Obituaries | Jan. 6, 2026

MYRTLEAN MANIS

Myrtlean Mains passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday Dec. 30, at the age of 93 years. Mrs. Mains was a native of Crenshaw County, Alabama, and she lived in Lee County, since 1965. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles S. Mains. She is survived by her children Michael D. Mains, Patricia Mains Woods (Mark) and Barbara Mains Guryan; grandchildren Michael Mains II, Jennifer Mains (Gabe), Mark Steven Woods Jr., Wesley Woods Beardsley (Jon), Evan Woods (Alina), Alex Guryan, Thomas Guryan (Kathy) and Anna Guryan; and three great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at a visitation on Sunday, Jan. 4, in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

BETTY CAROL BURKE

Betty Carol Eason Burke, a resident of Opelika, passed away on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at 5:21 p.m., at the age of 81. Mrs. Burke was a graduate of Auburn University and received her Master’s Degree from Nova University. She was an educator in the Palm Beach County School System for over 40 years teaching, both physical education and reading. She was very active in her church and through her small groups, she volunteered in serving others.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 9, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at Church of the Highlands — Opelika Campus at 3300 Anderson Road, Opelika, with Pastor David Cobb and Pastor Kevin Haefner officiating. Burial will be held at Bullard Cemetery in Eclectic, Alabama.

Mrs. Burke is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Otis Burke; parents William Leverette Eason and Virginia Dare Eason; siblings William Leverette Eason Jr., Kenneth Marvin Eason, Timothy Lew Eason and her daughter Tanya Lynette Burke.

She is survived by her children Wendy Renee (David) Cobb, Tiffany Letitia Burke; grandchildren Brandon Douglas Hall, Logan Thomas Healey, Skarlett Dare Alcorn, Madison Royce Cobb, Violett Starr Alcorn, Daniel Aaron Martin, Jaden Luke Alcorn; great-grandchildren Easton Brandon Hall, Isla Rain Hall; siblings James Dare Eason, Charles Edward Eason and Donald Pierce Eason.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made online to the Dementia Society of America to research and help find a cure at www.dementiasociety.org and include “In memory of Douglas Burke” when donating online.

ROBERT “BOB” EBERT

Born in the late 1940’s, Bob had a specific way of being, and grew up loving his family and his profession. This passion showed up in many ways and will be what he is most remembered by. Last week, Bob celebrated his 37th wedding anniversary with Carol, a trusted and cherished partner, who remained by his side as he navigated career successes and personal accomplishments.

Bob grew up on a diversified livestock and crop farm on the northeastern side of the world-famous Flint Hills in Kansas. He graduated with five classmates from Flush High School in 1965 and developed leadership skills while in 4-H and FFA.

As an exceptional athlete, his claim to fame was on the Basketball court, here he scored 50 points in a game for the Rockets. This was accomplished before the three-point score was implemented, making 23 field goals.

He exhibited the Champion in the Junior Show at the1966 American Royal. As a student at Kansas State University, he was involved with the Block & Bridle Club holding the offices of president, vice president and secretary; and was on the Livestock and Wool judging teams. Upon graduation, he went to work on the Rogler Ranch in the heart of the Kansas Flint Hills.

In November 1970, Ebert assumed the position as manager herdsman of Kittiwake Farms owned oy the Sparks Family of Jasper, Alabama. At Kittiwake he fitted and showed cattle from New York to Colorado and sold cattle in production sales from Connecticut to Montana. He assumed leadership roles in various organizations including the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, the Alabama Polled Hereford Association, the Alabama Purebred Beef Breeds Council of which he was a founding member, the North Alabama Polled Hereford Association, the Walker County Cattlemen’s Association and the Walker Farmers Co-Op.

In August 1985, Ebert was named the manager of the Beef Teaching Unit in the Animal Science Department at Auburn University. His primary responsibility was providing students an array of classroom experiences involving beef cattle and sheep. He assisted with research projects that included the McLean burger and the development of estrus synchronization protocols. He completed a Master’s Degree in Adult Education in 1992.

Bob also was involved in other Extension educational programs, including the national pilot Beef Quality Assurance Program by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. In 2002, he was honored with the Service Award presented by the National Livestock Grading and Marketing Association. He was recognized by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System for Superior Service Team in 2001 and Specialist/Educator in 2005. He served 20 years on the management committee of the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest.

When he retired from Auburn University in December 2013, he was named Extension Specialist Emeritus. In 2014, Tuskegee University’s Caprine Educational Program honored him with a Certificate of Appreciation and was awarded “Father of the Year” by the Alabama CattleWomen’s Association. In February 2025, Bob was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame.

