Obituaries | Week of Jan. 26, 2026

Walter Dorsey

March 25, 1927 to Jan. 25, 2026

Visitation, Monday

Feb. 2, at 9 to 11 a.m.

Funeral, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church Of Opelika

Obituary to follow online

Philip James Messing

Philip James Messing, born on Dec. 14, 1957 passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2026, under the loving and gentle care of his family and hospice.

Phil is preceded in death by his father Edward Messing. He is survived by his mother Marjorie Messing of Minden City, Michifan; his wife Renee Messing (nee Boivin) of Opelika; his son Alex Messing (Emmalee), of Opelika; daughters, Lindsy Hitchens (Justin) of Palm Bay, Florida; Chelsea McCard (Warren) of Opelika; Breanne Messing (Aeryn), of Opelika; Hayley Messing of Palm Bay and grandson Auston.

Phil is also survived by his brothers, Edward Messing Jr. (Robin) of Sandusky, Michigan; Roy Messing (Julie) of Caledonia, Michigan; Clair Messing (Michelle) of Macomb, Michigan; Gregory Messing (Theresa) of Rockford, Michigan; and sisters Christine DeFord (Paul) of Mason, Michigan; Ruth Kriewall (John) of Harbor Beach, Michigan; and Jill Messing (John) of Lansing, Michigan; as well as a host of deeply loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Phil was born and raised on the shores of Lake Huron in Minden City — Michigan’s Thumb community. As a farm boy, he grew to excel at working with his hands, a skill that he built into a career in the field of electrical engineering, and as a machine specialist in the tool and die industry. Phil could fix anything, earning him the nickname “Doc” among his peers.

Throughout his life, Phil was an outdoorsman. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing as well as bowling and league softball, continuing to love fishing in his older years along with his backyard chickens.

Phil was a quiet soul. When he spoke, it was often profound; unless he was telling a joke or answering trivia, of which he was rarely wrong. He never turned down an opportunity to help a neighbor in need, often working into the night to be the hands and feet of Christ.

Phil was a family man. He worked hard to provide for his family and when it was time for him to rest, he prefered to do so in the presence of his loved ones. His wife will cherish the memories of their weekend adventure drives to find whatever they could find, and he will be sorely missed by his children at their cookouts, camping trips, road trips and football watch parties.

Mostly, his family will miss his quiet, warm wisdom, his humor and the care he put into everything and every life he touched.

The Messing family will hold a memorial service at the home of Bill and Michelle Key on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. with a reception to following. The address is 1315 Rocky Brook Road, Opelika.

The service will be streamed online for family and friends that are unable to attend in person.

His ashes will be placed in Lake Huron in the Spring.

Phil’s loved ones would like to extend special thank yous to the fifth floor of East Alabama Health, Spencer Cancer Center, the hospice staff at Enhabit, the Key family and the pastoral care of St. Marys and St. Micheals all of whom ensured every need was met for Phil’s going home.

Phil, when asked if he was scared at death quoted, “Oh death where is your sting? O grave where is your victory,” 1 Corinthians 15:55. And he faced his passing with miraculous bravery.

For those who would like to make a gift in Phil’s memory, the family suggests The BigHouse Foundation at www.ourbighouse.org or 1400 Grand National Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801.

CHARLOTTE RANKIN HARRIS

Charlotte Rankin Harris, 86, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2026. She was born in Durham, North Carolina, on Aug. 5, 1939, to The Rev. Hamilton Paul Rankin and Elaine Clay Hall Rankin. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Don P. Harris and her sister, Joyce Rankin Vickers. She is survived by her sister, Doris Rankin Miller; nephews Tim Vickers (Susie) and Mark Miller (Kirsten and children Sylvan, Kelly and AnnElise); nieces Laura Miller (Peter Lerwill) and Dara Miller (and children Madelaine Duggan and Connor Duggan).

Charlotte spent her school years in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended Bass High School and proudly served as a cheerleader. She and her sister Doris remained active with her classmates, attending reunions together for many years. After graduation, Charlotte moved to Orlando, Florida and at just 19 began her career at the local Cadillac dealership as a receptionist. She remained with the company for her entire professional life, rising through dedication and talent to become controller for a multi-dealership owner group. She retired after an extraordinary 49-year career.

Charlotte and her husband Don made the most of their life in Orlando. They enjoyed Disney memberships, often dining in the Disney Village after work and on the rare day off together, the loved spending the entire day at Disney. Charlotte was also deeply devoted to her mother. In her early years in Orlando, she lived next door to her and later brought her mother to live with her during her twilight years, caring for her with unwavering love.

A lifelong animal lover, Charlotte rescued several dogs who became cherished companions. Upoin retirement, she adopted two pugs, Winsston and Trudy, who brought her great joy. Later, she welcomed Patrick, a chihuahua she adpoted through Ahimsa House, a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence escape with their pets. After Patrick passed away last year, Charlotte adopted Ziggy, a Maltese, who will now live with her sister Doris.

