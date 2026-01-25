OBITUARY | Jan. 25, 2026

Philip James Messing, born on Dec. 14, 1957 passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2026, under the loving and gentle care of his family and hospice.

Phil is preceded in death by his father Edward Messing. He is survived by his Mother Marjorie Messing of Minden City, Michifan; his wife Renee Messing (nee Boivin) of Opelika; his son Alex Messing (Emmalee), of Opelika; daughters, Lindsy Hitchens (Justin) of Palm Bay, Florida; Chelsea McCard (Warren) of Opelika; Breanne Messing (Aeryn), of Opelika; Hayley Messing of Palm Bay and grandson Auston.

Phil is also survived by his brothers, Edward Messing Jr. (Robin) of Sandusky, Michigan; Roy Messing (Julie) of Caledonia, Michigan; Clair Messing (Michelle) of Macomb, Michigan; Gregory Messing (Theresa) of Rockford, Michigan; and sisters Christine DeFord (Paul) of Mason, Michigan; Ruth Kriewall (John) of Harbor Beach, Michigan; and JIll Messing (John) of Lansing, Michigan; as well as a host of deeply loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Phil was born and raised on the shores of Lake Huron in Minden City – Michigan’s Thumb community. As a farm boy, he grew to excel at working with his hands, a skill that he built into a career in the field of electrical engineering, and as a machine specialist in the tool and die industry. Phil could fix anything, earning him the nickname “Doc” among his peers.

Throughout his life, Phil was an outdoorsman. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing as well as bowling and league softball, continuing to love fishing in his older years along with his backyard chickens.

Phil was a quiet soul. When he spoke, it was often profound; unless he was telling a joke or answering trivia, of which he was rarely wrong. He never turned down an opportunity to help a neighbor in need, often working into the night to be the hands and feet of Christ.

Phil was a family man. He worked hard to provide for his family and when it was time for him to rest, he prefered to do so in the presence of his loved ones. HIs wife will cherish the memories of their weekend adventure drives to find whatever they could find, and he will be sorely missed by his children at their cookouts, camping trips, road trips and football watch parties.

Mostly, his family will miss his quiet, warm wisdom, his humor and the care he put into everything and every life he touched.

The Messing family will hold a memorial service at the home of Bill and Michelle Key on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. with a reception to following. The address is 1315 Rocky Brook Road, Opelika.

The service will be streamed online for family and friends that are unable to attend in person.

His ashes will be placed in Lake Huron in the Spring.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the Fifth floor of East Alabama Health, Spencer Cancer Center, the hospice staff at Enhabit, the Key family and the pastoral care of St. Marys and St. Micheals all of whom ensured every need was met for Phil’s going home.

Phil, when asked if he was scared at death quoted, “Oh death where is your sting? O grave where is your victory,” 1 Corinthians 15:55. And he faced his passing with miraculous bravery.

For those who would like to make a gift in Phil’s memory, the family suggests The BigHouse Foundation at www.ourbighouse.org or 1400 Grand National Parkway, Opelika, AL, 36801