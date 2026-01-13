West announces reelection campaign for Alabama State Board of Education

CONTRIBUTED BY THE TRACIE WEST CAMPAIGN

AUBURN — Since 2020, Alabama’s K-12 education system has made measurable progress in student achievement, academic recovery and accountability. As a member of the State Board of Education and a contributor to Alabama’s strategic education plan, Republican Tracie West announced her reelection campaign by highlighting these accomplishments as evidence that clear goals, strong standards and responsible leadership deliver results for students and families.

“When I first ran for the state school board, I said there was no reason that Alabama couldn’t have one of the best education systems in the country,” said West. “Now, Alabama has emerged as a national leader in post-pandemic academic recovery. During one of the most challenging periods in modern education, we refused to lower expectations. Instead, we focused on what works — strong instruction in reading and math, accountability for results and local leadership empowered to meet student needs.”

According to recent published reports, Alabama has recorded the largest improvement in the nation in fourth-grade math, moving from last place in 2019 to the low 30s nationally, while fourth-grade reading scores also improved significantly. These gains reflect the implementation of evidence-based literacy and numeracy included in the state’s long-term strategic plan.

“Our high school outcomes have improved as well,” West said. “Alabama’s graduation rate has reached 91%, tying an all-time high, while college and career readiness indicators continue to rise. More students are earning industry credentials, dual-enrollment credits, and workforce-aligned certifications — preparing them for success after graduation. We owe it to our families to help our students have a clear plan after leaving high school.

“These results show what happens when conservative principles guide education policy — high standards, fiscal responsibility, transparency and respect for parents and local communities,” West concluded. “There is more work to do, but Alabama is moving in the right direction, and I remain committed to continuing this progress.”

About Tracie West

Tracie West is a native of Lee County. She graduated from Auburn University in 1991. A year later, Tracie met and married her husband, Lt. Colonel Paul West (Ret). Tracie West is a former president on the Auburn City Schools Board of Education and served as a board member for nine years. She is a small business owner and a licensed Realtor. The couple has three daughters, Lydia, Marion and Kathryn. They attend Embrace Church in Auburn.

District 2 of the Alabama State Board of Education covers all or parts of Barbour, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Pike, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.