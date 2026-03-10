Meet the new owners of Precious Cargo and Five Little Piggies

BY LANDI RUTLEDGE

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — On Feb. 7, Mallorie Ray and Ashton Smith became the new owners of Precious Cargo and Five Little Piggies, opening the doors in downtown Opelika.

With five young girls between the two of them, they said seeing the doors closed inspired them to take over ownership, and they were determined to keep it in the community.

While they said they previously shopped there a few times in the past, they said the opportunity to take over the store came from a Facebook post.

Similarly, they said they created a Facebook post to ask what the community wanted to see.

“We made a Facebook post asking the community what they wanted to see the most of, what they like to shop for and what brands they put their kiddos in,” Ray said. “We really went off of what the community wanted in their feedback. So, we’re still learning. We have open ears and open hearts.”

With a little under a month to start from the ground up and open, Ray and Smith said the transition process, since January, has been hectic.

Ray said one of her priorities was making sure customers knew Precious Cargo was still open.

“[We really wanted to] get the word out there,” Ray said. “A lot of people didn’t know that it was here previously, even when it was open. So, [we are working to get] the word out, be consistent in hours and what we have to offer.”

Another priority that the owners said they have is making sure their vision moving forward is clear and cultivates a space where locals want to visit.

“[We want to] be a place for the community with items that customers want to see and want to come in and shop for,” Ray said. “[We want to be] a one-stop shop and have good price points.”

Ray and Smith said they have plans to expand inventory, brands and services, with the newest addition to the store being a shoe selection.

“I think we’re trying to change it up altogether and create a new vision for Precious Cargo,” Smith said. “[The store] didn’t have shoes before, we’ve added shoes and a lot more inventory.”

Because the number of children’s boutiques in the downtown Opelika area is so limited, Ray said she is excited to get a chance to provide a welcoming space to the community.

“This definitely can be a place, whether somebody wants something for a future event or if they procrastinated and need to come in, you can just come in and get whatever you need,” Ray said.

Within the next five years, Ray said she hopes to see Precious Cargo at the very top.

Also the owner of Tenth St. Nutrition, Ray said she is grateful to be a business owner in downtown Opelika.

“It’s been such a blessing to be in this little circle, you build relationships, and, before I even became a business owner, I wanted to have something,” Ray said. “I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew I wanted to have something down here in this area.”

Community support is of the utmost importance to Ray and Smith as local business owners.

“The people of this town like to have that relationship where they know that they’re going to be taken care of,” Ray said. “[We want them to know] they can come in here, and they trust us. They trust the quality of what we have, so we want to keep that going.”

Ray and Smith said they are open to partnering with other downtown businesses and participating in local events.

On March 19, Ray and Smith said their children will have silhouette portraits done. While a date is not yet set, they also plan to have Easter pictures with the Easter bunny and the kids.

Ray said the most rewarding part of becoming a business owner has been having a place to call her own.

“[We are excited to] express who we are through what we sell, meeting locals and building relationships with customers,” Ray said. “[We enjoy] having the opportunity that you wouldn’t get being on the outside of it.”

One of the lessons that Ray and Smith said they have already learned is how far in advance inventory for retail purchasing needs to be ordered.

“When you go to market to buy for a retail store, you order six months out,” Ray said. “So, I went in January and I thought I was going to be able to buy stuff and bring it into the store and sell, but you can’t. We are already ordering for back to school, fall and winter 2026, so it’s all pre-order stuff. We really had to dig and work to shop what they call ‘immediates,’ which is what you see in the store now, but I think we did a pretty good job.”

Ray and Smith said they want the community to know that they are there for anything that is needed.

“We’re not just here to sell children’s clothes,” Ray said. “If somebody needs a hug, a friend or just to chat, we’re here for that too. If they need a prayer, we’re here for that. They need another mom friend; we’re here for that. We’re not just here for retail, we’re here to support and to love on you, and that’s the big picture.”