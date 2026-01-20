LSA’s Clarke Ivatt hits 1,000 career points

CONTRIBUTED BY LSA

AUBURN — Clarke Ivatt made history tonight for Lee-Scott Academy, scoring her 1,000th career point in a Warrior uniform during the game against the Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats on Jan. 13.

She becomes the youngest player in school history to reach the 1,000 point milestone, joining former Warriors Jessie Washington, Chauntel Kriel and Mary Mykal Prewett who achieved the mark during their senior seasons.

The sophomore currently leads Lee-Scott Academy in all statistical categories for the 2025-26 season, scoring 21.6 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game and 3.4 steals per game. She completed her first career triple-double earlier this season at Loachapoka, with a stat line of 14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks.

“Chef Clarke,” as her teammates affectionately refer to her as, was named to the 2024-25 Opelika-Auburn News Small Schools First Team, as well as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 3A All-State Third Team in her freshman season. Ivatt was also recently ranked as the number eight prospect in the Class of 2028 Rankings by PrepGirlsHoops.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my teammates, coaches and all those who have helped me achieve this milestone,” Ivatt said. “I couldn’t have done it without their support, trust and belief in me, and I’m so proud to share this moment with everyone who’s been part of my journey.”

“Clarke is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever had the privilege to coach,” said coach Corye Harrison, assistant athletic director & head girls basketball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. “She is constantly wanting to work to make herself, and her teammates, better. She is a team-first player and will do whatever it takes to help our team win — defend, rebound, score, pass — whatever it takes. Clarke is the kid every coach wishes they could coach, and I’m just lucky enough to not only be her coach, but most importantly her mom.”

“We are so proud of the milestone Clarke has achieved tonight,” said coach Clay McCall, executive director of Athletics at Lee-Scott Academy. “Her dedication to the game of basketball, the support of her teammates and Clarke working on her skills outside of normal practice time has allowed her to achieve this honor. We are so proud of you Clarke.”

“Congratulations to Clarke Ivatt on reaching 1,000 career points as a sophomore, an outstanding achievement,” Dr. Stan Cox, head of school at Lee-Scott Academy, said. “This milestone reflects her hard work, discipline and commitment to her team. We are proud of the example she sets on and off the court and look forward to all that lies ahead. Well done, Clarke!”