He was a charter member and officer in the James Joseph McLean Council of the Knights of Columbus, Jasper, Alabama. He served as Grand Knight of the Auburn University Council 8696 and Youth Director for the Alabama State Council of Knights of Columbus. He has been an active member at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Auburn.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth “Pete” Ebert and Dorothy Weixelman Ebert; a sister Teri Ebert Brockish and her husband Joe; a nephew, Adam Brockish; and son-in-law Jimmy Couey.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years Carol Ann Ebert; his children: Anthony James Ebert (Nikki) of Polo, Missouri, and Robin Ebert Mays (Michael) of West Richland, Washington; his three stepdaughters Pam Long Faletra (Stephen) of Woodstock, Georgia, Jennifer Long Couey of Montgomery and Beth Ann Long Eidson (Chris) of Homewood, Alabama. Additional survivors include 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful caregivers who provided Bob with love and care during the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob Ebert can be made to the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association or St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish Church in Auburn.

A Funeral Mass was held at St. Michaels Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 3. Mr. Ebert was laid to rest in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

BRUCE OVERTON

Bruce Overton, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, veteran and respected professional, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2025, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Overton; his three daughters Julie Overton Key (Jonathan), Diane Overton Weaver (Michael) and Sharon Overton Massone; nine grandchildren: Stevens Elise, Cadence, and Medley Key; Ashlyn, Abby and Jackson Weaver; and Madison, Molly and Nolan Massone; and extended family members.

Bruce grew up in Caldwell, New Jersey, with his older brother Bob and parents, Elting and Velma Overton, who provided the values of discipline and integrity that guided him throughout his life. He proudly carried these values serving in the U.S. Army after attending Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University).

Bruce enjoyed a distinguished professional career, starting as compensation manager at Xerox — where he met his wife Charlene. He then served as executive vice president of RJR Nabisco, where his personnel leadership provided opportunities to serve in national compensation associations. He also founded and served as CEO of Overton Consulting, where he continued to lead and provide for nonprofit companies.

Above all, Bruce will be remembered as a family man-funny, generous, loving and deeply proud of his wife, daughters and grandchildren. His family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time. He truly was “the greatest!”

A special visitation with Bruce’s favorite dessert-ice cream was held on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at The Springs at Mill Lakes in Opelika. Graveside services will be held in June 2026 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Bruce’s memory to a charity of your choosing.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28 NKJV)

WILLIAM DAY

Bill was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in Gadsden, Alabama and died Dec. 27, 2025 in Auburn. He is preceded in death by his parents Margaret Mayo Day and Andrew C. Day; his brother-in-law, William Thacker; and his nephew Kevin Thacker.

He is survived by sister, Josephine Thacker; niece Cindi Thacker; nephew Ralph Thacker (Janet); great-nephew, Trace Thacker; special cousins Tommy Bopp (Marilyn), Susan Babington (Richard) and Sara Wright; and many other cousins.

Bill was a gifted mathematician who attended and taught at Auburn University. He also attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on a full scholarship. He retired from Auburn University and became emeritus in 1997. Below is the citation from the AU Bulletin:

Day, William B., Associate Professor Emeritus, 1997, PhD MS BEE Rensselaer (Computer Science and Software Engineering)

After retirement, Bill did not slow down. From the mid 80’s to the mid 90’s he worked at RADC, aka Rome Lab, with the software engineers on AI programs. Bill also worked with NASA and played a key role concerning an unknown vibration in one of the first prototype Space Shuttle rocket engines.

Bill loved to teach and even taught math on U.S. Navy ships. He was a volunteer police officer with the Auburn Police Department from 1996 to 2006 taking no pay and using his own finances to send himself to the Alabama Police Academy.

Bill trained in jiu jitsu and made many friends on the mats. He traveled extensively around the country on his Harley motorcycle.

Bill was a lover of the arts, especially ballet and was a patron and supporter of an innovative ballet company, BalletCollective, a New York–based nonprofit arts collective that connects artists, composers and choreographers to create new, ballet-based works.

Bill Day lived an incredibly full life. He traveled extensively and made friends wherever he went. He was a very kind and thoughtful man who will be missed dearly.

PAUL EMERON CARPENTER

Paul Emeron Carpenter, 72, of Jackson’s Gap, Alabama, passed away suddenly on Dec. 31, 2025.

Paul was born on Dec. 18, 1953, in Dothan, Alabama. He grew up in Ashford, Alabama as the youngest of three boys and older brother to their little sister. In his early years, Paul worked in his father’s clothing store with his brothers. He attended Jacksonville State University where his father was on the Board of Trustees and went on to graduate from Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy in 1981, where he also met his first wife, Suzy Rogers. Shortly after this, Paul embarked on what would become his favorite journey — fatherhood. He became a father to his daughter, Mary, in 1987 and again to his son, Parker, in 1991.

