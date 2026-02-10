Lady Hornets advance, boys fall short in first round playoffs

BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — The Beauregard Lady Hornets opened postseason play Friday night by avenging two regular-season losses to Elmore County, earning a first-round playoff victory to advance, while the Hornets’ season came to an end later in the night with a narrow loss in the boys matchup.

Girls

Beauregard’s Kam Torbert led the Lady Hornets with 23 points while Kalise Culbertson added 13.

Culbertson scored Beauregard’s first four points as the Hornets controlled possession early but struggled to finish at the rim and convert free throws, trailing 11-7 after the first quarter. Elmore County slowed the tempo in the second quarter and limited Beauregard’s fast-break opportunities, with all five Panther starters scoring in the first half. After a Cherrish Foy three-pointer extended the lead, Torbert answered with five quick points to cut the deficit to one, sending the Hornets into halftime down 21-20.

Beauregard turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, taking a 29-26 lead and building momentum behind improved shooting. The Hornets carried a five-point advantage into the fourth quarter and pulled away down the stretch by forcing tough shots and turnovers.

The Lady Hornets advanced to the second round but fell to the Valley Rams on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Boys

The Beauregard Hornets followed with a tightly contested matchup against Elmore County after the teams split their regular-season series.

The first half featured multiple lead changes as Elmore County limited Beauregard’s fast-break chances and responded to nearly every Hornet basket with timely shots of its own. Beauregard held a slim 25-24 lead at halftime.

Elmore County seized momentum in the third quarter with two early three-pointers, while the Hornets endured a prolonged scoring drought. Kanye Billingsley eventually sparked Beauregard with consecutive baskets in the paint, followed by a three-pointer to tie the game at 36 entering the fourth quarter.

Beauregard briefly regained the lead with a free throw to open the final period, but Shelton Darnell answered with a three-pointer to swing the advantage back to the Panthers. Midway through the quarter, the Hornets forced turnovers and took a one-point lead on a basket by Darius Nicholson, but Elmore County closed the game with a decisive run to pull away late.

A third-quarter shooting slump and Elmore County’s advantage from beyond the arc proved to be the difference. Seth McGhee led the Panthers with 16 points. Nicholson scored 14 for Beauregard, while Billingsley and Davis Fuller added 13 points each.

The boys season ended with the loss.