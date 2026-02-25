Auburn girls basketball wins regionals; advances to semifinals in Birmingham

Lady Tigers exorcise their demons

Final Score 62-60 – Video by Daniel Schmidt.

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

AUBURN – There was a sense of déjà vu as No. 5 Auburn High School entered Dunn-Oliver Acadome for the second straight year against a Central High School team they had already beaten three times.

Last year, it ended with tears for the girls in royal blue and white after CHS ended their season with a 63-53 defeat in the same round.

This time, the Lady Tigers (24-3) left smiling after shooting 44 percent overall and making nine of their 12 fourth quarter free throws to defeat the Lady Red Devils (17-12) 62-60 on Feb. 25 in the girls’ 7A central region championship game.

AHS last made the state tournament in 2024, where they lost to girls’ 7A state champions Hoover High School 71-56 in the semifinals. It is the fifth time the Lady Tigers have reached the state semifinals and the first time they’ve beaten CHS four times in the same season since 2021.

Before exiting the court, AHS head coach Courtney Pritchett dried his tears and composed himself with a radio interview. He admitted that he showed his team videos of last year’s defeat and told them to make sure they didn’t feel those same emotions again.

“This game was what it was every game we played them this year. Central’s a great team and it’s always been a battle every time we play them, but there’s just something special about this group. Every single step of everything they do, they put God first,” Pritchett said. “It still almost feels surreal. But I’m just grateful. God is really good and he’s been great to this team, and we’re really excited about this and to keep playing.”

It was a full-circle moment for senior guard and tournament most valuable player Braylee Winfrey, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals. After fouling out last year and helplessly watching the game slip away from the bench, the joy of victory was that much sweeter.

“It’s awesome. We came out last year and didn’t end on a good note, [but] this year we made a statement and I’m really proud of us,” Winfrey said. “We made sure we remembered how last season felt. We emphasized the little things and we critiqued [last year’s performance], and I feel like we did great on that.”

Also crucial to the win was junior guard Kayden Carr. While she wasn’t part of last year’s squad, she knew she would shoulder the load at some point.

While her teammates hung on in a game that saw neither team have more than a five-point lead at any time, she more than delivered when her number was called by making three of her four fourth quarter free throws.

“I know I was made for this moment. Some people have to step up and do what they have to do for the team. I knew it was my job and there’s no point in being nervous,” Carr said. “With this group of girls, it’s amazing, and with this coaching staff, it’s been a great season. I can’t wait to keep it going.”

The familiar foes got off to a scrappy, physical start in the paint, which led to early foul problems for both teams as they fought to prevent easy looks near the rim. As the whistle chirps mounted, a free throw duel between Winfrey and Jabria Lindsey broke out and CHS found itself up 15-13 after the first quarter.

After getting off to a slow start on both ends of the court, the Lady Tigers battled back by forcing three straight turnovers and got their offense going with six points from Isabella Paul. However, two three-pointers from CHS’ Kahalia Moore in the final four minutes ensured AHS went into halftime up only 28-25.

With neither squad able to separate itself, the physicality only ramped up in the third quarter as players fought for every loose ball and rebound. Feeling the tension, Winfrey and Lindsey raced up and down the court trading tough jump shots in a frantic finish.

Entering the fourth quarter down 43-42, the Lady Red Devils scored five points within the first 53 seconds before AHS clawed its way back to a two-point lead by the 3:10 mark. Even after that, CHS refused to quit, and Kandria Mebuge hit a corner three with 39 seconds left to bring CHS back within one point.

By then, however, it was too little, too late as Winfrey’s spectacular five-of-six performance from the free throw line over the final three minutes and a last-second Lady Red Devils turnover sealed their fate.

Winfrey finished as the game’s leading scorer with 26 points for the Lady Tigers, while Carr contributed 11 points. Lindsey led the Lady Red Devils with 24 points, and Mebuge added 14 points.

AHS will face No. 3 Bob Jones High School (25-6) in the girls’ 7A state tournament semifinals after the Lady Patriots defeated Hillcrest High School (17-13) 63-49 in the northwest region championship on Feb. 24.

That game will take place on March 5 at either 9 a.m. or noon at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, which is located at 1001 N. 19th St.

AHS and BJHS share no common regular-season opponents.

On average, the Lady Tigers score 61.3 points per game and allow 37.9 points per game, while the Lady Patriots score 65.4 points per game and allow 48.2 points per game.

AHS and BJHS enter the state tournament on 15-game and seven-game winning streaks, respectively.