Paul was strong in his faith in Christ. He was a member of Independent Presbyterian Church from 1987 to 2022, followed by Trinity Presbyterian Church from 2022 to 2025.

Paul spent the majority of his career at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System in Savannah, Georgia, where he worked until retirement in 2022. He began as an IV room supervisor, then hospital manager and eventually became the Director of Pharmacy in 2014. He won many awards, including his most recent award from Georgia Society of Health System Pharmacists in 2022, the “Twenty-Five Year Practitioner Award.”

After his divorce in 2000, Paul was surrounded by many friends. He was especially grateful for Dennis Rice and Hal Richards who were instrumental in his life.

Paul went on to marry Cindy Cook in 2005, and they had a wonderful life together. He so enjoyed their blended family and loved her children as his own. After retirement, Paul and Cindy moved to Lake Martin, where they enjoyed the lake and being close to Auburn.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Carpenter; his mother, Mary Carpenter; and his brother, Gregory Carpenter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Lee Cook Carpenter; and his children who he loved dearly, Mary (Ryan) Andrews, Kiley (Josh) Hill, Parker (Jennifer) Carpenter, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Nemcek, Josh (Josey) Lightle; his precious grandchildren: Jaxon, Winnie, Ellie, Clare, Liam, Mason, Ollen, Fin, Madi, Jep and another on the way; his brother, Philip (Daryl) Carpenter; his sister, Amy (Vance) Fallin; his nieces and nephews Heath (Jerri) Carpenter, Yancy (Joy) Carpenter, Paul Fallin, Hope (Isaac) Wilson and William (Kate) Fallin; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

A graveside service was held for family and close friends at Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 5. A memorial service to celebrate Paul’s remarkable life was held on Monday, Jan. 5 at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

A second memorial service will be held at Independent Presbyterian Church in Savannah, Georgia. The date of the service is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Four Corners Ministries (www.fourcorners.org), as Paul was very passionate about this mission.

JUNE STOREY HARDY

June Storey Hardy, 81, of Auburn, was born Oct. 27, 1944, to Frank and Frances Storey in Columbus, Georgia, and went to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2026.

She married Robert Harry Hardy on Sept. 21, 1968, and they began their lives together.

June obtained her associate degree from Columbus State Community College and worked as a secretary in radio before later serving as the first secretary of Parkway Baptist Church, a new church where she and her husband were founding members.

She became a stay-at-home mom after having children and did the books for the family construction business, Village Builders. She excelled as a mom and a wife, provided loving care to her parents and serving her family well. Serving and loving her husband brought her joy and she set a beautiful example of Christ-like love for her children to see.

When her children were older, she went back to work and spent 15 years at East Alabama Medical Center in outpatient surgery. She was the joyful, welcoming face for many as they nervously arrived for a procedure. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and caring for grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Harry Hardy Sr., as well as both of her parents and an infant brother.

She is survived by her children Robert “Robbie” Harry Hardy Jr. (Katie), Karol Hardy Kirby (Brian), Daniel “Dan” Hardy (Kristin); and grandchildren Tripp (Hope) Hardy, Jeff Kirby, Leslie Kate Hardy, Hydee Hardy, Piper Hardy, Kolt Kirby, Kam Kirby and Trent Hardy.

Though Alzheimer’s took her memory, it never took her joy. She continued serving those around her by playing hymns on the piano or comforting others in their confusion.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that helped her through her journey with Alzheimer’s. The Lord’s goodness was evident in every detail. Visitation will be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn, on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. CST with a celebration of life immediately following at 2 p.m. Private graveside service will follow.

LINDA TAMPLIN SANDERS

Linda Tamplin Sanders, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2025, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Born on April 18, 1940, in Opelika, Linda grew up in nearby Auburn, where she attended public elementary, junior high and senior high schools. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Auburn University in 1961.

Linda’s professional life reflected her deep commitment to nurturing others. She began her career as a home service advisor with the New Orleans Public Service Company (NOPSI), where she combined her love of cooking and education. One of the highlights of this period was her participation in the 1964 New York World’s Fair, where she demonstrated New Orleans-style Creole cooking — an honor that showcased both her culinary talent and her engaging personality.

After leaving NOPSI in 1964, Linda returned to her roots in early childhood education. She taught kindergarten at several schools across South Carolina and Florida, bringing warmth and understanding into every classroom she entered. Later, she served with the public health service in Vero Beach, Florida, offering guidance and support to mothers of newborns — a role that perfectly suited her compassionate nature and lifelong dedication to children.

Linda was a devoted wife to Charles for 65 years. Together they built a loving family that includes their daughters Susan (Woodard) and Lara (Franck), and their son Charles “Chip” III. She was affectionately known as “Winnie” by her four grandsons and two granddaughters — a nickname that captured the warmth and joy she brought into their lives.

