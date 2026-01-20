Obituaries | Week of Jan. 19, 2026

BRYANT LEE BATTS II

Bryant Lee Batts II, 45, also known to family and friends as Bucky, was born to Maire Sharpe and Charles “Eddie” Batts Jr. on Dec. 3, 1980, and passed away on Jan. 12, 2026.

He was a life-long wild child who had a passion for dirt bikes, motorcycles and any vehicle that would GO! He enjoyed fishing, collecting and testing rock formations and watching the skies for U.A.P.S.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Danielle; son, Damien; daughter, Starr; brother, Eric Culver and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Brother Bill Staudamire officiating.

Fly free wild child.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

EVELYN JANE PECK

Evelyn Jane Peck, of Leighton, Alabama was born in Arab, Alabama, on Dec. 24, 1942, to the late J.W. and Mildred Morrow, passed away on Jan. 16, 2026. She was 83 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Peck; brothers, Dr. Ralph Morrow and Arthur Morrow.

She is survived by her children; Sylvia Starr, Steve Wilburn (Psyche), and Misty Clement. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and other family members.

A graveside service will be held at Cedar Tree Cemetery in Hackleburg, Alabama on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at noon with the Rev. Mark Mayfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Leighton Baptist Church.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

DR. SIDNEY DWAYNE BECKETT

Dr. Sidney Dwayne Beckett, 93, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

Dwayne Beckett was born on Feb. 11, 1932, to Vallie and Thomas Beckett on a farm near Bruce, Mississippi. He was the fourth of six children. He attended school in Bruce, Mississippi, graduating as valedictorian in 1949. He enrolled at Mississippi State University where he earned a degree in Agriculture in 1953. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army, serving two years on active duty and an additional six years in the reserves, achieving the rank of captain.

After his discharge from the army in 1955, he enrolled in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). Upon earning his veterinary degree, he practiced for two years in Bruce, Mississippi, before returning to Auburn in 1961 to complete a master’s in veterinary physiology and pharmacology. He then earned his PhD in Physiology from the University of Missouri in 1966. That same year, he joined Auburn University’s Department of Physiology and Pharmacology as a faculty member, dedicating 28 years teaching and research until his retirement in 1994. During his tenure at Auburn, he was recognized as “Outstanding Basic Science Teacher” in 1969, “Distinguished Graduate Lecturer” in 1981 and “Alabama Veterinarian of the Year” in 1994. He spent his last 14 years at Auburn as Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dwayne was a dedicated member of Auburn First Baptist Church for over 60 years, serving in various capacities. He participated in numerous mission trips, offering veterinary care in rural areas of Honduras and Ecuador and assisting in construction projects in Brazil, Spain and Prague. He also worked with Boy Scout Troop 30 and received the “Silver Beaver Award” from the Boy Scouts of America.

Dwayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. He loved gardening, generously donating food to the Food Bank of East Alabama and sharing his knowledge with cherished friends.

Dwayne is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; and their three children, Paul Beckett (Glennece) of Lake Jackson, Texas; Regena Isbell of Auburn and Donald Beckett (Tracy) of Huntsville, Alabama. He was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren: Jason, Matthew, Tripp, Kailey, Hannah, Annalee and Kenzie (Ben). He is also survived by his sister, Jean Willis, of Grenada, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers Fred Beckett, James Beckett, Bill Beckett and TA Beckett.

A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church with visitation following in the Fellowship Hall. The family will hold a private graveside service.

The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Auburn First Baptist Church, which held profound significance in his life.

KATHRYN JORDAN EASTRIDGE

Born Jan. 28, 1932, Kathryn Jordan Eastridge was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was deeply loved by all who knew her. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2026, at the age of 93.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Eastridge; her former husband, Charles Lewis High; her parents, Pearlie Jordan and Robert “Bob” Jordan (Henderson); and her brothers, Theodore Jordan and Dewey Jordan.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Harris (Tommy), Darrel High (Susan) and Penny Stewart; grandchildren Jason Harris, Dustin Harris (Niki), Ryan Stewart and Carmen Danzey (JW); and several great-grandchildren, including Holley, Blake and Charlee Stewart; Easton and Walker Danzey; and Sydney and Warren Harris; along with extended family members and many dear friends.

Kathryn was a faithful and longtime member of Providence Baptist Church in Opelika, where she especially enjoyed the fellowship and friendships of the Encouragers Sunday School class, which held a special place in her heart.

She began her career at MSnower, known to many as “the sewing room,” where she dedicated 25 years of hard work and commitment. It was there that she met the love of her life, Albert Eastridge. They later married and shared a deep and enduring love until his passing in 2017. After her time at the sewing room, Kathryn went on to work for First National Bank, where she later retired. Kathryn and Albert made their home in the Beauregard community, where they spent many happy years together.

