Auburn Chamber of Commerce holds annual meeting

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Local business and government leaders gathered together on Tuesday morning for the Auburn Chamber of Commerce annual meeting held at the indoor practice facility on the campus of Auburn University. Guests were treated to a catered breakfast before the meeting began.

The Auburn Chamber is a membership based organization that supports local businesses by connecting business professionals and creating business opportunities. The Chamber hosts more than 100 networking events each year and offers resources and meeting spaces to businesses of all sizes.

Chamber Chair of the Board Eloise Stewart welcomed guests and Pastor Josh Yates of Vineyard Church Auburn delivered the invocation. Chamber President and CEO Anna Hovey introduced special guests which included Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

According to Hovey, 2025 was the best year in the history of the Auburn Chamber which was established around 1949. Hovey said the Chamber had 195 new members and 118 investors in 2025 plus a 96% retention rate of current members. The Auburn Chamber is currently executing a campaign called “75 Years Strong” to construct a new $3.5 million Chamber & Community Business Center. The 7,100 square-foot facility will be located on the Chamber’s current site and will serve business professionals by focusing on business growth and workforce development.

“Auburn is not perfect, but boy is it a great place to live,” Anders said. “This is a unique place.”

According to Anders, Auburn is an active city where its success relies on the ability of local businesses and local government to communicate and work together.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of Auburn,” Anders said. “The city is dedicated to putting your tax dollars to good use.”

Several awards were presented during the annual meeting including the first ever John Wild Hospitality Award which was given to Collegiate Hotel owners Kim and Brian Wirth.

Other award recipients included:

• Eagle Awards for job creation — Rabren General Contractors, Austin First Foundation, Grace Auburn Church, Variations Dance Studio and Tacorita Restaurant.

• Young Business Person of the Year — Hunter Wiggins, owner of Session Cocktail Bar.

• Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award — GE Aerospace.

• Teague Award for volunteer of the year — Crystal Russell.

• Diplomat of the Year — Mike Gordon.

• Chairman’s Award — Nonet Reese.

Before concluding the meeting, Stewart passed the gavel to David Reaves who will be the 2026 Chair.