Golf tournament raises money for ABLE movie

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Locals gathered at the Auburn University Golf Club on March 2 for the ABLE Invitational Golf Tournament, a community fundraiser supporting the upcoming feature film ABLE, set to begin production in the Auburn-Opelika area in 2026.

Through donations and support from more than 50 local businesses and civic organizations, hundreds of residents, the cities of Auburn and Opelika and the money raised at the ABLE Invitational Golf Tournament, the film will bring jobs, creative opportunities and national visibility to Alabama, along with sharing the story of Kayla Kosmalski and a message of inclusion for viewers.

AU Club General Manager Jimmy Green introduced the event and the significance of producing ABLE in Auburn-Opelika. Green said he sees ABLE filling the need for quality, encouraging movies that tell real stories.

“Let me tell you why the Auburn University Club got involved — turn the news on, turn your TV on and see what kind of programming we have these days,” he said. “What we value here is when we get to be a part of something that makes a difference, and we do a lot of these events for charities — but when Kelly and I started talking [I was excited because] this is real, it’s a real-life story, it talks about real issues across our country, and it is a feel-good story. Which I’m going to be honest with you, turn the news on — we need some feel-good stories.”

Green said the tournament offers a couple of options for golfers, one of which was a long-drive celebrity — with Auburn University Football Kicker and No. 38 Alex McPherson as the celebrity.

“So you’re kicking a football 42 yards to win the game, are you more nervous today to get that one ball on the fairway or getting [the football] through the uprights?” Green said.

“Probably the pitfall today, honestly,” said McPherson.

ABLE Producer and Writer Kelly Collins Lintz played a preview that shared the true story of the film’s protagonist, Kayla Kosmalski, a young woman with Down syndrome who won Miss Delaware Teen USA 2024.

“ABLE is inspired by the true story of a mother who gives birth to a baby with Down syndrome, and after a quick cycle through the five stages of grief, decides to move heaven and Earth to make sure that her daughter lives a life of full inclusion,” Lintz said in the preview video. “This is a girl who could read at four, she kept up with a traditional classroom without modifications, she was a model, a varsity cheerleader, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and earned a National High School Diploma — which is very unusual for someone with Down syndrome to do.

“I think the world needs to change the way it looks at people with Down syndrome. And I can stand on a lot of stages and tell a lot of people a lot of facts about that, but it will be much more persuasive if I do it by telling that story, and that’s why we feel the best way to truly advocate for change is with a well-done feature film. The mission of Team Lintz is to create, fund and produce stories for film and television that foster personal growth and inspire positive transformation in the hearts and minds of humanity.”

Lintz said she hopes ABLE will impact families who are navigating similar diagnoses and show what is possible.

“We want to encourage those who are raising kids with all kinds of disabilities and inspire those who might in the future to give them hope rather than a life sentence of doom, which is what they usually receive when they get this diagnosis,” she said. “We want to tell a story that illustrates why families who raise a child with Down syndrome tend to be happier and more fulfilled, according to studies. We want to do it with a film, because when it comes to changing hearts and minds, it’s not speeches and logic that do the best job or that are our most potent weapons, it’s emotion, and emotion is best evoked by a well-told story. My second mission was entirely unexpected, but one that I’m actually becoming just as excited about, and that is to make this a community collaboration. We had planned to film this in Atlanta, but 15 months ago, Auburn and Opelika had different ideas, and they changed our minds, and this project has become what can only be described as a massive community collaboration.”

Auburn University Football Chaplain Mike Blanc prayed over the film and the event and said he felt led to share an encouraging verse with those in attendance.

“Jeremiah 29:11 says, ‘For I know the plans to have you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.’ And the reason why I love this verse so much is not because what the verse says right there, but because of the context of the verse,” Blanc said. “See when God gave that verse to the Israelite people during exile — some of them were in prison camps, some of them were facing some of the most harsh conditions that you could even imagine. But God wanted to give them a promise to say, ‘Hey guys, I know it looks bad now, but it’ll be good later.’”

AU Club Assistant Head Golf Professional Trace Lancaster explained the rules for the day, and the golfers left the pavilion to take on the greens.

With many businesses and community members contributing to make ABLE a success, Lintz said the investment has been encouraging and will play a large role in completing the film — and, along with setting national eyes on Auburn-Opelika, ABLE will bring actors and employees to town — boosting the economy.

“All of our cast will have to be imported, and much of our crew will be brought in — so that will boost the local economy,” she said. “They’re all going to be out shopping, getting souvenirs, eating at restaurants and all of that. I think the main way, though, is the positive PR that this project will bring to this town… This project will only happen because of the people of Auburn-Opelika, Alabama; they will make this project a reality — and I’ll never forget it.”

To donate and support the production of ABLE or learn more about the project, visit www.ablemovie.com. To watch the promotional video, visit www.youtu.be/d0CcN_u0WTQ. For businesses that want to donate goods or services, email team@ablemovie.com.