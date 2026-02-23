Letter to the Editor

Opinion: We need a new sheriff in town

OPINION — The last time Jay Jones wasn’t the Sheriff of Lee County, I was 13-years-old. The most important thing in my life at the time was staying out of trouble and being a good representative of Opelika on our town’s All-Star baseball team. Since then, I’ve graduated high school, earned a college degree, attended graduate school overseas, worked a full career in both Washington D.C. and Texas, gotten married, had four children, moved back to Opelika and started up my own business. That’s a lot of life. That’s a lot of experiences. And in that period, the people of Lee County have stuck with the same man as the chief law enforcement officer.

Some people might view Jones’ tenure as one of stability. Others might see him as someone who has significant experience and is worthy of remaining in his position for one last wagon ride. That’s not how I see it. And it’s not how you should either. In fact, it’s increasingly obvious that we are past time for fresh leadership and a fresh perspective in the office.

Cam Hunt is challenging Jones for Lee County Sheriff in the upcoming primary on May 19, 2026. It is imperative that Hunt win this race. There are numerous reasons for this, but chief among them is the seemingly comfortable contempt that Jones has displayed from his position of authority, evident in his treatment toward Hunt.

The story has become increasingly well-known throughout the community and county. When former deputy Hunt approached Jones and told him that he felt called to challenge him in the primary, Jones fired Hunt on the spot. Jones told Hunt that he only intended to run one more time, that Hunt should wait his turn and that a primary challenge would cause unnecessary division within the Sheriff’s department. This abuse of authority is the type of “good ole boy” corruption that comes from longstanding incumbency and inherent contempt for voters. It’s the type of material that makes for a good daytime drama or made-for-television movie. Unfortunately, it’s not the type of thing that makes for good leadership, especially when actual lives and safety are at stake.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office is plagued with issues. Critical equipment, such as department radios, is out-of-date. Policies are in place that hamstring deputies from protecting the community, such as discouragement of utilizing pit maneuvers to stop dangerous high-speed chases. The county jail is in woeful disrepair with locks that don’t function well. And there have been screwups and coverups regarding deputies making arrests outside their jurisdiction which have significantly complicated prosecutorial efforts within the district attorney’s office. This signifies poor management and vacuous leadership, a complacency that only comes from a stagnant and all-too-comfortable official at the top.

Further, the department is simply not exercising the type of initiative it should take when it comes to cooperation with federal authorities on illegal immigration and immigration enforcement. I know this because this is part of my own professional work. While Jones will likely protest such a claim, the reality is the department could and should signal to the Department of Homeland Security a greater willingness to operate aggressively under the 287(g) authority within the Immigration and Nationality Act. This authority effectively deputizes local law enforcement to help federal officials enforce immigration law. Hunt will send that flare up. Jay Jones could have done this years ago, but has willingly chosen not to do so.

Why is that important? Because Lee County is increasingly a hub for violent cartels and their gang-affiliates operating out of Atlanta. They use our hometowns as a through pass to move deadly fentanyl, narcotics and traffic people as part of the broader Mexico-based cartel network. We need aggressive and clear-eyed leadership to sever those networks. Hunt understands this reality and will provide that leadership to make our county and our families safer.

Hunt has already shown he can and will do this. He has served his nation in uniform in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has admirably defended our community and saved lives as a sheriff’s deputy. He has the respect of many in local law enforcement who quietly back him, but are concerned about repercussions from Jones if they go public. He is a leader. He will change the culture, change outdated policies and change the operational dynamics within the Lee County Sheriff’s office that will improve our lives and keep us safer. Most importantly, he is honorable and has committed to running a race that has already cost him his job and livelihood — casualties inflicted by the bruised ego of a man who should have retired years ago.

Our community is growing. It is a wonderful place to raise a family. We need someone in leadership who has proven his heart and dedication to serving and protecting us — and has done so at great personal risk, both physically and professionally. It’s time for a new sheriff. It’s time for Cam Hunt.

Drew White lives in Opelika with his wife and four children.