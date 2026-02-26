Auburn Sticks Season High, Falls to Bama

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN ATHLETICS

AUBURN —Julianne Huff delivered a standout performance Friday night at Neville Arena, posting a career-best 39.525 to win the all-around and power No. 18 Auburn to a season-high 197.250 against No. 3 Alabama. The Tigers also recorded their best bars score of the year (49.225), signaling continued progress as postseason competition approaches. Huff set the tone early with a 9.9 on vault to help Auburn open with a 49.35 team score, and she closed the night with a team-best 9.925 on floor to share the event title and secure the all-around win.

On bars, Alex Irvine anchored the rotation with a 9.925, as Auburn counted six strong routines — a milestone for a lineup that has faced challenges this season. Emma Grace Boyd added a 9.875, while Huff and Olivia Greaves each contributed 9.825s. Moving to beam, Olivia Ahern impressed in the leadoff spot with a career-tying 9.9, and Huff, Hannah Hagle and Marissa Neal each posted 9.875s to give the Tigers another 49.35 team score. Auburn finished the meet on floor with a 49.325, highlighted by Huff’s 9.925 and additional strong routines from Ahern and Neal.

Despite Auburn’s season-best total and steady performances across all four events, Alabama claimed the rivalry meet 197.950, earning its first win on the Plains since 2018. Still, the Tigers’ improved consistency and rising scores provided momentum heading into a challenging stretch. Auburn will travel to top-ranked Oklahoma next before returning home March 6 to host Michigan State, as the team continues building toward the postseason.

PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA | FOR THE OBSERVER