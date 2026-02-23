Obituaries | Feb. 23, 2026

Enoch Joe Youngblood

Enoch Joe Youngblood, age 82, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 17, 2026 at his home. He was born on April 14, 1943, in Reynolds, Georgia to T.J. and Iona Youngblood.

Joe dedicated much of his life to service and hard work. He served his community through the United States Post Office in Auburn, Alabama for 40 years and also proudly served in the Army National Guard for 43 years. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Faye Youngblood, with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage. He is also survived by his sons, Tim Youngblood (Tracy) of Auburn and Tommy Youngblood (Sallie) of Birmingham, Alabama.

Joe was a proud grandfather to his grandsons, Payton Youngblood, Banks Youngblood and Turner Youngblood.

He is survived by two sister-in-laws Linda Peterson of Auburn, Judy Clanton of Auburn, plus several nieces and nephews as well.

Visitation was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral home on Feb. 20. The funeral service was held the following day, Feb. 21, at Auburn Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Lakeview Baptist Food Pantry where Joe was a regular volunteer.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

James Clark Warman

James “Jim” Clark Warman, 98, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, after a brief illness. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.

Mr. Warman was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on May 27, 1927. He was the son of Roy Elton Warman and Della Thompson Warman. He attended West Virginia University and earned his undergraduate and master’s degree in Geology. Prior to graduation he served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947.

Jim married Eudora Ann Hedrick on Oct. 11, 1953. They were married for 55 years prior to her death in 2008.

Jim had a distinguished career as a geologist. He began working for USGS in Colorado and later in Washington, D.C., before moving his family to Auburn, in 1965. Here he established the Water Resources Research Institute at Auburn University. Jim was proud to serve two terms as president of the American Water Resources Association.

Jim enjoyed giving back to others in many ways, but sharing his musical talent was his greatest joy. He was a lifelong pianist and played for many different places and events, including Wesley Terrace and the Auburn Mayor’s Memorial Breakfast for over 30 years. He loved playing “Music for Meditation” for his church and continued to do so up until the week before he fell ill. He touched hearts as gracefully and joyfully as his hands touched the ivory keys.

Jim was active in many clubs in Auburn, including Kiwanis, Elks Club and the East Alabama Old Car Club. He and Eudora served on the board that founded Village Friends for seniors in Auburn, Alabama.

Jim is survived by his three sons, Lloyd Clark (Meri) Warman of Montgomery, Andrew Elton (Geri) Warman of Maylene, Alabama and Christopher Laux (April) Warman of Auburn; eight grandchildren Holly, Nicholas, Alex, Emily, Kristen, Leah, Alana and Ben.

Please consider a memorial donation to his granddaughter’s nonprofit, Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, 17887 Wheeler Rd., Fayetteville, AR 72704 (www.northsongbird.org).

Bobbie Thomas Umbach

Bobbie Thomas Umbach’s long and wonderful life completed a beautiful circle in her 83rd year. On Feb. 15, 2026, she went to her eternal home with the Lord from her childhood home in Gold Hill, Alabama.

Affectionately known as “BB” after the birth of her first grandchild, she will be remembered as a gifted, hardworking, humble servant who put others over herself throughout her life. She used her many talents to support her family in every way and to enrich the lives of others. She saw “the good” in everyone and always had a positive attitude. Her closest friends say she embodied the virtues outlined in Proverbs 31:25-31 — strength, dignity, wisdom and faithfulness among them.

She was born in Auburn and raised in Gold Hill, Alabama, among multiple homes built and inhabited by the Heath family at the turn of the century. One of those homes — the one she lovingly restored — became the place where she spent the final decades of her life. The middle of three daughters, she grew up surrounded by extended family members who helped raise her and spent their entire lives in the Gold Hill community. She later attended the Auburn City Schools, where she formed lifelong bonds, including one with her future husband, Arnold, whom she began dating in the fifth grade.

Raised in a family of schoolteachers, Bobbie’s educational and professional journey spanned multiple decades, institutions and subjects. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in home economics from Auburn University in 1965 and an Master’s Degree in special education from the University of Alabama in 1970. She enjoyed a distinguished career in education in the Auburn City School system, Lee County Schools, the Auburn Board of Education and the Auburn United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. After years of teaching, Bobbie made a career change and took ownership of The Villager Frame Shop, a business she devoted countless hours to. After becoming an empty nester, she returned to the classroom to pursue a PhD. at Auburn University, which she earned in 1990. She spent the remainder of her career as the director of special education for the Auburn City Schools until her retirement in 2003.

