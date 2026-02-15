Lady Tigers advance to next round of playoff after series of wins

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | THE OBSERVER

AHS V. OHS — 7A AREA 4, Feb. 11

With a guaranteed spot in the state playoffs on the line, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for the Auburn High School and Opelika High School in the first round of the girls’ 7A Area 4 basketball tournament.

It was also an opportunity for the Lady Bulldogs to avenge two regular season losses to the Lady Tigers on their home court.

In the end, AHS (21-3, 6-0) dominated nearly every aspect of the game and ended OHS’ (9-21, 1-5) season with a 61-29 win on Feb. 11.

While the game was cut short by a running clock in the fourth quarter, AHS girls’ head coach Courtney Pritchett was pleased to give his bench players playing time before the state playoffs begin.

“We had to sub a little bit more, so we just couldn’t really get a feel [for the game]. We had some good minutes from our sub group,” Pritchett said. “It’s really, really big because [minutes are] about to dwindle down. So, you’ve got to pick out those kids that can get out there and help you. But I don’t know how deep we’re going to be able to go once we get past this game.”

Already a regular starter, one of those young players who will factor in the rest of the playoffs is freshman forward Hannah Sheppard. While her nine points didn’t pop off the stat sheet, her 6-foot-2 frame provided an imposing presence in the paint on both ends of the court.

Pritchett noted her ability to sustain performances throughout a grueling varsity schedule after playing junior high basketball just last year has also been impressive.

“It feels really good. I feel I’ve definitely developed a lot through the years and stuff, and, yeah, it just feels great,” Sheppard said. “I practice every day, anywhere I can just practice.”

Following what he described as a “tough game”, OHS girls’ head coach Blake Smalley thanked his seniors for their dedication and highlighted his underclassmen’s contributions.

“We had 14 players dressed out tonight. Three were seniors and one was a junior. So, 11 of those 14 were eighth through 10th graders, and they played the bulk of the minutes,” Smalley said. “This is one of the closer teams we’ve had. And there’s something to be said for that with the seniors. They’re not getting the bulk of the minutes, yet they’re talking about how close this group is. You can see it in the locker room.”

As they’re accustomed to doing, AHS got off to a scorching start by forcing seven turnovers and building a 12-2 lead in the opening three minutes as Enyviah Nelms rattled off 10 points. However, the Lady Bulldogs settled into the game after Claire Barber’s first three-pointer stopped the bleeding and the defense strung together several stops.

Up 24-9 entering the second quarter, the Lady Tigers flexed their muscles after converting two quick and-one opportunities. Sheppard then stamped her mark on the game with her offensive rebounding ability, which provided plenty of second chance looks and AHS a 40-13 halftime lead.

With the game already effectively out of reach for OHS after halftime, the Lady Tigers’ guards seemingly drove into the lanes at will and consistently finished near the basket. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lyric Mitchell and Barber proved to be bright spots for the Lady Bulldogs by combining for three three-pointers in the third quarter.

Game officials then instituted a running clock in the fourth quarter with AHS ahead 54-25, causing both coaches to empty their benches so substitutes could get additional playing time.

Braylee Winfrey led all scorers with 15 points for the Lady Tigers, while Nelms chipped in 14 points. Mitchell and Barber tied to lead the Lady Panthers with six points apiece.

