Good Wine. Great Company. Greater Purpose.

CONTRIBUTED BY LCLC

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Literacy Coalition served nearly 1,000 individuals in 2025, marking a significant increase in demand for adult literacy services across the community.

Organization leaders say the growth reflects both rising need and increasing trust in the coalition’s programs. Building on that momentum, LCLC plans to expand services in 2026 to reach more adult learners and broaden access to education and workforce development opportunities.

The coalition focuses on helping adults build essential skills, improve confidence and gain greater independence through literacy support and educational programming.

To support its efforts, LCLC will host its annual Reading Between the Wines fundraiser Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at Twenty-One Acres, located at 5505 Wire Road in Auburn.

The event will feature wine pairings, food, live music and a silent auction. Bay Kelly, co-founder and owner of the Opelika Auburn Film Arts Collective and BOXCAR Cinema Bay, will serve as guest speaker.

Corporate sponsorships begin at $1,000, and individual tickets are $100. For more information, visit www.leecountyliteracy.org/reading-between-the-wines-2026 or call (334) 705-0001.