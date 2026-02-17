Chipped EBT cards rolling out statewide

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES

ALABAMA — The Alabama Department of Human Resources is pleased to announce Alabama EBT cardholders will be receiving new, chip-enabled EBT cards.

After a successful pilot program in December 2025, chip-enabled EBT cards have been mailed to all cardholders across the state and will arrive in the coming days.

EBT cardholders will need to activate their new card when it arrives in the mail. To activate the chipped card, cardholders will now be prompted by EBT Customer Service to enter their card number, DOB, zip code, three-digit security code and the expiration date. New cards must be activated within 180 days after issuance. After activating the new EBT card, cardholders should destroy the old card immediately.

Please note: All new cards are automatically defaulted to block out-of-state and online purchases. If a cardholder wishes to make a purchase outside of Alabama or online, they must first unlock their card via the ConnectEBT Mobile App, ConnectEBT website or the EBT Customer Service phone number.

“I am so pleased to finally bring this instrumental change to our EBT cardholders statewide,” said Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “After a successful pilot program, we have shown that these new cards are easy to use and offer much better protection for the benefits. I am pleased that with this chip technology upgrade, our clients can have more confidence that their benefits will be there when they purchase groceries. This is not the end; we will continue to work and develop new and innovative ways to better protect our clients and their benefits.”

Alabama DHR also recommends all EBT clients continue locking their card through the ConnectEBT app when it is not in use. Also, it is important that cardholders do not swipe these new cards. The chip is the most secure and effective option when using the card.

For EBT cardholders needing assistance with the new chip-enabled EBT card, please call EBT Customer Service at (800) 997-8888.