Ivey signs Child Predator Death Penalty Act into law

CONTRIBUTED BY OFFICE OF GOV. IVEY

ALABAMA — Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Child Predator Death Penalty Act last week. One of the governor’s top priorities this legislative session, the new law provides the strongest legal protection for Alabama’s children from child predators.

“For too long, the most vulnerable of our society have lacked the most stringent legal protection from child predators,” Ivey said. “Through the Child Predator Death Penalty Act, Alabama now joins just a handful of states imposing the toughest penalty possible for child predators. Those who target the youngest among us for the vilest crimes will soon be met with the harshest punishment under the law.”

The Child Predator Death Penalty Act, sponsored by State Rep. Matt Simpson and State Sen. April Weaver, strengthens Alabama’s criminal penalties against those who are convicted of felony sexual crimes against a child. Crimes of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual assault of victims under the age of 12 would automatically become capital offenses punishable by death.

“With the signing of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act into law, Alabama has taken decisive action to ensure that the most horrific offenses committed against minors face the maximum punishment our legal system permits,” Simpson said. “This law sends a clear message that we will not stand by while young lives are shattered. Those who commit such unspeakable crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am grateful to Gov. Ivey for her steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities — and especially our children — safe.”

The need for stronger punishment of child predators in Alabama was evidenced in 2025 after eight individuals were arrested and charged with rape, trafficking and sexual torture of at least 10 children held captive in Bibb County. Some of the victims were as young as three years old.

“With the signing of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act, we are putting these sick individuals on notice that a cell on death row awaits them if they abuse the most innocent and defenseless among us,” Weaver said. “Alabama now has zero tolerance for those who prey on our children. I want to thank Gov. Ivey for her support, as well as my colleagues in the Legislature for protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

The Child Predator Death Penalty Act becomes effective on Oct. 1, 2026.