Following retirement, Charlotte moved to Auburn, Alabama, to be near Doris and her family. She adored her nieces and nephews and was a constant presence at their recitals, sporting events and celebrations. Charlotte, Doris, Laura and Dara shared Auburn Football season tickets for many years and Charlotte was always a beloved part of every tailgate.

Soon after settling in Auburn, Charlotte met Gigi Blalock and was welcomed into a circle of friends she cherished deeply. Her social calendar was always full — tap dancing, china painting, water aerobics, bunco, ladies’ poker, campus club and Mahjong were just a few of the activities she enjoyed. She and Doris volunteered for many years with the Women’s Auxiliary at East Alabama Medical Center and held season tickets to East Alabama Arts and The Gogue.

Charlotte was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served faithfully on the Flower Guild. A service celebrating her life will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Auburn, Alabama, on Friday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. CT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ahimsa House in Charlotte’s memory.www.ahimsahouse.org/donate.

DALE PAYNE

Dale Wesley Payne, 85, formally of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2026, in Opelika, Alabama at the East Alabama Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Dale was born May 12, 1940, in Haskell, Oklahoma to Wesley and Ada Payne. He was the oldest of three children and is survived by his brother, Mark Payne and his sister, Armetta Smitley. He had many adventures growing up, which he shared in a touching and funny memoir he wrote and gave to his family.

Dale graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Soon after graduating, he secured a job at Kerr McGee Chemical starting in accounting and retiring in 1996 as controller after 33 years. He was admired and valued by his colleagues and was celebrated greatly when he retired.

He met his wife, Laura Payne (née O’Connor), in 1971 and did not waste anytime marrying her. They married in Oklahoma City, on Jan. 29, 1972, six months after meeting. He knew he found the one and he was right. They spent 54 years together creating a beautiful life. Together they raised their two children and doted on their grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughter, Carrie Landin (Todd), his son, Adam Payne (Angela) and his beloved grandchildren, Natalie Payne, Nora Landin and Beck Landin.

It is difficult to describe the gift that was knowing and loving Dale Payne. He was exceptional. He made friends wherever he went. He was honest, patient, humble, dependable and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He lived with chronic pain in his back and rarely would one know it. He was a dedicated family man and put his family first along with fostering his relationship with God.

Playing golf was a close second to his family and his faith and when playing golf was no longer an option due to physical limitations, he delved into wood working. Between Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado and many other states, it would be difficult to find a household that doesn’t have one of Dale Payne’s creative wood pieces. Those pieces will bring joy to those who love him for years to come.

He was also passionate about sports, particularly OSU sports and playing board games and building gadgets with his grandchildren. Every day at 4 p.m., you would find him sitting on his back patio, talking with his wife, Laura, usually about their children and grandchildren and, of course, sports.

A celebration of life memorial will follow at a later date. Share a tribute to Dale and find details about his memorial service on the Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home webpage.

LARRY H. MARCUM

Larry Marcum, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday with his wife, Susan, by his side.

Larry’s greatest joys came from music and the companionship of his pets. Music was a constant presence in his life and a source of comfort and enjoyment throughout the years. He also deeply loved his pets, who brought him daily comfort and unwavering companionship, reflecting his gentle nature and caring heart.

Larry held a strong belief in salvation through Jesus Christ. His faith remained an important part of who he was and gave him peace, hope and confidence in the promise of eternal life.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Shellie Marcum and Kimberly Aston; his granddaughters, Kiersten (Austin) Burke and Kendall (Matt) Tarr; his great-grandsons, Beckham and Ollie; and his brothers, Gary, Tim and Mark.

He will be remembered for his quiet presence, his love for the things that mattered most to him and the faith that guided his life.

A service to honor Larry’s life was held Saturday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at Frederick Dean Funeral Home.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements.

GEORGIA GIBBS DECKER

Georgia Gibbs Decker, 78, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Agnes Gibbs; brothers, Donald Gibbs and Leonard Gibbs; sister, Marion Olson and step-son, Ricky Decker.

She is survived by her son, James Harold Decker, Jr. (Julie); step-children, Robbie Decker (Mendy), Cheryl Weatherley (Danny); granddaughter, Lynzie Decker; brother, Mark Gibbs; and sister, Connie Moore.

Georgia loved children, Elvis, family and giving people a hard time. She was feisty and stubborn out of love.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 10:50 a.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with the funeral service following in the chapel. Pastor Thad Endicott officiated. Interment was at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CYNTHIA “CINDY” CRIM CANNON

Cynthia Crim Cannon, lovingly known as Cindy, passed away on Jan. 20, 2026, at the age of 72. Born on July 24, 1953, and raised in Opelika, Cindy lived a life marked by compassion, resilience and a deep love for family.

Cindy was a graduate of Judson College and later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Auburn University, reflecting her lifelong belief in education and helping others. She devoted her career to supporting young people, beginning her work at a youth adolescent development center and later serving as a counselor at Smiths Station High School. Most recently, Cindy spent more than 15 years as a guidance counselor at Opelika High School, where she helped countless students discover their strengths, reach their goals and pursue opportunities in college and beyond. Her mentorship and encouragement left an enduring impact on the lives of the students and families she served.

