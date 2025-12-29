Kale — Grow More, Give More Harvest of the Month

BY BETHANY O’REAR

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

ALABAMA — The December Grow More, Give More Harvest of the Month is Kale.

Grow More Kale

• Sun — Plant in full sun (6 to 8 hours). Space 12 to 18 inches apart within rows. Plant in February and October.

• Soil — Amend with organic matter to create a well-drained soil. Avoid planting in unamended sandy or heavy clay soils. If the soil test shows the pH is below 6.2, apply lime as recommended.

For proper drainage in a container garden, use potting mix and ensure containers have drainage holes. Alternatively, consider using self-watering containers.

• Water — Keep soil consistently moist but not saturated. Apply one to two inches of water each week and more during hot summer days. Keep leaves dry to avoid fungal diseases. Mulch helps retain moisture.

• Plant — Direct sow seeds about one-half inch deep. If buying transplants, choose those with healthy color and a stocky appearance. Avoid plants with flowers. Dig the planting hole as deep as the root ball. Firmly pat down the soil and water deeply.

• Fertilize — In the absence of a soil test, apply an all-purpose fertilizer (8-8-8 or 10-10-10) at planting, according to label directions. Apply nitrogen four to six inches from the stem (side-dress), four to six weeks after planting.

• Insects/Diseases/Weeds — Scout plants frequently for insect and disease damage. Use insecticidal soap (for soft-bodied insects) or Bt dust or spray (for caterpillars, or worms). Spray fungicides regularly to suppress common fungal diseases. Always follow label instructions. Mulch inhibits weeds and diseases.

• Harvest — Harvest at 50 to 70 days. Harvest time varies depending on the variety.

• Other — Kale is a cool-season crop that tastes best before the heat of summer or after fall frost. Visit www.aces.edu/go/growmore for more information.

Learn how to grow the best fruits and vegetables with the Grow More Garden Series at www.aces.edu/go/growmore.

Live Well Recipe:

Spaghetti Squash Boats

These boats will have the family riding on a river of flavor. Live Well Alabama’s Spaghetti Squash Boats brings together squash, kale, onions and ground turkey sausage for multiple waves of flavor.

Tips: Rinse and massage kale between your fingers for a few minutes to make it softer. Cook spaghetti squash in the microwave to save time. Place squash halves cut side down in a dish with an inch of water and cook until you can shred flesh into strands with a fork (about five to 10 more minutes).

Ingredients

2 medium spaghetti squash

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Salt and pepper to taste

1 yellow onion, diced

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ pounds ground turkey sausage

4 cups kale, torn into bite-sized pieces with stems removed

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Microwave squash for a few minutes until it becomes softer and easier to cut.

Cut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds.

Place squash halves cut side up on a baking sheet. Top with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in oven for 45 to 50 minutes until fork tender. Let cool.

In a large skillet, heat three tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic powder and cook for five minutes. Add sausage and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring regularly, until sausage is brown and cooked through. Add kale, stir and cook for a few more minutes until wilted. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.

Use fork to scrape inside of cooled spaghetti squash and shred it into strands. Add spaghetti squash strands to skillet and stir to combine with sausage and kale.

Spoon mixture into squash shells for serving.

Kale Dip

This recipe combines greens and cottage cheese for a dip that is perfect for veggies.

Makes: 1 ½ cups

Ingredients

1 ½ teaspoons vegetable oil

3 cups thinly sliced or chopped kale

1 clove garlic, minced or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes or ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

Rinse or scrub fresh vegetables under running water before preparing.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add kale, garlic and salt. Stir and cook until the kale is tender, about three to four minutes. Turn off the heat and let the kale cool.

Transfer kale to a blender. Add cottage cheese and puree until smooth.

Season with red pepper flakes and lemon juice. Serve right away or chill before serving.

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

Notes:

One bunch fresh kale makes about eight cups chopped kale

No blender? Make a chunky version. Finely chop kale and garlic before cooking. Mash dip with a fork.

Try adding onion powder, dill weed or curry powder for more flavor.

Can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to three days.

Serve with fresh vegetables or tortilla chips.

Freeze extra lemon juice to use later.

For more Live Well

Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com.