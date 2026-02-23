Auburn city council approves funding for housing project renovation

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
THE OBSERVER
AUBURN – The Ridgecrest Apartments are on their way to receiving a major facelift after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday voted to support a multiphase redevelopment with nearly $1.8 million from the general fund.
The council also approved an institutional use for Ridgecrest Apartments to include community housing services, a daycare and offices located at 945 N. Donahue Drive.
Auburn Housing Authority chief executive officer Sharon Tolbert told council members that the 106-unit development, which was originally constructed in 1971, is in dire need of improvements.
“Our desire is to change the face of public housing. Our properties comply with [Department of Housing and Urban Development] inspection requirements, but these properties are over 50 years old and are functionally obsolete. And our desire is to house our families with dignity, so they’ll be proud of where they live and the place they call home,” Tolbert said. “It’s a daunting task.”
When completed, Ridgecrest Apartments will feature 176 units constructed with a farmhouse design and include tree-line streets, green space and a playground. All told, the redevelopment will cost an estimated $21 million.
To support the project, the council approved the use of $1,775,000 from the general fund, which will be distributed in equal $221,875 payments over eight years.
That general fund money is contingent on the Auburn Housing Authority receiving funding, will come in the form of tax credit deductions for Northport-based developer Doug Hollyhand Realty, from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
The Auburn Housing Authority has submitted numerous failed applications for that same funding in the past, although Tolbert expressed optimism since her organization is working with an in-state developer this time.
She added that she would know if the Auburn Housing Authority would receive that funding sometime in June.
If approved, those tax credits will supplement $225,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding and a $225,000 loan from the Section 108 Loan Program.
According to documents included as part of Tuesday’s meeting, the redevelopment will take place over three phases.
Phase one will feature the tearing down and construction of 56 units. To minimize disruptions and displacements, the authority will begin with 40 units.
During that time, the Auburn Housing Authority will cover the cost of displacement for those who occupy those initial 40 units.
Those families will have a right to return to the new units if they maintain compliance with lease standards and HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program.
Phase two would include 50 additional units, and phase three would include 70 units specifically set aside for senior citizens.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders expressed his approval for the project, saying that the redevelopment would be a net-positive for the entire community.
“It’s not a place just to sleep, it’s a place to live, really live and have companionship and friendships with those around you,” Anders said. “This is a project for our whole community. I know it’s going to acutely serve those that live in your homes, but it’s a big opportunity for our whole community.
In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:
- The council announced a vacancy on the Auburn Public Library Board. That term will begin on April 15 and end on April 14, 2030. The council will make that appointment at its March 17 meeting.
- The council announced a vacancy on the Tree Commission. That unexpired term begins upon appointment and ends on Nov. 7. The council will make that appointment at its March 17 meeting.
- The council announced a vacancy on the Board of Education. That term will begin on June 1 and end on May 31, 2031. The council will make that appointment at its April 21 meeting.
- The council approved a special events retail alcohol license for Wellness Kitchen, which is located at 370 S. Donahue Drive.
- The council authorized temporary street closures and invoked the Entertainment District for numerous upcoming community events.
- The council approved a resolution concurring with the Industrial Development Board to support the sale of the manufacturing facility located at 2201 Riley St. to Project Dasom. The company expects to create 72 jobs and invest $21 million.
- The council approved a $215,000 grant funding request to the Alabama Recycling Fund program to purchase containers and other items for the city’s recycling program.
- The council approved a $152,400 contract with CSL Services to perform a 90-day temporary sewer flow monitoring study at the Northside and Southside sewer basins.
- The council approved a $50,160 contract with Three Notch Group to improve the existing surfaces and appearance of the alley east of Southeastern Bar.
- The council accepted a warranty deed from Auburn Farms Holdings to locate a public sanitary sewer lift station that will serve the Auburn Farms development.
•The council approved an easement agreement with Alabama Power Company to complete power distribution to the recycling center located at 365 N. Donahue Drive.
- The council approved the rezoning of 6.17 acres located at 2591 and 2595 Glenn Brooke Drive to a limited development district with a conservation overlay district designation.
- The council approved a new $750 planned unit development application fee.
- The council approved a road service use for the Auto Services Center auto repair and paint and body shop located at 140 Spirit Drive.
- The council approved an industrial use for the Project Joy manufacturing facility located at 2270 Riley St.
- The council approved an industrial use for the Project Dasom automotive manufacturing facility located at 2201 Riley St.
- The council approved a commercial and entertainment use for VapenJays to sell specialty hemp products at 1452 Opelika Road, Suite C.
- The council approved a $274,374 contract with C&H Construction Services for the fiscal year 2026 street re-striping project.
- The council approved a license agreement with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative to install a 10-inch sanitary sewer main in Auburn Technology Park West.
- The council approved an agreement with Bow and Arrow BBQ to redevelop a commercial property located at 2298 E. University Drive. In exchange, the city will remit up to $475,000 of certain sales and use taxes over a 10-year period.