AJGA Tournament gives back to AU Adaptive Sports

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — The American Junior Golf Association presented an $8,000 check to Auburn Adapted Athletics on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum, reinforcing how sports tourism events in the Auburn-Opelika area create lasting community impact beyond visitor spending.

The donation is connected to the Moon Golf Junior Championship presented by Auburn-Opelika Tourism, an annual AJGA tournament held each July 4 weekend at RTJ Grand National in Opelika. As part of its mission, the AJGA supports local nonprofits in communities that host its events, with this year’s contribution benefiting adaptive athletics at Auburn University.

“One of the most meaningful parts of hosting AJGA events is the opportunity to give back to the local community,” said Patrick Cansfield, director of development at the AJGA. “Partnering with Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Moon Golf to support Auburn Adapted Athletics allows us to invest directly in athletes who represent the heart and resilience of this community. We’re grateful to be welcomed here and proud to support a program that has such a positive impact in Auburn.”

The Moon Golf Junior Championship draws elite junior golfers and their families from across the country each summer, generating overnight stays, dining and retail activity while also creating opportunities for community partnerships and charitable giving. The event is one example of how sports tourism in Auburn-Opelika strengthens local programs and supports inclusive athletics initiatives.

“We are incredibly grateful and honored to be the recipient of this generous donation from the AJGA,” said Robb Taylor, athletic director of Auburn Adapted Athletics. “The AJGA has a long-standing history of supporting outstanding programs, and their commitment to Auburn Adapted Athletics will make an immediate and meaningful impact on our student-athletes. We sincerely thank the AJGA for their continued support of our program and the student-athletes we serve.”

The Moon Golf Junior Championship takes place annually over the July 4 holiday weekend and is one of several major sporting events hosted in the Auburn-Opelika area that pair high-level competition with meaningful community investment.

For more information about sports tourism in the Auburn-Opelika area, contact Travis Harrison at travis@aotourism.com