Opelika mourns loss of two WWII heroes in one week

Opelika is mourning the loss of two of its beloved World War II veterans this past week. Walter Dorsey, age 98, passed away on Jan. 25 and Orrin “Boody” Brown, age 105, died Wednesday, Jan. 28. Obituaries and information on their funeral services are listed below.

Walter Cullars Dorsey

Walter Cullars Dorsey of Opelika, age 98, passed away on Jan. 25, 2026 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 25, 1927, to John Thornton Dorsey and Dorothy Kate Cullars Dorsey, and was the younger of two brothers. He attended Opelika City Schools and, upon graduating from Clift High School (now Opelika High School) in 1945, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served at P.T. Boat Base 17, Bobon Bay in the Philippine Islands until the end of World War Two. After his discharge from the Navy, he served in the United States Naval Reserve for eight years.

Mr. Dorsey was a 1950 graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) with a B. S. degree in Industrial Management. While at API, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. Upon graduating from API, he began his work career in the Bleachery Business Office at the Pepperell Manufacturing Company in Opelika. In 1957, he and his father founded John Dorsey and Son Farm Supply in Opelika, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. After his work retirement, he remained active in genealogical research, bird watching, and entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Dorsey was an active member of First Baptist Church, Opelika, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Adult Choir member. He was a longtime member of the Opelika Rotary Club and a charter member of the Richard Henry Lee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He also held memberships in the Society of the Cincinnati, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Opelika Arts Association, the Opelika Historical Preservation Society, as well as numerous other civic and historical organizations. Mr. Dorsey was an Eagle Scout and served as an appointed legal guardian for Disabled Veterans for 46 years.

Mr. Dorsey is survived by his two children: Walter Cullars Dorsey, Jr. (Amy) and Lou Thames Dorsey Hamlet (Dennis), all of Opelika; four grandchildren: Mary Turner Barron Pigg (Tyler) of College Station, Texas, Dorsey Kate Barron of Opelika, John Thornton Barron (Alysa) of Opelika, and Cole Richardson Dorsey (Amberli) of Auburn; five great-grandchildren: John Ellis Pigg, Caroline Louise Pigg, Charlotte Jane Barron, Jack Hollis Barron and Bo Layne Dorsey; a special niece: Frances Waller Dorsey Burrows (John) of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and a special cousin: Dorothy Cullars Waugh of Canton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Turner Dorsey, his parents, and his older brother John Thornton Dorsey, Jr.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Dorsey will be held Monday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church Opelika. The Rev. Cade Farris and Dr. Larry Williams will officiate. Pall bearers will be John Thornton Barron, Cole Richardson Dorsey, Dallas Dorsey, Bill Poe, Ron McCollum and Steve Ward. A family visitation will precede the funeral service beginning at 9 a.m. in the Worship Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorial gifts to the BraveHeart Center for Place and Purpose through the Auburn University Foundation or your favorite charity.

Lt. Colonel Orrin “Boody” Brown, Jr.

Orrin “Boody” Brown Jr., 105, a lifelong resident of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 27, 2026.

Affectionally known as “Boody” to everyone who knew him, Orrin was born on Easter Sunday, 1920, the only child of Orrin and Mary Charles Brown. The Browns lived on South 4th Avenue, but when Orrin was 15 years old, the family moved to North Eighth Street. Orrin and Barbara Saunders were married on Oct. 18, 1947, and shortly after, the couple built a home on the property behind Orrin’s childhood home, where they raised their three daughters and where Orrin lived until his death.

He was a proud 1941 graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University), where he earned his degree in aeronautical administration and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and API R.O.T.C.

In January 1942, he answered the call to defend his country. He enlisted in the United States Army Aviation Cadet Program to serve in WWII. Throughout his military career, he advanced and was celebrated as a distinguished hero. He served as a bombardier navigator with the 801st/492nd Bombardment Group, famously known as the «Carpetbaggers.» Operating under the OSS (Office of Strategic Services; the precursor to the CIA), his unit flew top-secret, low-altitude missions under the cover of darkness to drop agents, supplies, and leaflets to resistance forces in Nazi-occupied Europe. Though he flew 30 successful combat missions — including one on D-Day — he often remarked with pride that he was «a bombardier who never had to drop a bomb;» instead, his mission was to deliver life-saving supplies to those fighting for freedom. During his years of service, Orrin received The Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars. Following active duty, he remained in the Air Force Reserves for 20 years, retiring in 1962 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Many years after his heroic military service, Orrin’s courage and technical skills were again recognized and highly honored. In 2018, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal as part of the OSS, and in 2019, he was honored with Norway’s Defense Medal for his role in the Norwegian resistance.

In his civilian life, Orrin was a successful businessman and community leader. He worked for Alabama Gas Company and later enjoyed a long career at Botsford Knight Insurance Agency. He was a lifelong member of First Methodist Church of Opelika, where he served on numerous committees and boards, sang in the choir for decades, and was an active and dedicated member of his beloved Sunday School class. He was also a member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club for more than 60 years.

Following retirement from Botsford-Knight, Orrin and Barbara enjoyed traveling, returning to places where he was stationed in England during the war, and sightseeing in Europe. He attended his WWII Carpetbagger reunions for many years. He loved fishing with his friends, cheering for his Auburn Tigers, and golfing with his buddies at Saugahatchee Country Club, well into his 90s. In later years he also enjoyed spending time at the lake with family.

Orrin will be remembered for his loyalty, patriotism, his “clear mind,” being a virtual walking history of Opelika, and his daily walks to his mailbox well into his 100s, accompanied by one of his adored schnauzers.

Orrin was preceded in death by his parents and his cherished wife. He is survived by his three daughters Deborah (Steve) Czerski of Oakland, Ore., Stephanie (Dave) Harle of Dadeville, Alabama, and Barbara (Terry) Jones of Helena, Alabama; grandchildren Dorinda (Chris) Yelverton of Anchorage, Alaska, Christopher (Barclay) Harle of Mobile, Alabama, Stephen (Erica) Harle of Germantown, Tennessee, Cristen (Mike) Courtemanche and Megan Czerski of Bremerton, Washington., Russell Orrin (Anna) Jones of Opelika, Michael (Laura) Czerski of Seattle, Washington., Katie (Paul) Talley of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, John (Melissa) Czerski of Denver, Colorado., Barbara Ann (Kyle) Flannery of Augusta, Georgia and 17 great-grandchildren. He was blessed with wonderful caregivers Angela, Donna, Doris, Jasmine, Kim, Melanie, Punky and Mary.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Methodist Church of Opelika (702 Avenue A) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall at the church.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests Harvest Evangelism (harvestevangelism.org or 1750 Opelika Road, Suite C, Auburn, AL 36830), or First Methodist Church (firstopelika.churchcenter.com or 702 Ave. A, Opelika, AL 36801).

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling arrangements.