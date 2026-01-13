Obituaries | Week of Jan. 12, 2026

ELIZABETH “ANN” SIMMS FREEMAN

Elizabeth Ann Simms Freeman, lovingly known as “Ann,” passed away on Jan. 4, 2026, at the age of 82. A native of Washington County, Alabama, Ann lived a life rooted in faith, family and service to others.

Ann graduated from Leroy High School and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University. She devoted her professional life to education, serving as an elementary school teacher for 25 years in the Lee County School System, primarily at Sanford Middle School. Ann was known for her dedication to her students and her genuine love for teaching, leaving a lasting impact on countless children and families.

She married the love of her life, Wayne Freeman, and together they made their home in Opelika. Following their retirement, Ann and Wayne moved to Lake Martin, where they enjoyed a quieter life surrounded by natural beauty and close friendships.

Ann was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, for many years and later continued her faithful service at Red Ridge United Methodist Church in Dadeville, Alabama. Her faith guided her life and was evident in her kindness, generosity and unwavering support of her family and community.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Freeman; and her parents, Bobby and Callie Simms.

Ann is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Scroggins (Al) and Beth Justice (Ken); her grandchildren, Jordan Scroggins Neal (Brandon) and Will Scroggins (Hayley); her cherished great-grandchildren, Poppy Neal and Pike Scroggins; her sister, Duffy Stewart (Leroy) and many nephews and nieces.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose legacy will continue through the lives she touched.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 8, at Red Ridge United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Red Ridge United Methodist Church, Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch or Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 906, Oneonta, Alabama 35121.

Ann will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her dedication to education, her deep faith and her enduring love for her family.

GARY LEE WEBB

Gary Lee Webb, 74, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at his home early Sunday morning, Jan. 4, 2026.

Gary was born on Oct. 4, 1951, to David and Claudine Webb in Jacksonville, Florida. The Webb family later moved to Orlando, where Gary attended Boone High School. When it came time for college, he chose Auburn University — a place with deep family ties — and one that would forever shape his life. At Auburn, Gary majored in business, joined the TKE fraternity and met the love of his life.

Gary married Marcia A. Fink in 1974, and the couple settled in Gary’s hometown of Orlando, where they would start their family. He began his career in the insurance industry with Aetna Life and Casualty, a profession that would take him to several cities over the years. His work eventually led him to Birmingham, Alabama, where he served as Aetna’s general manager, and later back to Jacksonville, Florida, where he managed a branch of American General Life Insurance Company.

In 2001, when an American General office opened in Auburn, Gary and Marcia returned to the place where they had met and made so many cherished memories. While in Auburn, Gary began working as a development officer for Auburn University. In this role, he formed meaningful connections throughout the Auburn family and helped raise millions of dollars for the university he deeply loved. He retired in March of 2025.

Gary was a devoted Christian who faithfully served by teaching Sunday School and Bible studies and was actively involved in the Emmaus Retreat community. He was an avid supporter of all things Auburn and proudly lived as a true “Auburn Man.” Above all else, Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marcia; his son, Gary (Kelanie) Webb Jr., of Fort Mill, South Carolina; his daughter, Katie (Andy) Burgbacher, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and his three grandchildren, Lyla, Lane and Lorelei. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry Webb and Greg (Elizabeth) Webb, of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

A service celebrating Gary’s life was held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 11 (streaming link: www.aumc.net/garywebb). Memorial gifts may be directed to the Gary and Marcia Webb Family Endowed Scholarship in the College of Education at Auburn University (www.auburngiving.org/garywebbmemorial).

CAROLYN ANN FOSTER

Born Sept. 23, 1955, in Fort Benning, Georgia, Carolyn Ann Foster, 70, passed away in the comfort of her home on Dec. 27, 2025 in Opelika.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Lily Mae Ogle and William Atchinson as well as her loving partner, James Frank Haddox.

Carolyn spent time working for Opelika City Schools where she fondly became known as the “looney lunch lady” that embraced any opportunity to bring a smile to both students and coworkers. She had a vibrant personality and a joyful spirit that could light up any room. Her humor, warmth and unmistakable energy brought smiles to countless faces and left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Carolyn loved deeply and lived authentically, bringing laughter and kindness into everyday moments. She will be remembered for her big heart, her quick wit and the love she shared so freely with family and friends.

Carolyn was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Holly Jean Cullins and Dixie Anna Chenoweth; along with her beloved grandson Landon Chenoweth. Other survivors include her sister, Patsy Gayle Martin; and her niece Stacy Martin McConnell along her daughters Bailey and Riley McConnell.

Carolyn’s memory will live on through the love she gave, the laughter she shared and the many lives she touched.

There will be a private service for family members.

BILLIE EUGENE HEAD

Billie Eugene Head, passed away Jan. 4, 2026, at the age of 82. He was a native of Opelika.

