Altar Call | Words linger to bless or hurt

I am writing this on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. This day is the first anniversary of the death of my son, John Mark Albritton. He was 65. Since last words are important, I wish I could remember Mark’s last words to me. I cannot because on the day he died, he could barely speak. He had been intubated and sedated for 19 days.

The doctor had advised our family that his lungs were no longer able to sustain his life. But he was awake for a few hours before he left us to join his mother in heaven. Our family filled the little ICU room. We talked, laughed, sang and prayed, and Mark blessed us with us an unforgettable smile until his last breath.

I remember my last words to Mark. I said, “Son, I talked to Jesus this morning about your sins, and He said they were all forgiven.” His smile meant everything to me and our family.

During her last hours on the day she died, my wife Dean kept saying, “Thank you” to any of us who were wiping her brow or doing something to make her comfortable. The last word we heard her speak, as she looked up toward the ceiling, was “Jesus!”

I mention all this because words are important. Our words can be tender or they can be cruel. They can encourage or they can infuriate. And like it or not, kind words and callous words are likely to linger long in our memories. Their memory can cause us joy or pain.

My dad did not grow up in a loving, Christian environment. Consequently, he was not accustomed to expressing love warmly and openly. But his growing faith in Christ softened his heart. As a child, I never heard him say to me, “I love you, son.” But one day, when I was a grown man with a family, he put his arms around me and said, “I love you, son.” From that day forward, we seldom parted without exchanging “I love you” with each other.

Recently, my friend Lucinda Samford Cannon reminded me once again how kind words can linger in our memories and bless us for years. I was sharing with Lucinda how much I had loved her uncle, Thomas Samford, my dear friend and fellow servant of Jesus until his death more than 20 years ago. I was surprised to learn Lucinda’s connection to Thomas.

When Thomas’ daddy died in 1947, Lucinda had just been born. Thomas was only 10 or 12 years old. Lucinda said, “My daddy took Thomas under his wing and helped him grow up. I grew up knowing what a fine person Thomas was because my parents loved him and were very proud of him. He was a favorite around our house during my childhood.”

Then Lucinda shared with me a great tragedy in her life, a sad event I had heard about many years before. “I was engaged to be married,” she said. “He was the perfect man for me. But a few days before our wedding, my fiancé had a sudden heart attack and died. I was devastated.”

She continued, “Early one morning Thomas called to tell me he planned to stop by my house to see me. He did and we chatted for several minutes. Then Thomas said words that would become a memory that I have carried in my heart the rest of my life. Thomas said, ‘I just want you to know that by the time you get up every morning I have already called your name in prayer.’ I knew he was telling me the truth, and I loved him even more for those precious words.”

Lucinda and I had been discussing the challenge we all have in dealing with our regrets. She concluded her comments about Thomas with a smile as she said, “Well, that is not a regret but a wonderful memory; it’s so much nicer to have such a sweet memory.” I gladly agreed.

I began earlier sharing about “last words” at the time of death. But I have shared Lucinda’s testimony to remind us that we should be careful of what words we use every day of our lives. Jesus offers a strong warning about our use of words:

“I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned” (Matthew 12:36-37).

The words of which Jesus speaks are sometimes called “idle words” as well as “careless words.” The Message translation expands the words of Jesus in this way:

“You have minds like a snake pit. How do you suppose what you say is worth anything when you are so foul-minded? It’s your heart, not the dictionary, that gives meaning to your words. A good person produces good deeds and words season after season. An evil person is a blight on the orchard. Let me tell you something: Every one of these careless words is going to come back to haunt you. There will be a time of reckoning. Words are powerful; take them seriously. Words can be your salvation. Words can also be your damnation” (Matthew 12:34-37).

Solomon had some wise words to share about careless words:

“Some people make cutting remarks, but the words of the wise bring healing. Truthful words stand the test of time, but lies are soon exposed. Deceit fills hearts that are plotting evil; joy fills hearts that are planning peace,” (Proverbs 12:18-20, NLT).

“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver,” (Proverbs 25:11).

I will let the apostle Paul have the last word about words.

“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen” (Ephesians 4:29, NIV).