Retirement, however, was a bit of a misnomer. Bobbie continued consulting for the Alabama State Department of Education, supervising future professional educators, taught a course at Auburn University, served on four volunteer boards and was a regular volunteer at local organizations. Perhaps motivated by the arrival of her grandkids, she eventually took up scrapbooking with gusto. This labor of love became her textbook for meticulously documenting the family’s history in pictures and in words. Her background in framing served her well as she located, restored and cataloged an impressive collection of family photographs, interviewing relatives to capture the stories behind each visual memento. Her scrapbooks rest on shelves in her family members’ homes across the country, and many hours have been spent flipping through the pages, reliving and learning about the past. They have become her lasting syllabus for generations to come.

In her later years, she slid into her role as a grandmother and great aunt with passion and love. She relished hosting her four grandsons and only granddaughter, as well as many great nieces and nephews, in her beloved Gold Hill home, where she would patiently spend many perilous hours in the passenger seat of “the mule,” exploring every square inch of her family property with underage drivers at the wheel. The only fare she would collect from these many adventures was the inevitable opportunity to share a bit of history about the land that they were exploring. Her patience routinely outlasted the charge of a good golf cart battery.

Bobbie is survived by her sons, Arnold William Umbach III (Trip) and wife Ashley of Birmingham, and Matthew Heath Umbach and wife Debbie of Boston, Massachusetts. She is also survived by five grandchildren, William Swede Umbach (Caroline), Robert Dowie Umbach, Warren Watkins Umbach, Taylor Kelly Umbach and Logan Thomas Umbach; one great-grandson, Evans Arnold Umbach, and many beloved grandnieces and nephews in South Carolina.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lorenzo Herbert Clark and Evelyn Thomas Clark, by her sisters Luanne Thomas Rey and Nancy Thomas Morris. She dearly loved, in sickness and in health, her husband of 56 years, Arnold William Umbach, Jr., who passed away in 2020.

She leaves behind a family bound by love, a history carefully preserved and countless people better for having received her care and compassion.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the chapel at Auburn United Methodist Church, located at 137 S. Gay St., in Auburn. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compass Church, a church in Kellyton, Alabama, started by Bobbie’s neighbors of 15 years, Allen and Michelle Isbell and the parents of her “adopted grandchildren,” or the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority Scholarship Fund.

Compass Church

Checks: Compass Church

1201 US Highway 280

Kellyton, AL 35089

Online: www.wearecompass.churchcenter.com/giving/to/bobbie-umbach-memorial-fund

Alpha Delta Kappa Education Sorority

Checks (“scholarship fund” on memo line)

ADK

718 Burke Place

Auburn, AL 36830.

Robert Rudd

Robert Rudd was born in Opelika to Ira and Mattie Lou on March 26, 1934. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2026. He was 93 years old.

At the tender age of 17, he moved to Colorado. There he owned his own interior trim company for 20 years. In 1988, Bob and Bessie moved to Kingman, Arizona, where they owned and operated The Ramblin Rose Motel. In 1991, he retired and returned to his hometown.

He was a member of Ridge Road Baptist Church where he loved to play his guitar and sing. He enjoyed fishing, fiddling in his garage and working on cars and boats.

Bob was preceded in death by Bessie, his loving wife of 71 year; his oldest son Robert; his baby daughter Betty Lou; four brothers and four sisters.

Bob is survived by his son David (Terry); his daughters Dorothy (Bob), Tammy (Ira) and Lesa; his 17 grandchildren David (Tracee), Tim (Inge), Lucas, Mindy, Matthew, Tera (Chris), Rocky “William”, Wendy (Tony), Toby (Kyla), Alan (Shelby), and Nicki; his 26 great-grandchildren Jonah, Morgan, Nathan, Tallie, Boston, Ronan, Hannah, Cora, Dalton, Alexandra, Connor, Rebekah (Logan), Rachel, Ashley, Hayley (Kane), Zach (Ashley), Mason, Lana, Maverick, Malory, Trey, Jeremy and Hayden; his 15 great-great-grandchildren Landon, Emma-Claire, Jordynn, Matthew, Mayleigh, Jayden, Karson, Addison, Ella-Marie, Roxxi, Kayo, Nova, Paul, Marnie and Jax.