Billie was preceded in death by is beloved wife, Cheryl Matheny; his parents Bradley and Dollie Head; brothers, Darryl Head and George Head. He is survived by his son Jeffery (Angie) Head, Auburn; daughter Jennifer (Bruce) Matthews Midlothian, Virginia; granddaughters Faith Vaux and Rachel Matthews of Midlothian, Virginia; brother, Roy Head, Duffield, Virginia; sister Betty Turner, Duffield; sister-in-law Patty Head, Johnson City, Tennessee; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He served in the military, and worked at Uniroyal Plant, May Refrigeration, JA Lett Construction, Maintenance at the care center of EAMC and Bay and Hill Plumbing.

WILLIAM “BILL” JOHNSON

Bill Johnson of Pike Road, Alabama passed away on Jan. 2, 2026.

Bill was born May 24, 1954, in Tuskegee, Alabama, to parents Walter Brinkley Johnson and Mary Jo Renn Johnson.

He cherished his memories of growing up in Tuskegee. After going to Macon Academy, he spent his career in the grocery business and retired from Winn Dixie after 35 years. He held hard work and honesty in high regard. He was a really sweet and caring guy. He had a deep love for animals and enjoyed traveling to Pine Mountain, Georgia, as well as to the beach. He loved taking joyrides with any dog that was around. He was an avid music listener, he truly enjoyed The Eagles, Bob Seger and the band Alabama.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Amy Johnson; brothers: Michael Johnson and Johnny (Stacey) Johnson; sister, Judy Smith; niece, Stacy Johnson; great-niece, Destiny Bartlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Brinkley and Mary Jo Renn Johnson; brothers-in-law, Mabrey Smith and Ray Smith; and nephew, Derrick Johnson.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Jan. 11, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Thompson officiated the service. Pastor Rick Lane provided music.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Elmore County Humane Society, www.elmorehumane.org/donation-in-honor-memory.html.

Send donation acknowledgement to:

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Attn: Family of Bill Johnson

1500 Frederick Road

Opelika, Alabama, 36801.

RUTH CROCKER, PHD

Ruth Crocker, PhD, of Auburn passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2026, at age 82. Beloved wife of 61 years to Malcolm Crocker, loving mother to Anne Crocker and Elizabeth (Liz) Crocker Rozek and devoted grandmother to grandchildren Claire and Max Rozek. Also survived by brother-in-law Donald Crocker; his wife Jocelyn Crocker and their children, Ruth, John and Phillip.

Dr. Crocker was born in Barnstaple, Devon, England and grew up in Southampton, Hampshire where she attended high school. She was a graduate of Oxford University (St. Anne’s College, B.A. (honors), M.A., 1964). After marrying on July 18, 1964, Ruth and Malcolm Crocker moved to the U.S., first living in Huntsville, Alabama (1964-67) where Malcolm worked on NASA’s Saturn 5 space program, then in Anaheim, California, (1967), Liverpool, United Kingdom, (1967-69), West Lafayette, Indiana, (1970-83); and Sydney, Australia (1976-77), before settling in Auburn in 1983.

Dr. Crocker received an M.A. and PhD in history from Purdue University. She was a professor of history at Auburn University from 1982 to 2013, receiving tenure in 1992 and promotion to full professorship in 2004. She was among a group of faculty who helped develop Auburn’s Women’s Studies Program. After it received permanent funding, she served two terms as director. Dr. Crocker’s areas of specialization included United States history from 1865-1930; gender, class and ethnicity in U.S. history and historiography; critical history of social work and social welfare, including reform, voluntarism, settlement houses; philanthropy and foundations; charity and the cultural history of the gift; and disability history.

Dr. Crocker authored numerous academic articles and two books, “Social Work and Social Order: The Settlement Movement in Two Industrial Cities,” 1889-1930 (Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 1992); and “Mrs. Russell Sage: Women’s Activism and Philanthropy in Gilded Age and Progressive Era America” (Bloomington, Indiana: Indiana University Press, 2006; paperback edition 2008).

Among numerous honors and grants, Dr. Crocker received the Auburn University Creative Research and Scholarship Award (2012), annually given to one professor in Liberal Arts for outstanding research and scholarship, and the Humanities Achievement Award, College of Liberal Arts (2001).

A life-long lover of music, Dr. Crocker played the violin in the Auburn University Orchestra for many years, studied violin into her 70s and played with various local musical groups. She was a keen sailer who loved the ocean. She loved reading, writing poetry and playing tennis.

Dr. Crocker’s family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to PBS at www.foundation.pbs.org/donation/.

GLADYS BARDEN

Gladys Knight Barden, 92, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Mrs. Barden was born May 27, 1933, in Elmore County, Alabama, to parents Walter and Mottice Knight.

Gladys has been a resident of Auburn since 1965, working and retiring from Auburn University as a data entry operator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mottice Knight; and her husband, Walter L. Barden Sr.

She is survived by her two sons Walter “Lee” Barden Jr. and Jay S. Barden; grandsons Walter L. Barden III, Jay R. Barden and Zachary Barden; granddaughters Amanda Pollard, Rachel Barden and Isabela Barden; great-grandsons Mackenzie Henderson and Eli Barden; great-granddaughters Ashton Pollard and Paisleigh Barden.

A graveside service for Mrs. Barden was held Sunday, Jan.11, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn.

