Obituaries | Week of Feb. 8, 2026

JOHN ROBERT BENTLEY

John Robert Bentley passed away at his home in Opelika, on Feb. 2, 2026. Born on Oct. 22, 1950, he was among the last group of babies born in the Auburn University Infirmary.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, Charles Allen Bentley and Blanche Mitchell Bentley. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lett Bentley; his brother, Charles Allen Bentley, Jr. (Carrie); his sister, Anne Bentley Shugrue (Kit); his nephews, Adam Bentley (Snow), David Bentley, and Jack Shugrue; his niece, Amelia Shugrue (Simon Haycock); and three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

A 1969 graduate of Auburn High School, Jack went on to attend Vanderbilt University. He was a lifelong learner with a passion for diverse subjects and a love for engaging in thoughtful discussions and debates.

In 1976, Jack and Lisa established their photography business, Infinity Photographers. They worked side-by-side for 41 years until their retirement in 2017, a partnership built on deep mutual respect.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the teams at East Alabama Urology, the doctors and nurses at East Alabama Health, and Compassus Palliative and Hospice Services. Those who cared for him remembered that Jack always had a smile on his face and made a point of knowing everyone’s name. The family would also like to thank John Toney of Auburn for all of is help in assisting Jack to doctor’s appointments and care in our home.

Sammi Callaway

Samille Edmunds was the daughter of Tom and Mary Edmunds of Thomson, Georgia. Sammi made her confession of faith in Jesus Christ as Lord at Thomson First Baptist Church. She graduated from Thomson High School, from the Woman’s College of Georgia with a B.S. in Education and from the University of Georgia with a Masters in Reading Education. Sammi taught fifth grade in Watkinsville, Georgia.

In 1969, Sammi married Tim Callaway, whom she had met at UGA. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky, for Tim’s education. She taught remedial reading, eighth grade Sunday School and discipleship groups. In 1973, Sammi and Tim moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, to continue youth ministry. In 1977, the Callaways accepted a pastorate in Louisville, Alabama. Sammi accepted the role of pastor’s wife for 30 years in Louisville, then Dadeville and then Manchester, Tennessee. Sammi taught youth and Bible studies, led dramas and participated in choir and mission groups. She made the home a revolving door of hospitality with food, Bible study, Christmas Open House, church socials and a spare bedroom. She lived by the Bible and cookbooks.

She gladly accepted the role of motherhood in adopting Nathan and then Noah. She had a 20-year career as a U.S. Postal Service clerk. Sammi continued helping individuals to read or to learn English as a second language. The Callaways moved to Opelika in 2010 where Sammi and Tim united with First Baptist Church.

Sammi was preceded in death by her parents Tom “Pop” and Mary Edmunds; her sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Paul Lawrence; her nephew Tom Lawrence; Tim’s parents T.W. and Marie Callaway; and Tim’s brother in law Wyatt Theus (Hibbie).

The family thanks East Alabama Medical Center, Enhabit Home Health, Compassus Hospice and Dr John Abrams and his staff for their excellent care and insight. Their support allowed us to keep Sammi with us and comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Mission Offering through First Baptist Church Opelika (301 S. 8th St., Opelika, AL 36801-4943) or to the charity of your choice.

HOMER REX ETHEREDGE

Homer Rex Etheredge, proud father of two sons, Auburn, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 5, 2026, at the age of 79.

Born in Ashford, Alabama, in 1946, Rex was the son of the late Homer Odell Etheredge and Willa Lucille Silcox Etheredge. He graduated from Ashford High School and attended Auburn University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics — an achievement that reflected both his determination and lifelong commitment to providing for his family.

Rex began his professional career as a purchasing manager at a hospital and went on to enjoy a successful forty-three-year career as a hospital CEO. While his professional accomplishments were significant, Rex never defined success by title alone. His motivation was always rooted in his desire to care for and provide a wonderful life for those he loved most.

Above all else, Rex was a devoted and loving father to his two sons, Judson and Joshua, who dearly love him and cherish the life lessons he imparted. He instilled in them the value of hard work, integrity, and perseverance — not for recognition, but for the purpose of building a meaningful life rooted in family. He took immense pride in being a parent and was his sons’ biggest cheerleader, faithfully present at sporting events and celebrating every milestone, from graduations to weddings. His absolute greatest joy in life was his family.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Patsy Etheredge Caton and her husband, Dewayne Caton. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gwendolyn Mills Etheredge; his sons and daughters-in-law, Judson and Crystal Etheredge, and Joshua and Teri Etheredge; and his beloved grandchildren: Matelyn and her husband Shane, Carsen, Cooper, Peyton, Hampton, Madeline and Connelly. He is also survived by niece, Stacey Caton Prevatt (and husband Danny) of Ashford, and nephew, Kevin Caton (and wife, Karen) of Birmingham.

Rex leaves behind a legacy not measured by years or achievements, but by the deep love he gave, the values he lived, and the family who was always his proudest accomplishment. His memory will continue to live on through the lives he shaped and the love he so generously shared.

TIMOTHY TROY ADAMS

Timothy Troy Adams, 65, of Valley, Alabama, long term residence of the Beauregard community passed away Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

Troy was born March 5, 1960, in Alabama to parents Charles H. Adams and Myrtle Holt Adams.

Troy graduated from Scott Prep in 1978 where he excelled in football, baseball, basketball, and track. He developed a career in auto part sales in various parts stores in the Auburn-Opelika area where he gained life-long friendships being the area’s preferred auto parts salesman.

He retired from the Lee County Board of Education’s bus shop in April 2025.

Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Enoch and Mabel Adams of Tuskegee; maternal grandparents, George B. and Eula Holt of the Society Hill community; father, Charles H. Adams of Opelika.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Walker Adams; children: Brandon Knight (Karlie) of Daphne, Anna Adams-Lunceford (Adam) of Beauregard and fur-baby, Cali; grandchildren: Mia Knight, Liam and Emily Claire Bowman. His mother, Myrtle Holt Adams; siblings: Ted Adams (Cathie), Jackie Adams Massey (Dale), Cathye Adams Kimble (Emmett), and Debra Adams Golden (Charles); Nieces and nephews: Derek Adams (Kim), Drew Adams, Brent Massey, Brandon Massey (Stephanie), Holli Thomas (John), Dawn Golden, Melissa Drake and Justin Drake; and a host of extended family and lifelong friends.

A celebration of life for Troy will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, at noon at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 p.m. Brother Rusty Sowell will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARE Humane Society and/or to Providence Baptist church.

DR. WILLIAM HENRY HOLLEY JR.

Dr. William Henry Holley Jr., a beloved husband, esteemed educator, and respected leader in the field of labor relations, passed away on Feb. 9, 2026, at the age of 85, in Auburn. Born on Oct. 5, 1940, in Mississippi, he was the cherished son of Grace Lowrey and William Henry Holley Sr.

Dr. Holley was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 wonderful years, Betty Brooks Holley, who was his steadfast partner and greatest supporter throughout their life together. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Grace Lowrey Jackson, who hold a special place in the hearts of those who remember them.

He is survived by his sister, Marcia Kaye Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as countless family members and friends who were fortunate to know him and benefit from his kindness and wisdom. He leaves behind a loving extended family, including numerous nieces and nephews who will forever cherish their memories of him.

Dr. Holley pursued a rich and fulfilling educational journey, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University, followed by a Ph.D. in labor relations from the University of Alabama. His professional career spanned over three decades at Auburn University, where he held multiple prominent positions, including Lowder Professor of Management, Regions Bank Professor, Head of the Department of Management and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the College of Business. Upon his retirement in 2001, he was honored with the title of Emeritus Professor, a testament to his dedication and impact on the university community.

A distinguished figure in his field, Dr. Holley served as the President of the Southern Management Association and the National Academy of Arbitrators. His work as a labor arbitrator for union disputes showcased his commitment to fairness and justice in the workplace. He was the senior author of “The Labor Relations Process,” which has seen eleven editions, and “Personnel Management,” with two editions. Additionally, he co-authored “Labor Relations: Text, Cases, and Experiential Exercises,” and contributed numerous articles to professional journals, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in labor relations.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Holley was known for his great dry sense of humor, which endeared him to students, colleagues and friends alike. He had a unique ability to connect with people, making them feel valued and understood. His legacy is one of intellect, integrity and compassion, impacting all who crossed his path.

In honor of Dr. Holley’s commitment to service and community, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory on Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. CST with a visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Dr. Holley will be laid to rest next to his wife in Martin, Tennessee at a later date. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate the remarkable life of a remarkable man who will be dearly missed.

Dr. William Henry Holley Jr. leaves behind a legacy of knowledge, love, and laughter that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

KORTNEY LEIANN CULPEPPER

Kortney Leiann Culpepper, age 47, was born Sept. 18, 1978 and passed away Feb. 6, 2026. She graduated from Beulah High School in 1996. She had a career in logistics at Walmart Distribution Center and customer service at Afni.

She was proceeded in death by her mother Kay Culpepper; father William Culpepper; step-mother Linda Culpepper; brother Jerry Wayne; maternal grandparents Walter and Rubye Simms; and paternal grandparents William O. and Inez Culpepper.

She is survived by her sister Kalyn (Terry) Ray; brother Billy Joe (Cristy) Culpepper; nephew Nick (Allison) Ray and their children Laura Kathryn, Landon and Laney; niece Brittany Ray (Josh Spence); sisters-in-love Jenny Stokes (Craig) and Vicki Sexton (Kevin); niece Katie Reach (Carter, Camden and Kennedi); Jessica Blalock, daughter Abigail; nephew Joey Culpepper; niece Tannah Wilson (Cody), children JC, Austyn and Korbyn; niece Kierstin Gorham (Abel); brother Shane (wife Dana); sister Shannon; “little brother” Jay Walker (Danielle), children Chloe and Clayton; close friend Ashley Banks Carter (Michael); and former spouse Roger Easterling

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chatahoochee Valley Humane Society.

A visitation will be held at Frederick Dean Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with all arrangements.

Donald Browning

Donald Browning passed away at the age of 97 on Jan. 27, 2026 in Auburn. Don was born March 18, 1928, in Williamson, West Virginia. He was the only child of Margaret Stokey and Gail Browning.

Don entered the U.S. Navy in January 1946, just a few months after World War II ended. He served for two years as a journalist. He was later recalled to serve during the Korean War and served as a journalist at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago, Illinois. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, where he became a firefighter. He married Mary Margaret Webb in 1954, and settled down to raise a family. Don and Mary had two children, Mark and Anne. He started a motor oil distributing company, Browning Distributing Company, that serviced rural gas and service stations. Don was active in the Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth where he served as a deacon. Don was a scoutmaster for 25 years, starting when Mark joined the Scouts.

After Don and Mary both retired, they moved to Houston, Texas to be near their daughter. Mary passed away in 2014 and Don then followed Anne to Titusville, Florida, and most recently, Auburn.

Don is survived by his children, Mark Browning of Melbourne, Florida, and Anne Browning Doucet of Auburn and their families.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn.