kranz, CEO of Miele Manufacturing. “Reaching 10,000 units since then exceeds our expectations and confirms that customers value the quality, reliability and design of our ovens and ranges assembled in Alabama.”

Since the start of operations, the company has steadily expanded its production capacity, introduced new product variations and strengthened its global supplier network. The manufacturing facility now operates multiple assembly lines, ensuring efficient workflows and consistent quality-control standards.

“This milestone highlights the momentum Miele has built in a short amount of time. Producing 10,000 units demonstrates both strong market demand and the capabilities of Opelika’s manufacturing workforce. As Miele continues to expand its operations, the economic benefits will continue to ripple throughout our community and strengthen Opelika’s reputation as a great place for advanced manufacturing.”

Dr. Uwe Brunkhorst, SVP of Miele in Germany said, “The 10,000th unit represents more than just a production figure — it reflects months of planning, engineering, training and teamwork. From sourcing raw materials to final safety inspections, each appliance undergoes rigorous testing before leaving the factory floor.”

The milestone also signals positive economic impact for the region. Over the past year, the company has created nearly 50 jobs in manufacturing, logistics and administration, contributing to local economic development. Suppliers and service providers in the surrounding area have likewise benefited from the facility’s growth.

Looking ahead, Miele plans to further expand its product portfolio and explore new markets. Investments in equipment, process improvements and employee training are already underway to support continued growth in the coming years.

“This is only the beginning,” said Kranz said. “Our goal is to keep raising the bar in performance, output and safety.”

For more information, contact the Opelika Economic Development Department at (334) 705-5115.