Dream Day Foundation marks 27th annual MLK celebration

PHOTO BY ROBERT NOLES

THE OBSERVER

Students, families and community members from Lee and Chambers counties gather Monday, Jan. 19, at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts for the Dream Day Foundation’s 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration. This year’s observance, themed “Voices of Peace,” honored the life, legacy and enduring impact of Dr. King while encouraging reflection on the progress made toward equality and the work that remains. During the program, Dr. Karen Anderson and Dr. Camille Floyd presented Dream Day Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship awards to students in recognition of their academic achievement and commitment to service. Founded in 2009 by Marion A. Sankey, the Dream Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving Lee County and surrounding areas, with a strong focus on empowering young people through the arts, education and community service. The foundation’s annual MLK celebration is designed to remind students of the struggles faced by civil rights leaders and the sacrifices made to secure equal rights, while also inspiring the next generation to lead with compassion, courage and purpose. In addition to its annual celebration, the Dream Day Foundation supports the community through its Dream Acts initiative, providing assistance to families in need, including those impacted by fires or medical hardships. Since 2014, the foundation has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing higher education, made possible through the generosity and continued support of local residents. Through its programs and outreach, the foundation works to cultivate future leaders, innovators and change-makers while honoring those who fought injustice and celebrating positive role models who continue to strengthen the community.