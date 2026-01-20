Beulah Bobcats girls fall to Beauregard Hornets

BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEULAH — Beulah split a home non-area basketball doubleheader with Beauregard on Friday night, as the Lady Bobcats fell while the Bobcats’ boys team earned a decisive win.

Girls

Playing without multiple starters on Friday night, the Beulah varsity girls basketball team fell 49–19 at home to Beauregard in a non-area matchup.

Beauregard opened the game with a 15–3 lead after the first quarter, and Beulah trailed 25–12 at halftime. Scoring remained difficult for the Lady Bobcats in the second half, as Beauregard limited clean looks and forced turnovers, holding Beulah to just seven points over the final two quarters.

For Beauregard, Lindsey Moulton led all scorers with 12 points, while Kam Torbert added nine points and pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds. Ailayah Clark chipped in five points, and the Lady Hornets controlled the boards throughout the night.

Beulah continued to compete despite being shorthanded, but was unable to generate consistent offense. The loss drops the Lady Bobcats to 5–10 while the Hornets improve to 10-6.

Boys

The Beulah Bobcats defeated the Beauregard Hornets 75–57 on Friday night, powered by a dominant performance from guard Cam Baker, who scored 32 points. The win improved Beulah’s record to 15–3, while Beauregard fell to 3–10 on the season.

The opening quarter was slow-paced, with both teams struggling to score early. Beulah found more success finishing at the rim, as Baker scored the first four points of the game. Ayden Sands and Beau Duck later added three-pointers, helping the Bobcats build a 15–8 lead after one. Turnovers plagued Beauregard early, as Beulah’s defensive pressure disrupted the Hornets’ offense.

Beauregard came out more aggressive in the second quarter, creating turnovers and pushing the pace, but Baker took control. He scored nine straight points with three straight mid-range jumpers and an and-one finish at the rim. Ki Morgan added five free throws late in the quarter, and Beulah went into halftime with a 39–24 lead.

The third quarter saw points come at a premium once again, as both teams struggled with turnovers. Beauregard showed more patience offensively and outscored Beulah 12–10 in the quarter, but Duck scored six points to help the Bobcats maintain their lead heading into the fourth.

Beulah closed the game strong, holding off a more aggressive Hornets defense. Baker added 13 points in the final quarter, while Sands knocked down two three-pointers to seal the 75–57 win.

Beulah’s efficiency and ability to capitalize on fast breaks proved to be the difference.

Baker finished with 32 points, Duck had 18, Sands added 12, and Morgan scored 10.

Beauregard will look to bounce back Tuesday against Elmore County, while Beulah will aim to extend its two-game win streak against Lee-Scott Academy.