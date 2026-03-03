Community Calendar | March 3, 2026

LUNCH AT THE CHAMBER

The Opelika Chamber is hosting “Lunch at the Chamber,” a weekly food truck and pop-up vendor event held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday at 200 S. Sixth St., Opelika. The event runs from late February through November and features a rotating lineup of local restaurants and vendors serving lunch outside the Chamber building. For weekly lineups and updates, visit opelikachamber.com or follow @opelikachamber on social media.

ONGOING

The Sound Wall Collective offers early access to tickets, discounts on events and exclusive members-only experiences. More information is available at theswmi.org.

MAR. 9, 16, 23, 30 — FOOD TRUCK MONDAY

Opelika Chamber continues its Food Truck Monday series every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Opelika welcomes food trucks offering a variety of lunch options, inviting residents to gather and enjoy local cuisine in a community setting.

MAR. 5 — MICHELLE MALONE WITH DOUG KEES

Sundilla Concert Series & Radio Hour will welcome Michelle Malone with Doug Kees on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (450 E. Thach Ave., Auburn). Advance tickets are $20 and available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillaconcerts.com. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and guests may bring their own food or beverage.

MAR. 13 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Opelika Chamber of Commerce presents Food Truck Friday on March 13 in historic downtown Opelika. The annual event features a variety of food trucks, live music and vendors for family-friendly community enjoyment. Food Truck Friday draws crowds to downtown and celebrates local cuisine and entertainment. Visit the Opelika Chamber website for more details and participating vendors.

MAR. 19 — READING BETWEEN THE WINES

The Lee County Literacy Coalition will host “Reading Between the Wines” on March 19 at 6 p.m. at Twenty-One Acres Wedding & Event Venue. The evening event supports literacy initiatives in Lee County and benefits the coalition’s programs as a United Way agency. For more information, visit www.leecountyliteracy.org

or call (334) 705-0001.

MARCH 25 — TIGER GIVING DAY 2026

Auburn University will host Tiger Giving Day 2026, a 24-hour online fundraising event focused on changing lives on campus, throughout the community and across the state. Now in its 11th year, the annual day of giving allows donors to support student programs, faculty initiatives, research and community projects during a single day of philanthropy. Gifts may be made online throughout the event and are used to fund impactful university projects. For more information or to give, visit www.tigergiving.org.

MARCH 28 — GLOBAL COMMUNITY DAY FESTIVAL

The 5th Annual Global Community Day Festival will be held at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway. The family-friendly event features a Parade of the Flags, live music and dance, international food trucks, arts and crafts, sports and games. For information, visit aub.ie/globalfestival.

MAR. 28 — SHRED DAY

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host Shred Day on March 28 from 8–11 a.m. The free event is open to Lee County citizens and nonprofits (no business documents accepted). Documents will be shredded onsite through a partnership with River Mill of Columbus. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers unload materials.

APRIL 4 — WWAP 1000 YOUTH MARCH

Walking With A Purpose (WWAP) hosts the 1,000 Youth March on April 4 in Opelika. The community initiative aims to engage, motivate and empower young people through positive leadership, unity and civic involvement. The event welcomes youth and families to participate in activities promoting unity and empowerment in the community.

APRIL 5 — EASTER BRUNCH BUFFET AT SOUTHERN OAK

Southern Oak Restaurant will host its annual Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 5, with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The spring menu features seafood and salad displays, an omelet station, prime rib and honey-glazed ham carving stations, seasonal entrées and desserts. Cost is $89 per person (includes sparkling wine or a mimosa), $35 for ages 7–12 and free for children 6 and under (plus tax and gratuity). Reservations required via OpenTable or by calling 334-737-2117.

APRIL 18–19 — 25TH ANNIVERSARY OLD 280 BOOGIE

Standard Deluxe will host the 25th anniversary Old 280 Boogie on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1015 Mayberry Ave. in Waverly. The music festival features performances by Shovels & Rope, The Heavy Heavy, Cedric Burnside, The Pine Hill Haints, Abe Partridge, The Band of Heathens, The Last Jimenez, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson and Taylor Hunnicutt. Tickets are available at standarddeluxe.com.

APRIL 25 — CITY-WIDE CLEAN UP

Keep Opelika Beautiful will partner with the city of Opelika for its annual City-Wide Clean Up on April 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. The anti-litter campaign promotes community pride and brings together residents, businesses and organizations to help keep Opelika clean.

MAY 2 — GARDEN IN THE PARK

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host Garden in the Park on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Municipal Park. The annual festival features handmade and homegrown art, vendors, entertainment, children’s crafts and food. For more information, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com

.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES & RADIO HOUR — 2026 SCHEDULE

April 10 — Rebecca Loebe (AUUF)

April 30 — Admiral Radio

June 12 — Abbie Gardner

July 16 — Jessica Willis Fisher

Aug. 28 — Act of Congress (tentative)

Sept. 11 — Joe Crookston (AUUF)

September — TBA

Oct. 9 — Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs (AUUF)

Oct. 15 or 16 — Jefferson Ross and Todd Hoke (AUUF)

Nov. 5 — Griffin House (AUUF)