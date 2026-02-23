Auburn city council approves funding for housing project renovation

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – The Ridgecrest Apartments are on their way to receiving a major facelift after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday voted to support a multiphase redevelopment with nearly $1.8 million from the general fund.

The council also approved an institutional use for Ridgecrest Apartments to include community housing services, a daycare and offices located at 945 N. Donahue Drive.

Auburn Housing Authority chief executive officer Sharon Tolbert told council members that the 106-unit development, which was originally constructed in 1971, is in dire need of improvements.

“Our desire is to change the face of public housing. Our properties comply with [Department of Housing and Urban Development] inspection requirements, but these properties are over 50 years old and are functionally obsolete. And our desire is to house our families with dignity, so they’ll be proud of where they live and the place they call home,” Tolbert said. “It’s a daunting task.”

When completed, Ridgecrest Apartments will feature 176 units constructed with a farmhouse design and include tree-line streets, green space and a playground. All told, the redevelopment will cost an estimated $21 million.

To support the project, the council approved the use of $1,775,000 from the general fund, which will be distributed in equal $221,875 payments over eight years.

That general fund money is contingent on the Auburn Housing Authority receiving funding, will come in the form of tax credit deductions for Northport-based developer Doug Hollyhand Realty, from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.

The Auburn Housing Authority has submitted numerous failed applications for that same funding in the past, although Tolbert expressed optimism since her organization is working with an in-state developer this time.

She added that she would know if the Auburn Housing Authority would receive that funding sometime in June.

If approved, those tax credits will supplement $225,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding and a $225,000 loan from the Section 108 Loan Program.

According to documents included as part of Tuesday’s meeting, the redevelopment will take place over three phases.

Phase one will feature the tearing down and construction of 56 units. To minimize disruptions and displacements, the authority will begin with 40 units.

During that time, the Auburn Housing Authority will cover the cost of displacement for those who occupy those initial 40 units.

Those families will have a right to return to the new units if they maintain compliance with lease standards and HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program.

Phase two would include 50 additional units, and phase three would include 70 units specifically set aside for senior citizens.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders expressed his approval for the project, saying that the redevelopment would be a net-positive for the entire community.

“It’s not a place just to sleep, it’s a place to live, really live and have companionship and friendships with those around you,” Anders said. “This is a project for our whole community. I know it’s going to acutely serve those that live in your homes, but it’s a big opportunity for our whole community.

