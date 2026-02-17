Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Set for Feb. 20–22

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION

ALABAMA — Alabamians will have an opportunity to prepare for severe weather while saving money during the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, and runs through midnight Sunday, Feb. 22.

During the three-day holiday, shoppers can purchase qualifying emergency preparedness supplies without paying the state’s 4% sales tax. Most cities and counties across Alabama also opt in to remove local sales taxes, further increasing savings for consumers.

The annual holiday is designed to encourage families to take proactive steps to protect their homes and prepare for Alabama’s many severe weather risks.

This year’s holiday includes expanded exemption limits, allowing consumers to save more than ever before. During the 2025 legislative session, the Alabama Retail Association advocated for legislation to modernize the sales tax holidays by increasing the dollar thresholds and indexing them to the Consumer Price Index. That legislation was approved by the Legislature, resulting in higher exemption limits for 2026.

As a result, shoppers can purchase:

• Severe weather preparedness supplies priced at less than $94 per item, tax free

• Portable generators and power cords priced at less than $1,564, tax free

In prior years, exemption limits were capped at $60 for supplies and $1,000 for generators.

“By updating these exemption limits to better reflect today’s costs, lawmakers ensured that this sales tax holiday continues to provide meaningful savings for Alabama families,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “These changes help consumers purchase the items they need while also supporting Alabama retailers in their local communities. A true win-win.”

Retailers across the state are preparing for the weekend and encouraging customers to plan ahead.

“Recent severe weather across Alabama has been a reminder that preparation can make all the difference,” said David Majure of Southeast Ace Hardware. “This tax-free weekend helps families afford critical supplies, and our stores are ready to help customers find the right products to protect their homes and loved ones.”

Eligible items include common severe weather preparedness supplies such as flashlights, batteries, weather radios, first-aid kits, tarps and other qualifying items, as well as portable generators. A full list of eligible items can be found online.

A list of participating cities and counties offering local sales tax exemptions during the holiday is available on the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.