She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Tamplin; mother Opal Tamplin; and stepmother, also named Opal.

Those who knew Linda will remember her as someone who truly embodied the phrase “people person.” She delighted in old friendships and welcomed new ones with open arms. Her kindness was unwavering; she never spoke ill of anyone. Her ability to connect with children made her not only an exceptional educator but also a remarkable mother and grandmother.

A visitation was held on Jan. 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. The Rev. George Mathison presided. Interment followed at Auburn Memorial Park.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CARL MAXWELL “MAX” COSBY II

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

After a brief and unexpected illness, Carl Maxwell “Max” Cosby II left this earth and entered into his heavenly home on Dec. 31, 2025. With Carl Maxwell “Mack” Cosby and Annie Ruth Day Cosby as his parents, Max began his life on April 15, 1953 in Opp, Alabama, but soon moved to Pensacola, Florida. There he grew to love the beach and bay. At age 13, the family reestablished their home back in Opp. In 1971 Max graduated from Opp High School and then enlisted in the Alabama Army National Guard. After graduating with a business degree from Auburn University in 1978, he was employed by the city of Opp on the Utility Board and later as city clerk. At this same time, he became reacquainted with Pam Boothe; they married in 1979. They were blessed with a daughter, Megan, in 1980 and a son, Cale, in 1982. Around this same time, the family joined Southside Baptist Church where they were active members.

Over the years, Max worked in various career fields — state of Alabama Revenue Department, Dorsey Trailers and South Central Alabama Mental Health. He eventually returned to employment with the state of Alabama working as an auditor for 20 years with the Banking Department, Bureau of Loans. In this employment, he traveled throughout Alabama and across the U.S. for external audits and conferences. His outgoing personality shone in this job as he enjoyed meeting all kinds of people. In 2010, Max and Pam relocated to Auburn, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. After their move, Max continued growing in his faith in Christ as he became an active member of Church of the Highlands.

Max’s retirement in 2014 allowed him to pursue his lifelong interests of fishing and hunting, continuing to travel with his family, and collecting and trading. He enjoyed collecting and trading everything from timepieces to his most recent interest in stereo and audio equipment. He was a lifelong fan of John Denver’s music. Max loved to recall all the times he saw John Denver in concert, even once when he came to Auburn when Max was in school there. Max very much enjoyed the American West and traveled to various western states throughout his lifetime, always cherishing the time he spent there. Although Max’s hobbies and interests varied over the years, he was always most happy spending time with his family. He was so very proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a constant jokester, cut-up, and loved to laugh. He rarely met a stranger. A friend of Max’s was a friend for life. He was intentional and successful in staying in touch with family, friends and former colleagues. He leaves an amazing legacy for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pam Boothe Cosby, daughter Megan (Michael) Schumacher of Auburn, and son Cale (Kelly) Cosby of Anniston, Alabama. He was “Boom Boom” to eight grandchildren: grandsons, Colter, Colin, Silas, Judah and Levi Cosby, and granddaughters, Cosby, Georgina and Hayes Schumacher. Max is also survived by his sister Sheryl (Tom) Elliott; brother Gary (Brenda) Cosby; brothers-in-law Dale Boothe and Harold Boothe; sister-in-law Tracy Bozeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Max’s family will host a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Church of the Highlands.

BRANDON ALEXANDER “ALEX” RIEGEL

Brandon Alexander “Alex” Riegel, 38, of Opelika, passed away on Jan. 2, 2026, after a brief illness.

Alex was born on Nov. 25, 1987 in Mobile, Alabama. He was the youngest of three boys and lived in Atmore, Alabama, and Poinciana, Florida until moving to Opelika, at age 12. He proudly graduated from Opelika High school in 2006 and spent the next 20 years as his Dad’s riding buddy as they traveled the country as over the road truckers.

Having been born with Fragile X Syndrome, Alex overcame many obstacles and lived a happy and meaningful life. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger and was a joy to all who knew him. He was a spectacular Gin Rummy player and was almost unbeatable. Alex found joy in life and was known for his nightly phone calls to relatives where he would inquire about the wellbeing of everybody he could think of. He was a loving soul and gave the best hugs. The world was a brighter place with Alex in it and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Alex was predeceased by his grandmothers, Jeanette Elliott and Polly Harphant. He leaves behind his parents, Eddie Riegel and Cindy Black; brothers, Chris Black (Hope )and Hunter Black (Melissa); nephews, Christopher and Skyler Black, and Ben Bridges Black; and nieces Summer and Autumn Black; along with many friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 8, held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika with visitation at 1 p.m. and services in the chapel at 2 p.m. followed by a brief graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery.