Obituaries | Week of Dec. 29, 2025

LAURE MAJDALANI NÉE WAKIM

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8).

Mothers are our eternal angels; they live forever in our hearts; they provide us with unconditional sustenance, love and kindness. They heal our wounds and grant us hope when all else fails. They care about us more than themselves. When we lose them, we lose the innermost sanctuary of our hearts.

“I love you mom, and I ask God Almighty to welcome you into his eternal dwelling, to rest among the faithful angels and glorious saints.”

Laure Majdalani, most beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend, passed away on Dec. 11, 2025. She was happy to meet her Lord and Savior after a three-year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her closest family and the gentle presence of prayer.

With a first name that rhymed with “L’Or” (i.e. gold in French), she truly set the golden standard in what a perfect loving mother and devoted housewife could be. She was 89 years old, still active and alert to the last minute, still treating those around her and leaving behind countless relatives and friends who dearly mourn her passing. She is remembered for her beautiful smile, unwavering faith, selfless service and boundless affection towards all those around her.

Born Laure Wakim in the lovely village of Aitanit, which stood at the foot of Mount Niha in the Lebanese West Bekaa, she entered the world on March 11, 1936, overlooking the serene Qaraoun Lake on the Litani River, Lebanon’s most vital waterway. The name Aitanit evokes the ancient Phoenician “Ain” (fountain) and “Tanit” (goddess of beauty and fertility), a fitting symbol to a woman whose elegance, wisdom and nurturing spirit have invariably touched everyone that she encountered.

Laure was the cherished daughter of Salim Moussa Wakim (a master carpenter) and Maria Issa Mansour, the second of eight children. She grew up alongside her brother Samir (b. 1934) and his wife Noha Saba; her younger siblings Victor (b. 1938) and Mary Kfoury; Souad (b. 1942) and Chafic Bechaalani; Nohad (b. 1945) and Jamil Ata; Georges (b. 1947) and Helene Karam; Elie (b. 1950) and Maria Teresa Merhe; and Ghassan (b. 1957). Her grandparents were Moussa and Regina on her father’s side and Issa and Nejmeh on her mother’s side.

Laure’s early years were marked by profound trials during World War II, specifically, when her family endured severe shortages, often sustaining themselves on a single meal a day. Yet even in hardship, her brilliance shone brightly. From a young age, she excelled at the Maison Centrale, Azarieh (Filles de la Charité de Saint Vincent de Paul), particularly in mathematics, where her teacher pleaded with her parents to keep her enrolled. At just nine years old, however, Laure left school with deep sadness to shoulder the care of her growing family; she became the steadfast daughter who supported her mother Maria and held the family together with her dear brother Samir.

From that tender age, Laure embraced homemaking with extraordinary devotion. She kept the home immaculate, washed linens by hand, baked daily bread from raw ingredients even amid wartime troubles, cooked nourishing meals, cleaned tirelessly and sewed beautiful garments for her siblings and neighbors. At 10, she taught herself to use a neighbor’s sewing machine, transforming luxurious fabrics sent by a Canadian uncle into exquisite dresses of satin and silk. Admired by all, she was called “Cleopatra” in her Beirut neighborhood of Ashrafieh for her natural beauty — long raven hair, expressive eyes and an elegant bearing that graced her every movement. Her wisdom and charisma were matched only by her humility and kindness.

As a young woman who was renowned for her beauty and gentle strength, Laure captured the heart of Chucri Elias Majdalani, a handsome and honorable man who fell in love with her at first sight. Though many suitors sought her hand, she and her father chose Chucri. At age 20, she sewed her own engagement and wedding gowns — creations worthy of Paris’s finest couturiers — and married him in a union that would span decades of unwavering partnership. They were married in 1956.

A superwoman of boundless heart, Laure brought five children into the world: four daughters in succession — Amale (April 1957), Nawal (November 1958), Zahia (December 1959) and Rita (December 1960) — followed by the long-awaited son, Joseph (March 1967), born on Easter Sunday and drawing admiration as a “little angel” from the hospital staff. Her home was a sanctuary of order and fragrance, cleaned at dawn without fail, with meals served at precise hours with the air filled by the aromas of Mediterranean delights — Kibbeh, Moughrabieh, Mloukhieh, Tabbouleh, Fattoush, Manakish, Mezeh, Knafeh and so on.

She sewed her daughters’ clothes, starched and ironed them to perfection, ensuring they were always impeccably turned out. She supported her children’s education tirelessly to make sure they excelled in their studies. The crowning joy came in 1973 when her eldest, Amale, ranked first nationwide in the French Baccalauréat, a moment of profound pride for Laure and the entire Majdalani and Wakim families. Amale ranked first among 9,000 students in the heavily contested Lebanese Baccalaureate examination. This was somewhat repeated, nearly 10 years later, when her son entered a national competition and was chosen to receive a double scholarship, the first Bachir Gemayel presidential scholarship in Lebanon while still qualifying for the American University’s full merit-based tuition waiver.

