Dragonfly Internet acquires Myakka Communications

CONTRIBUTED BY DRAGONFLY INTERNET

OPELIKA — Dragonfly Internet announced today the completion of its acquisition of Myakka Communications, a provider of fiber optic internet and phone services in Manatee and Sarasota Counties in Western Florida. The transaction brings together two companies that have been at the forefront of rural telecommunications in their areas and will grow regional investment in high-speed, reliable products to underserved consumers.

“We’re proud to welcome the Myakka team and their customers into the Dragonfly family,” said Dragonfly CEO David Hartin. “As a hometown provider, we understand the importance of staying connected — not just with faster speeds and better service, but with real people who care. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve rural communities, invest in local growth and keep our commitment to bringing better internet to the places we all call home.”

The acquisition was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025. All employees of Myakka will retain their positions while executives will transition to new leadership roles within Dragonfly.

“We had been looking for the right growth partner for several years and found our ideal fit with Dragonfly,” said Charley Matson, president of Myakka Communications. “Since the day we installed our first connection in Magnolia Hill back in 2001, our mission has been to bring fast, dependable internet to the rural communities that big providers overlooked. Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties are our home, and we’ve always treated our customers like neighbors — because they are. Dragonfly shares that same local-first commitment, and together, we’ll keep delivering the high-speed service our communities deserve.”

The acquisition expands Dragonfly’s footprint into new markets, and the companies’ shared Calix infrastructure will ensure seamless integration of training, device management and operations. As the only fiber-to-the-home provider in its rural market, Myakka brings a strong legacy of delivering fast, reliable internet to areas that have historically been underserved — making this partnership a natural next step for both companies.

The deal was financed through partnerships with Kinetic Ventures, ITC Broadband Holdings and individual investors.

“Dragonfly’s proven success in rural markets presents a great opportunity for communities, employees and investors,” said Jake Tarr, managing director with Kinetic Ventures. “We are excited to provide them with financial resources to continue growing and bringing crucial communications services to new customers.”

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Internet is a privately-held, high-speed internet service provider headquartered in West Point, Georgia that serves subscribers in Monroe, Escambia and Conecuh counties in Alabama. The company was founded in 2023 by the late Campbell B. “Cam” Lanier III, David Hartin and Butch Brock as part of ITC Holding Company LLC’s portfolio of businesses, which traces its history back 120 years to the Interstate Telephone Company. Dragonfly currently covers more than 20,000 homes.