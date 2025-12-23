Opelika School Board approves supplements for athletics, arts

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika School Board gathered for a regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis said he knows the students and faculty are excited for Christmas, and he wishes everyone a happy holiday season.

“Someone told me it is Christmas this week,” he said. “I think all teachers, all students, are very excited. We’ve got a little sickness going around, but we just need to get through Friday of this week — we have an early release from 11:30 to noon in that area. So outside of that, winter sports are in full swing. We’ve had a great semester, and just hope everyone has a great Christmas.”

Davis said the recommendations for new supplements are a result of a study from Lean Frog that was approved before he became Superintendent, and approval of the new supplements will help ensure Opelika is maintaining and attracting coaches and fine arts teachers.

“We have a lot of coaches coaching in our system,” he said. “It allows them to look to [continue] living in Opelika, and the same thing with fine arts — we’ve got folks doing a great job in that as well. So we want to look at it from a very competitive standpoint of how to kep and attract them, and I think this does that for us.”

In Other Business

The board approved the minutes from the November board meeting.

The board approved the personnel recommendations.

The board voted to approve the out-of-state field trip requests.

The board voted to approve the consideration of new supplements.

The board approved the recommended surplus equipment.

Announcements

The next Opelika School Board meeting will be held at Fox Run School on Jan. 27, where the Teacher of the Year will be announced, and a resolution for the football team will be held.