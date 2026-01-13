HIS LAST GIFT, A LEGACY OF SAVING OTHERS

Piedmont Columbus Regional team members and local law enforcement walked in quiet honor alongside the family of Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy and Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Kevin Hagberg, age 55, remembering his life of service and his final, selfless gift through organ donation on Thurday, Jan. 8. Surrounded by those who served with him and supported by his wife, the honor walk reflected both grief and gratitude, celebrating a legacy that continues to save lives and inspire others to give. Hagberg experienced a catastrophic health-related event on Dec. 28. With more than 100,000 people nationwide awaiting transplants, Hagberg’s gift serves as a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact of organ donation, which can save up to eight lives through a single donor, according to LifeLink of Georgia. PHOTO COURTESY OF PIEDMONT COLUMBUS REGIONAL