Laure quickly mastered driving the family’s only vehicle with remarkable skill and became the family’s chauffeur, often driving her children to various activities. She also became an accomplished tailor, crafting wedding dresses and coats for family and friends. She prepared lavish banquets that delighted all, with her kitchen becoming a place of generosity and warmth. In truth, Laure was the beating heart of the Majdalani family, nurturing and supporting her husband unconditionally while showering her children with love and affection. She frequently served them with meals and snacks while they were engaged with their friends or studying; she readily assumed all household chores uncomplainingly. Even in illness, she rose to prepare wholesome meals, ensuring her family and grandchildren were tended to with love and tenderness. She gave little thought to her own timeless beauty, yet remained elegantly groomed, a model of grace and devotion.

Her children married well: Amale to Saad Khoury (ret. chief engineer), Nawal to Joseph Jammal (ret. Brigadier General), Zahia to Charles Mehanna (a brilliant CPA), Rita to Robert Hajj (ret. economist) and Joseph to Inna Zakomorna (pharmacist). Laure shone at each celebration, her joy radiating all around her.

A devout Christian educated at the Sisters of Charity, Laure was deeply devoted to Saint Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint Charbel, whose churches and monasteries she frequently visited. She cherished two extraordinary events that she attributed to divine intervention: the first in 1966 was a vivid dream in which Saint Joseph appeared to her, holding a child, and promising to grant her a son to be named Joseph — a promise that would come true later that year, namely, on Easter Sunday of 1967, seven days after Saint Joseph’s feast day; the second intervention consisted of the quite extraordinary survival of her son and his friends, all unscathed, in a 1988 brutal car accident in which a Renault 5 vehicle carrying five engineering students slammed at very high speed into a wrong-way six-wheeler truck. Simultaneously, Laure saw the jack-knifing accident and heard Saint Mary’s voice saying: “Be not afraid. I have saved your son.” An hour later, when her son appeared at her door with his lacerated garments, Laure understood immediately what had happened. That day, she walked bare-footed to Saint Mary’s Church in Ashrafieh. These were only two of several extraordinary encounters that she enjoyed recounting.

The Lebanese civil war brought unimaginable torments and sorrows — bombs, food shortages, fears as her children crossed dangerous zones and heartbreaks as her daughters sought safety abroad. Amale’s marriage in June 1977 and sudden move to America tore at Laure’s heart; yet she resolved to learn English and then visit her. After surviving the war, Laure and Chucri immigrated to the United States, becoming citizens and living first in Salt Lake City with Amale and Saad; they then followed their son Joseph to Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1996), Tullahoma, Tennessee (2003), and finally to Auburn (2013). In Auburn, Laure embraced the Southern warmth and hospitality, living joyfully with Joseph, Inna, and grandchildren George, Laura and Maya, who adored their beloved Teta.

Over time, tragedy struck the family repeatedly with the deep losses of grandson Michel Jammal (1993), granddaughter Lina Khoury (2013) and daughter Amale (2013), leaving Laure in prolonged mourning. Yet her faith sustained her. Diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer on Sept. 1, 2022, she fought valiantly with the support of the staff at the Spencer Cancer Center. A fractured ankle on Nov. 28, 2024, however, left her bedbound, and increasing pain led to her admission at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center. On Dec. 11, 2025, after a modest lunch with Joseph — during which she asked him to prepare her final dress — she spent three hours in prayer with Joseph and close friend Ayman Sayegh. Smiling as though in the presence of angels, she asked Joseph to hold her hand firmly. She went into labored breathing and passed away peacefully at 8 p.m. Even as water gushed forth from the heart of Jesus on the cross, water gushed forth from her mouth after breathing her last. Her face remained angelic, her smile beautiful and the room adorned with a heavenly fragrance until early morning hours.

Beautiful until her final breath, Laure gave everything without regret, bearing pain silently to spare others. She leaves behind countless memories and the hope that her children will carry forward her legacy of love and devotion by raising faithful and devout families. In her last days, she considered herself blessed to have lived so long and begged her family to shed no tears.

Laure is preceded in death by her parents Maria Mansour (1986) and Salim Wakim (1992); her sisters Nohad Ata (2011) and Souad Bechaalani (2021); her brothers Ghassan Wakim (2021) and Victor Wakim (2024); her husband Chucri Elias Majdalani (2017); her daughter Amale Majdalani Khoury (2013); and her grandchildren Michel Jammal (1993) and Lina Khoury (2013). She is survived by her brothers Samir, Georges, and Elie Wakim; her children Nawal Jammal (Joseph), Zahia Mehanna (Charles), Rita Hajj (Robert), and Joseph Majdalani (Inna); her grandchildren Daniel and Mark Khoury; Rita and Patsy Jammal; Elia (Christina), Charbel (Christel), and Maria Hajj; and George, Laura, and Maya Majdalani; her great grandson Liam Hajj; her siblings and their families; and a host of devoted relatives and friends.

The family extends the deepest gratitude to all of those who prayed for Laure, especially those whose heartfelt love and support sustained her in her final days: Msgr. Michael Farmer; Fr. Gabriel Mills; Saint Michael’s parishioners; Dr. Ayman and Wafa Sayegh; Patty Abrahams; Steve Sforzini; Dr. Louise Billingsley; Collier and Heather Farnelle; Mary Ferguson; Sue Bryant; and Teresa Ligon. Her family also thanks the wonderful staff at the Spencer Cancer Center: Dr. Brandon Johnson, Jaimee, Christie, Hannah, Jessica, Katie, Elizabeth, Anne and many others.

Laure was a remarkable daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and lady of profound faith — a beautiful soul shining brightly and illuminating the lives of those around her. She was and forever remains her children’s eternal angel — the most loving, most devoted and most selfless mom anyone could ever hope for. She will be sorely missed and eternally remembered for her enduring legacy of kindness, boundless generosity and unwavering support for all the lives that she has touched and the families that she has so tenderly held together.

A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Burial followed at Town Creek Cemetery. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

DONNA CLARK MOORE

Donna Clark Moore, 75, of Salem, Alabama, was born on March 24,1950, in Montgomery, as an only child to the late Bess and Donald D. Clark. She passed away at her home in Salem, on Dec. 19, 2025. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Thomas Moore.

She worked at Ampex Corporation until it closed its doors then retired from ABC Enforcement.

No services are scheduled at this time. She will be laid to rest with her parents at a later date.

LT. COL. JAMES WAYNE LANGSTON

Wayne Langston loved Jesus, loved Avon, loved Auburn football and loved to laugh. He passed away at home Dec. 23, 2025, one month after his 91st birthday. The oldest child of James Washington Langston and Alma Elizabeth May, Wayne was born Nov. 25, 1934, at home on Second Street in Columbus, Georgia. While he was growing up his family mostly lived in and around Montgomery.

At 19, Wayne went to Bryan Field in Bryan, Texas, to be trained as an Air Force pilot. His first Sunday in Bryan he visited the church where Avon Burkhalter was the pianist. He graduated number one in his class and chose a career in rescue helicopters. His first assignment was in Greenland where he was awarded a national award for rescuing a team of scientists from a crevasse. After a year of prolific letter writing Wayne returned from Greenland and married Avon before they began their nomadic life by moving to North Carolina where their two sons, Darrell and David, were born. Their daughter, Gay, was born in New Mexico before the family ended up back in Alabama when the Air Force paid for Wayne to get his degree in electrical engineering from Auburn University, Magna Cum Laude, in 1967.

From there Wayne flew rescue helicopters in Vietnam during the TET Offensive and he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. After three years in Florida he continued serving with his last two assignments in England and in Spain. Upon returning to Auburn, Langston retired from the Air Force January 1974 at the age of 39.

Wayne’s second career was with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) throughout the Southeast, Maine, New Hampshire and the last 14 years in the Fort Worth area where he could frequently change jobs within the agency and Avon could live in one house for 30 years. He worked in many different roles within the FAA including NTSB but retired as manager of the group that approved military helicopters built by the French company Aerospatiale.

Though he served his country through two full careers, Wayne’s passion was always serving the Lord. He volunteered with The Gideons, Baptist Men and Lay Witnesses for Christ International where he and Avon dedicated years serving on the board and traveling to multiple Olympics and World Games. They also played key roles in the organization’s annual Christian Athlete of the Year Awards Banquets in Dallas, Texas. Another place Wayne and Avon invested their time was with Heart of Passion, a nonprofit founded by their granddaughter, Savannah, in 2004. For several years they volunteered at the summer Red Carpet Day retreats for teens with cancer.

Wayne is survived by Avon, his wife of 69 years; their children David (Patricia) James Langston of Notasulga and Gay (Tom) Solomon of Pine Mountain, Georgia; their grandchildren, Savannah Michelle Solomon, Sean (Ashley) Michael Solomon, Jeremy (Alexis) Scott Adams, James Patrick Langston; and great-grandson, Hayes Foster Solomon. He is also survived by his sister C. E. Langston. He is predeceased by his parents; his sister Sandra Anne Langston; and his son, Darrell Wayne Langston.

Sam Mings, executive director for Lay Witnesses for Christ International, conducted a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to heartofpassion.org.