In her younger years, Kathryn enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, playing dominos with friends and visiting arts and crafts shows, where she sold handmade jewelry — an activity that became a cherished post-retirement hobby. She was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, and she had a special gift for making people laugh and feel welcome.

Kathryn was a strong-willed woman with a generous heart, known for her dedication to family, her strong work ethic and her faith. She was deeply loved and cared for by many and will be fondly remembered for her laughter, her strength and the joy she brought into the lives of others.

Visitation and funeral services were held at her home church, Providence Baptist Church — West Campus, located at 2807 Lee Road 166 in Opelika. She will be laid to rest at Providence following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church in her honor.

CHRISTOPHER LAYNE PUGH

Christopher Layne Pugh, born Dec, 2, 1982, passed away on Jan. 4, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri. He is mourned by his mother Jane Mungle; and brothers Alan and JC; and daughter Evelyn Pugh. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Pugh; and brothers Andrew and Anthony Pugh.

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies,’” reads John 11:25.

CHARLES “CHUCK” HELTON

Charles “Chuck” Helton, 75, of Opelika, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Chuck was born Feb. 27, 1950, to Genevieve and Leon Helton on Chicago, Illinois.

Chuck served in the United States Army from 1967-1970.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Vicky Morrison Helton.

He is also survived by stepson Michael Golden (Pam); and his granddaughter Marley “Mouse” Golden, that he was so proud of, adored her and loved her with all his heart. His granddaughter brought him so much joy and happiness. She meant the world to him.

He is also surviced by daughter Brandy Flores of Gainesville, Florida; siblings Sheryl Fazio, Karen Krause and Richard Helton, all of Chicago, Illinois, and Denis Helton (Micheline) of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

JANETH ELAINE PARKER STEARNS

Janeth Elaine Parker Stearns peacefully entered into the loving presence of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at the age of 91. A woman of deep and unwavering faith, Janeth lived a life defined by love. Love for God, love for her family and friends, and love for all those she was blessed to teach and serve. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, friend and educator. Her legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Janeth was born on May 6, 1934, in Waycross, Georgia. She graduated from the Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. She devoted 35 years of her life to teaching elementary school in Florida, Georgia and Alabama shaping young minds with patience, kindness and a quiet strength that reflected her faith.

On Feb. 6, 1976, Janeth married the love of her life, Fred Stearns, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Fred affectionately called Janeth his “Angel,” a name that all who knew her would agree suited her perfectly.

Janeth’s life was firmly rooted in her faith in God. Through every season, she leaned on Him with grace and trust, freely sharing kindness and compassion with others. She was a faithful and devoted member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild and lived out her calling to serve with humility and devotion.

Above all else, Janeth’s greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother who created a magical tradition known as “Granny Camp,” where her grandchildren gathered to enjoy laughter-filled days of games, favorite homemade foods, special outings and an unforgettable trunk overflowing with dress-up clothes that sparked endless imagination. Granny Camp was more than a place; it was a reflection of Janeth’s love — a haven of warmth, safety and joy that will live on in cherished memories for generations.

Janeth is survived by her sister, Pamela Brannen (Hoke); children, James Carl Meadows, Catherine Meadows Harris (Sammy) and Robert McLeod Meadows (Celie); her stepsons, Jeffrey Todd Stearns (Sharon) and Bradford Lee Stearns; eight grandchildren, James Meadows, Elizabeth Meadows Greaves, Francie Harris Gillespie, Carly Meadows, Courtney Meadows, Rachel Stearns Hutto, Spencer Jay and JT Stearns; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Janeth’s caregivers, Laressa, Chantrice, Rudine and Betty, as well as Chattahoochee Hospice and Dr. Brian Rogers, for their compassionate care and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Opelika, Alabama. Family and friends are invited to gather for a reception immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or to the charity of your choice.

GEORGIA GIBBS DECEKR

Georgia Gibbs Decker, 78, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Agnes Gibbs; brothers, Donald Gibbs and Leonard Gibbs; sister, Marion Olson and step-son, Ricky Decker

She is survived by her son, James Harold Decker Jr. (Julie); step-children, Robbie Decker (Mendy), Cheryl Weatherley (Danny); granddaughter, Lynzie Decker; brother, Mark Gibbs and sister, Connie Moore.

Georgia loved children, Elvis, family and giving people a hard time. She was feisty and stubborn out of love.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 23, from 10 to 10:50 a.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Thad Endicott officiating. Interment will be at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.