Visitation was Thursday, Feb. 19, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and a funeral service was held Feb. 20.

He was interred at Garden Hills Cemetery located at 1218 Frederick Road in with Pastor Stephen McClain officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

LINDA JAYNE MONROE

Linda Jayne Monroe passed into the presence of her Savior on Feb. 19, 2026.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1960, in Birmingham, Alabama. After attending Banks High School, she settled down in Pinson, Alabama, to raise her family. In 1999, she went to work for the United States Postal Service, eventually, she transferred to Auburn, where she worked as a letter carrier until she retired in June 2022. Active in her church, she traveled on numerous medical and dental mission trips to Honduras. Outside of work and her church, Linda enjoyed a number of hobbies, including camping, hiking, gardening, bird watching and motorcycle riding. But her favorite pastime, and the one she enjoyed the most in retirement, was sewing and quilting. She covered the furniture in the house with many of her creations.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, James Turner; her mother, Miriam Turner; and her sister, Carol Turner.

She is survived by Scott, her husband of 23 years; her son Michael Lawson (Julie); her daughter Sarah Knight (Simon); her brother Jimmy Turner (Linda); five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter,and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Opelika. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed the service.

Coach Jimmy DeVenny

The much loved and respected Coach Jimmy DeVenny (James Vance DeVenny, III) of Auburn, passed away Feb. 16, 2026, after a short bout with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Vance DeVenny II and Frances Bell Kittrell.

He is survived by (in his words) “his wife, high school sweetheart, love of his life, best friend forever, lifetime helpmate, chief supporter and stabilizing partner” of almost 65 years, Clara Jeanine Smith DeVenny; his daughters, Jenny Hatfield (David), Joni Williams and Jan Watkins (Chris); his sister, Cheryl Dempsey (Ben, deceased); his grandchildren, Riley Watkins (Alexis), Garrett Watkins (Anna), Connor Watkins (Emma), Brady Watkins (Marisa), Elise Hatfield, Caroline Watkins Redd (Gunnar) and Avery Williams; his great-grandchildren, Cal Watkins, Malachi Watkins, Blythe Watkins, Lottie Watkins, Adelaide Watkins, Nora Watkins, Hayes Watkins (deceased), Baker Watkins, Miller Watkins, Everly Redd, Faye Watkins, Thomas Watkins and Sonny Watkins.

Jimmy DeVenny, born March 29, 1940, in Eufaula, Alabama, graduated from Eufaula High School in 1958. He was on Auburn University’s first SEC championship basketball team in 1959-60 and graduated from Auburn University in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in textile management. Jimmy was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a First Lt. Field Artillery Unit Commander. He then received a certification in secondary education from Auburn University in 1968. He went on to receive a master’s degree in Administration and Guidance & Counseling from University of Alabama Birmingham in 1973. In 1981, he received a certificate in vocational education/marketing and distributive education from Auburn University.

Coach DeVenny was a beloved and award-winning high school basketball coach in the state of Alabama for many years where he coached at Hewitt-Trussville High School, Erwin High School, Auburn High School and Eufaula High School. He then served as an assistant principal at Auburn High School, a principal at Drake Middle School, maintenance and transportation supervisor for Auburn City Schools and retired as an assistant superintendent for Auburn City Schools. And because he enjoyed people and meeting new challenges, he became a real estate agent for Century 21 Paramount Real Estate/Prudential Real Estate.

One of the highlights of Jimmy’s life was serving his church faithfully. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church for 31 years where he served in many capacities including deacon, chairman of the deacons, trustee, chairman of the trustees and teacher of the Agape Sunday School class for almost 30 years where he had many close friends.

In Jimmy’s words he enjoyed “ family, building memories with them including many vacations, celebrations and just being together, Nean’s good cooking, close friends, church friends, tennis buddies, playing Hand and Foot, teaching the Agape Sunday School class and the sweet spirit among those brothers and sisters, Auburn sports, Auburn High School sports, Atlanta Braves, writing poems, country music, 50’s music, Christian music and FOX news.”

Jimmy wore many hats and was beloved by all who knew him. His blessings were “too many to note, but include … Nean, family, heritage, background, high school basketball coach, Coach Jack Powell, teammates, classmates, former basketball teams, mentors, bosses, co-workers, church leaders, pastors, teachers, staff and living in the USA.”

