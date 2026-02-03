Community Calendar | Week of Feb. 2, 2026

ONGOING — LITTER-ALLY OVER MY EX FUNDRAISER

Care Humane Society is hosting the “Litter-ally Over My Ex” fundraiser, a lighthearted campaign allowing supporters to donate $5 per ex to support animal rescue, adoption, education and compassion efforts. Proceeds benefit the organization’s ongoing work in the community. For more information, visit Care Humane Society’s social media pages or website.

FEB. 6 — NEAR HIS HEART DINNER

Near His Heart will host a special dinner on Friday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, 100 E. Glenn Avenue, Auburn. The event supports families living with disability and features Greg and Mary Jane Meyer. Reservations are requested for the dinner and childcare at www.nearishheart.weebly.com.



FEB. 7 — AUBURN FORUM FOR SOUTHERN ART AND CULTURE

The Jule Museum of Art hosts the third annual Auburn Forum for Southern Art and Culture, focusing on the “Sew Their Names” project. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. The museum is located in Auburn. For details, visit The Jule Museum of Art’s website.

FEB. 7 — DAY IN CLAY

The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center Ceramics Studio will host its annual Day in Clay event Saturday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the JDCAC in Auburn. The event features demonstrations, hands-on workshops and activities for all ages. Workshop sessions are available at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and cost $10 per session. Advance registration is required. For details, visit auburnal.gov/parks/register.



FEB. 14 — OLLI SOCIAL TRIP: NAT KING COLE TRIBUTE

OLLI will travel to Montgomery for “Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole” at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Vans depart Sunny Slope at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Cost is $59 per person and includes transportation. Payment encouraged by Jan. 19.

FEB. 19 — INTERNET SAFETY PRESENTATION: BEHIND THE SCREEN

Worthy² and Trafficking Hope will present “Behind the Screen — Who’s Really There?” on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 2123 Hamilton Road, Auburn. The free educational event focuses on internet safety and protecting children in a digital world, including an introduction to local trafficking, preventing online grooming and exploitation, and case studies. Registration is free but required.



FEB. 20–22 — BLACK HISTORY SHOWCASE

Opelika Community Theatre, in partnership with NAACP ACT-SO and R.E.A.C.H. Ministries, presents the fourth annual Black History Showcase at Opelika Community Theatre, 1220 Fox Run Ave., Suite 216, in the USA Town Center. The free community event celebrates the contributions of Black artists in dance, music, theater, poetry and spoken word. Donations and sponsorships are appreciated. For information on performing, sponsoring or volunteering, call or text 334-400-9660. Follow @opelikacommunitytheatre on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

FEB. 23 — FOOD TRUCK MONDAY

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will begin hosting a food truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays starting Feb. 23 at the Chamber office. The event allows community members to order lunch from a different food truck each wek and enjoy their meal in the Business Resource Center.

FEB. 24 — AUBURN CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at the Indoor Practice Facility at the Auburn University Athletic Complex, 392 South Donahue Drive, Auburn. A breakfast and program will be held. Invitation to follow.

MAR. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 — FOOD TRUCK MONDAY

Opelika Chamber continues its Food Truck Monday series every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Opelika welcomes food trucks offering a variety of lunch options, inviting residents to gather and enjoy local cuisine in a community setting.

MAR. 13 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Opelika Chamber of Commerce presents Food Truck Friday on March 13 in historic downtown Opelika. The annual event features a variety of food trucks, live music and vendors for family-friendly community enjoyment. Food Truck Friday draws crowds to downtown and celebrates local cuisine and entertainment. Visit the Opelika Chamber website for more details and participating vendors.

MARCH 25 — TIGER GIVING DAY 2026

Auburn University will host Tiger Giving Day 2026, a 24-hour online fundraising event focused on changing lives on campus, throughout the community and across the state. Now in its 11th year, the annual day of giving allows donors to support student programs, faculty initiatives, research and community projects during a single day of philanthropy. Gifts may be made online throughout the event and are used to fund impactful university projects. For more information or to give, visit tigergiving.org.



MARCH 28 — GLOBAL COMMUNITY DAY FESTIVAL

The 5th Annual Global Community Day Festival will be held at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater, 1001 SportsPlex Parkway. The family-friendly event features a Parade of the Flags, live music and dance, international food trucks, arts and crafts, sports and games. For information, visit aub.ie/globalfestival.

APRIL 4 — WWAP 1000 YOUTH MARCH

Walking With A Purpose (WWAP) hosts the 1000 Youth March on April 4 in Opelika. The community initiative aims to engage, motivate and empower young people through positive leadership, unity and civic involvement. The event welcomes youth and families to participate in activities promoting unity and empowerment in the community.

APRIL 18–19 — 25TH ANNIVERSARY OLD 280 BOOGIE

Standard Deluxe will host the 25th anniversary Old 280 Boogie on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1015 Mayberry Ave. in Waverly. The music festival features performances by Shovels & Rope, The Heavy Heavy, Cedric Burnside, The Pine Hill Haints, Abe Partridge, The Band of Heathens, The Last Jimenez, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson and Taylor Hunnicutt. Tickets are available at standarddeluxe.com.