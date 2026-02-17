What’s in a name

OPINION —

Most of us have more than one name. We have the name printed on our birth certificate. We have nicknames given to us by family and friends. Some names make us smile. Others make us cringe. And then there are the labels we never asked for but somehow picked up along the way.

Names carry weight. They shape how people see us — and sometimes how we see ourselves.

In scripture, names are never accidental. They reflect character, calling and purpose. And when it comes to Jesus, the Bible gives Him many names. Not because one isn’t enough — but because no single name can fully capture who He is.

In Genesis, He is the “Promised Seed.”

In Exodus, the “Passover Lamb.”

In the Psalms, the “Good Shepherd.”

In Isaiah, the “Suffering Servant.”

In the Gospels, “Savior and King.”

In Revelation, the “Alpha and Omega.”

From beginning to end, scripture is revealing one name — Jesus. But there’s another name scripture gives that often gets overlooked. In Acts 11:26, we’re told, “The disciples were first called Christians in Antioch.” Christian. It’s not a name that describes where we’re from, what we do for a living or how successful we are. It’s a name that connects us to a person.

What’s interesting is that when most people hear our names today, they don’t automatically think of Christ. But the call of the gospel is that when people see our lives — when they spend time with us, work alongside us and walk through life with us — they should begin to see something familiar.

Not us. But Christ in us.

Paul wrote, “It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.” (Galatians 2:20). Being called a Christian isn’t about wearing a label — it’s about reflecting a life. It’s about allowing the character of Jesus to shape our words, our responses and our priorities. It’s about living in such a way that our name becomes associated with His.

We all carry many names in this life. But there is one that stands above the rest. Christian. Not because it elevates us — but because it points beyond us. And when our lives consistently point to Jesus, our name begins to mean something eternal.