Those who knew Cindy knew she was not only kind and compassionate, but also strong, tough and courageous in the face of life’s challenges. Cindy embraced life with enthusiasm. She loved the beach, a good book and time spent surrounded by her family and was always ready for a good time at a party — laughing, talking and celebrating alongside the people she loved. Her presence brought energy to every room she entered.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Cannon and her two sons, who were the pride of her life: Christopher Cannon and his wife Jordan and Matthew Cannon and his wife Emily. She also leaves behind four adored grandchildren — Christopher, Carter, James and Evelyn Cannon — each of whom she adored with her entire heart. Her immense love for her children was only outmatched by her overflowing love for her grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable joy and purpose.

Cindy will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her compassionate heart, her enduring strength, her joyful spirit and the countless lives she enriched throughout her life and career.

A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 31, at Opelika First Methodist Church at 12:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, with a celebration of life ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary.

WAYMON HALE

Waymon was born on June 25, 1946, in Opelika. He lived his life as a reflection of his Christian beliefs — marked by humility, integrity and a quiet trust in God’s plan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose steady presence, wisdom and kindness shaped the lives of those around him. His faith was not only something he professed, but something he lived daily through his actions and the way he cared for others.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lois Irene Hale; his son, Christopher Wayne Hale; and his cherished grandchildren, Declan Connor Hale and Michaela Kathleen Hale, as well as two great-grandchildren, Arlin and Freija. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Hale; his sisters, Nadine Hale Cooper and Myrna Hale Gaither (Curtis); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, UZ Hale and Alma Shierling Hale; his older sister, Wynell Hale Cranford (Vester); his sister-in-law, Judith Greene Hale; and his brother-in-law, Larry Cooper.

Waymon found joy in music, fishing and golfing, and had a special affection for his beloved cat, Lucy, who brought him comfort, companionship and many quiet moments of joy.

We find comfort in knowing that Waymon has finished his earthly race and now rests in the promise of eternal life, hearing the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” His legacy of faith and love will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Visitation was held on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Services will begin at noon in the chapel.

He will be deeply missed until the day we meet again.

SHANOYA ANGELITA GLASS

Shanoya Angelita Glass, 37, passed away on Jan. 16, 2026, in Auburn. Born on Dec. 7, 1988, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Shanoya brought light and laughter into the lives of all who knew her.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures and enjoyed spending time with those she loved more than anything. She loved nature walks, gardening, cooking, random road trips, listening to her music and watching her murder documentaries just to name a few. She also had a huge love for sports. Especially softball and baseball. From playing catch in the front yard with the kids and all their neighborhood friends, to cheering from the sidelines or playing herself, she embraced it and loved every second of it because above all else, her heart belonged to the children. Her own and others alike. Her playful and nurturing nature made her a beloved presence among all kids no matter who they were or where they came from.

Most might know her as Shanoya Sutton but she held many titles. She was a loving wife and mother, she was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin and a friend. However you knew her, you knew she was a special person, a loving person, a once in a lifetime kind of person. Always laughing, always smiling, always friendly, always inviting to anyone. Her smile, laugh, personality and charisma were unmatched. To put it simply, to know her was to love her. She will forever be in the hearts of her family.

Shanoya is lovingly remembered by her husband, Hayden Glass; daughter, Cattelaya Senn; son, Sutton Senn; and stepson, Hudson Glass. She also leaves behind her brothers Jorge Villegas (and his wife Rhonda Villegas) and Steven Sutton (and his wife Joni Sutton); cousins Rick and Cassandra Kellogg, Jessica Wingo; nephew Ethan; nieces Emery, McKay and Kendra.

She was preceded in death by her sister Niria Sutton; her mother Christina Sutton; and stepson Kade Senn.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika.

Clara A. Clothiaux

A funeral mass will be held for Mrs. Clothiaux Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Church in Auburn, with a reception to follow from noon to 2 p.m. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Auburn Memorial Park.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

KAREN PRINTZ TURNER

Karen Printz Turner, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 25, 2026, after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, strength and quiet grace. Born on Oct. 17, 1963, in Richmond, Virginia, Karen spent her childhood in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where she grew up surrounded by family, friends and the comfort of a close-knit community. She graduated from Musselman High School, carrying with her a warm spirit and a natural ability to make others feel at ease.

On May 30, 1996, Karen married Robert Turner, the love of her life and her steady companion through every season. Later that summer, she moved to Opelika, Alabama, where she built a home filled with warmth, joy and love.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Turner; her father, Donald Printz Sr.; her brothers, Bobby (Debbie) Printz and Larry Printz; her daughter, Amanda (Shawn) Skieff; her grandchildren, Jaxon, Sophie and Emma Skieff; and her best friend, Dawn Bishop, who remained a constant source of support and companionship.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. CST at her daughter’s home in Opelika. Family and friends are invited to gather, share memories and honor the warmth and love Karen brought into their lives.

Karen will be remembered for her gentle nature, her thoughtful presence and the quiet strength she carried with her. She touched the lives of those around her in ways that will continue to be felt for years to come.