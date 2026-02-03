Southern Union Foundation names two new board members

CONTRIBUTED BY SOUTHERN UNION

OPELIKA — The Southern Union State Community College Foundation has announced two new members of its board of directors, as well as new members of the executive committee.

Joining the board as directors are Traci Henry of Railroad Investment Group and Darryl Wilkerson of Bank of America.

“I care deeply about opening doors for students who might otherwise struggle to pursue their education, and am honored to support students in reaching their goals,” Henry said. Committed to service and advocacy, she currently serves on the boards of the Gouge Performing Arts Center and CARE Humane Society.

Wilkerson has extensive professional expertise from 25 years with Bank of America. He serves on the Board of the H. Grady Bradshaw Library in Chambers County. He has also has nonprofit experience with Easter Seals of Brentwood. Tennessee.

“I am honored to support the SU Foundation’s mission and helping to expand opportunities for students,” he said.

Dr. Kelli Hodge has been named the chair of the board for the next term, and Dr. Michael Williams has been named Vice-Chair. Dr. Carol Knight will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

The SU Foundation is governed by a board of directors composed of business and industry leaders, community leaders and alumni whose primary goals are service to the college. Directors are selected for four-year terms and support fundraising efforts to advance student scholarships and the educational offerings of the institution.

Hodge, the newly appointed board chair, brings decades of leadership experience to the role and is eager to steer the board’s processes for future growth and success.

“As a proud SUSCC alumna, it is incredibly meaningful to be able to give back to the college that helped shape my life and career,” she said.