But his greatest blessing Jimmy said was “the peace of having Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. The One who selected and saved me despite my sins, mistakes and shortcomings. The One who continues to lead me even when I am not aware of the need to be led. The One who answered prayers when I expressed heart felt requests knowing I had no solutions of my own. The One, through the Holy Spirtit, who still walks with me today guiding, directing and protecting. The One who still provides me with His grace, presence, power and wisdom daily. The One who is still patiently working His plan for my life…. Jeremiah 29:11.”

God did indeed work His plan for Jimmy’s life and all who knew him benefitted from his life and example.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 21, at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the

AGAPE FUND at Parkway Baptist Church

766 E. University Drive Auburn, AL 36830.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.

Betty Joe Williamson

Betty Joe Williamson, age 82, of Opelika, passed away on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

Betty Joe was born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Grove Hill, Alabama — the third child of seven to Carter and Cula Lee Williamson. She lived a life marked by strict devotion to her church and career, all while loving her extended family.

She was never married. Instead, she devoted much of her life to her nieces and nephews. Her family was important to her, and she often shared stories with friends about the Williamsons. She was known as “Aunt Betty” to six nieces, four nephews, 10 great-nieces and 15 great-nephews.

A graduate of Clarke County High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, Betty Joe worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Avon. She was known for her unending work ethic and loyalty to the company, regularly promoting the benefits of Avon products to anyone who would listen. She found joy in supporting the Auburn Tigers football program and she regularly fellowshipped with friends in the Opelika area.

She was a member of Opelika First Baptist Church, where she worshipped faithfully for more than 50 years. Her faith was an important part of her life.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryll (Roy) Patrick of Brandon, Mississippi; and sisters-in-law Lois (Percy) Williamson of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Susan (Pete) Whitfield of Hoschton, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Percy Williamson and Larry Williamson; and sisters Shirley (Frank) Cotten, Judy (Randy) Etheredge and Kay Williamson.

A graveside service will be held at the Grove Hill Cemetery located at 129 South Church Street, Grove Hill, Alabama, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Her nephews Steve Parten, Blake Patrick and Phillip Smith will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the First Baptist Church of Opelika Senior Ministry, Encore (334) 745-5715.

Lathan Funeral Home of Jackson, Alabama, is handling all arrangements.

Sarah Gullatte

Sarah Hovey Gullatte of Salem, Alabama, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the age of 96. She was born on March 30, 1929, to John and Nellie Hovey.

Sarah was a graduate of Beauregard High School and Auburn University, and she taught school at Salem Elementary School and Beauregard Elementary School in Lee County. She was a homemaker, enjoyed sewing, arranging flowers, Auburn football and fishing — with two cane poles. She also supported her husband, Bob Ed, in their farming operation in Salem.

She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she taught the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class, hosted weekly prayer meetings, sang in the choir, volunteered with Vacation Bible School and GAs (Girls in Action) and was a strong supporter of missions. Yes, Sarah was a firm believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Edwin (Bob Ed) Gullatte Sr.; their infant son John Steven; and her siblings, Johnnie Vanderford, Luellen Stephenson and Robert Hovey.

She is survived by her sons Robert Edwin (Ed) Gullatte, Jr. (Shell) of Salem, Alabama, Jimmy Gullatte (Tracy), of Hoover, Alabama; daughter Ann Dixon (Ken) of Salem, Alabama; and her grandchildren David Gullatte (Julia) of Homewood, Alabama, Garrett Dixon (Robin) of Salem, Alabama, Daniel Gullatte (Melissa) of Hoover, Alabama, Mary Kendall Dixon of Salem, Alabama, and Robert Caylor Dixon of Salem, Alabama; and great-grandchildren Blair Gullatte, Natalie Gullatte, Ava Gullatte, Lily Gullatte, Chandler Jane Dixon, and James Cash Dixon.

Services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

Pallbearers were Garrett Dixon, Daniel Gullatte, David Gullatte, John Gullatte, Bob Hovey, Jim Hovey and Jay Snellings.

In place of flowers, please give to the

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund,

6314 Lee Road 175

Salem, AL 36874

or the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home

2681 Rocky Ridge Lane Birmingham, AL 35216.