JEFFERY DAVIS

Jeffery Davis passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at his home in Townsend, Georgia, at 54 years old. He was born Feb. 11, 1971, to Janice Kehres and Glenn Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Davis. He is survived by his mother, Janice Kehres; stepfather, Dennis Kehres; daughters, Madelyn Davis and Chynna Oaks (Bon); Madelyn and Chynna’s mother, Becky Yarbrough (Roger); fiancée, Missey Haley; sister, Jill Hamil (Scott); niece, Jane Nichols (Emory); and nephew, Joseph Hill.

Jeffery was a graduate of Dunwoody High School, and later went on to attend The University of Georgia where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Jeff served in the U.S. Navy as a meteorologist and oceanographer.

While Jeffery will be missed for his sense of humor, his creativity in the kitchen and his love for his family, in the end he was right where he wanted to be. By the beach surrounded by his dogs Abbey, Tucker and Lilly.

The funeral was held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m., CST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

BARBARA D. HADAWAY

Barbara D. Hadaway, 79, of Opelika, passed away at her home Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John Grant and Pauline Grant Ingram; son, Robert Elton Orrick Jr. ; grandson, Brian Lee; brother, John Grant; and sister Katherine Bunn.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tatum (Nick Young), Amanda Lee (Gerald); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Bryant (Earl), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

A funeral service was held Jan. 13, in the chapel at Frederick-Dean with Pastor Kevin Acre officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

KEVIN CLIFFORD HAGBERG

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of retired Sgt. First Class Kevin C. Hagberg, age 55, of Salem Alabama. A dedicated public servant and devoted family man, he died on Jan. 8, 2026, following a critical health incident.

Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to John C. Hagberg of New York and the late Diana Walker Jones, Kevin’s life was characterized by service and devotion. He graduated from Academy High School in 1990 and immediately embarked on a distinguished 28-year military career, during which he exemplified unwavering commitment to safeguarding national freedoms.

As a U.S. Army Sergeant First Class, Kevin was deployed to various locations, including three tours in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Following his military retirement, he continued to serve his community in Alabama, working as deputy with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and most recently with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin was renowned for his affable nature, charismatic smile and deep passion for history, which he shared enthusiastically with others through conversation and storytelling.

Kevin also had a soft heart for four-legged companions and lovingly cared for many fur-babies throughout the years.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Emma Rose Hagberg; and his in-laws, Joan and Chester Grzybowski.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years — love of his life, best friend and high school sweetheart — Jennifer; his cherished pets Higgi, Thomas, Loki and Binx.

He is also survived by brothers Keith and Kenneth Hagberg both of Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law Debra Grzybowski of Pennsylvania, Laurie Buckley (James) of Connecticut, Anne Fay (Phil) of Pennsylvania; nephews Adam Hagberg of Texas, Alex Hagberg of New York; and niece Abigail Buckley of Connecticut.

In a testament to his selflessness, as a final act of service, Kevin’s legacy will continue to live on through the gift of organ donation.

To the staff at Piedmont Regional of Columbus and LifeLink, heartfelt thanks for your care and support. To Kevin’s extended family of brothers and sisters who continue to protect and serve, you’ve been earthly angels throughout this difficult journey, your love has been deeply felt and appreciated.

There is a deep void in our hearts and you will be sadly missed by the many lives you’ve touched — till we meet again, We Salute You — Hooah!

Visitation will be held in the parlor at Frederick Dean Funeral Home, Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m.

A service will be Thursday, Jan. 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral. Interment will follow at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. CST.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Kevin’s spirit and compassion, memorial contributions may be made to any veterans’ foundation, animal shelter or charity of one’s choice.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

GLENDA FAYE ADCOCK

FEB. 23, 1943 — JAN. 11, 2026

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 16, from 11 to 11:50 a.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by a Chapel service at noon. Interment will be at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

DARRELL LOUIS SCHLOTTERBACK

Darrell Louis Schlotterback, Lt. Colonel (Ret) a proud veteran of U.S. Air Force, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2026 at the age of 96 years old in Auburn at the Bethany House Hospice. Born in July 1929, he was also known for being a caring, wonderful, father, hard worker, honest, loyal and patriotic.

After graduating from the University of Iowa he joined the military in 1951 as a young captain. During his distinguished career he served in the Korean War, participated in the atom bomb tests in Nevada and served in the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals and honors during his service. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1971.

After his military service, he attended Florida State University for his Masters and then the University of Alabama for his Doctorate of Law degree. He then had his second career as a Professor of Criminal Justice at Auburn University of Montgomery for the next 25 years. He would consult judges on occasion for particularly difficult criminal cases.

Darrell L. Schlotterback is survived by son Robert L. Miller and daughter Suzanne Judd. He was preceded in death by wife Bernice Schlotterback and his parents Charles Louis Schlotterback and Verna Bork Schlotterback and his brothers Dave Schlotterback and Russell Schlotterback.

A small private graveside service will be held at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM J. GRIMM III

AUG. 6, 1950 — JAN. 9, 2026

A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JAMES O. NICHOLS

NOV. 24, 1929 — JAN. 8, 2026

A graveside service will be held at Auburn Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.