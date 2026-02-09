Opelika Public Library director selected as advisor for national initiative

OPELIKA — Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika Public Library director, along with community partner Ayanna Thomas, Elderly Nutrition Program/Senior Community Service Employment Program director at Lee-Russell Council of Governments, have been selected as advisors for the American Library Association’s (ALA) Aging Together: An Evaluation of Library Programming for Older Adults. The focus of this national evaluation initiative is to better understand and disseminate information about the current state of older adult library programming.

“Opelika is a great place to live, work and eventually retire so as Opelika’s population of older adults continues to grow, we see firsthand how our public library serves as a place for connection, and with that comes a responsibility to lead with compassion, evidence and innovation,” McGinnis said. “Serving as an advisor for the Aging Together program allows me to bring what we experience every day in Opelika to national efforts that strengthen how libraries support health, connection and quality of life for older adults and their families.”

“I am excited to serve as an advisor for the American Library Association’s Aging Together initiative,” Thomas said. “As an Opelika native, I’ve seen how our community has grown and continues to thrive, and I value the vital role libraries play in that progress. Through my current and past work with Lee-Russell Council of Governments, I look forward to bringing insight and local perspective on how library programming can meaningfully support and engage the aging population.”

Rosanna McGinnis is the Director of the Opelika Public Library, where she has served since 2016. She said she is passionate about developing libraries that are inclusive, future-ready spaces that foster connection, learnin, and community pride. During her tenure, she has led the design and construction of Opelika’s new library facility, implemented RFID technology to improve access and efficiency, and brought nationally recognized exhibits such as Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen to the community. McGinnis holds an MLIS from the University of Alabama and a B.A. from the University of Montevallo and is active in statewide library leadership and local initiatives focused on education and economic empowerment.

Ayanna Thomas is a results-driven social services leader with over 70 years of experience managing aging and nutrition programs that serve older adults and individuals with disabilities. In her role with the Elderly Nutrition Program and Senior Community Service Employment Program, Ayanna provides strategic oversight of program operations, compliance and service delivery, ensuring alignment with state and federal guidelines while maintaining high standards of quality and accountability. She holds a Master of Social Work from Troy University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Business Administration. Actively involved in community leadership and advisory roles, Ayanna is committed to strengthening systems, expanding access and advancing services that promote dignity, wellness and independence.