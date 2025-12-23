Obituaries | Week of Dec. 22, 2025

JUNE MASTERS ROYAL

June Masters Royal passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

June was born on Feb. 28, 1945, in Opelika, Alabama, where she lived the majority of her life and proudly called her home. She was a graduate of Opelika High School, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Donnie Royal. June attended Auburn University and was a member of the Auburn University Marching Band. While raising her family, she joyfully served Trinity Presbyterian Church as their choir director and Trinity Christian School as their music teacher. June continued to share her love for music by teaching piano lessons to children in the community for many years. Later in life, she worked at Farmer’s National Bank, where she was employed until retirement. June and her husband were faithful members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and later Trinity Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her family, especially her grandchildren. June was known for her baking skills, particularly, her famous pumpkin pie, chocolate chip cookies and banana bread. She enjoyed sewing, singing, watching Auburn sports and most importantly, worshipping her Savior. Those who know her, know she exemplified the meaning of mercy, strength and grace. She loved her family fiercely, and although we will miss her deeply, we find comfort knowing she is resting in the arms of Jesus Christ.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Royal, and her parents, Charles and Dorothy Masters. She is survived by her brother, Chuck Masters, son Chris Royal (Misty), daughter, Dona Markert (Cal), six grandkids, David Royal (Leanne), Heather Moreau (Tanner), Leanne Sambrano (Jared), Katie Royal, Hannah Ryals (Austin) and Lauren Markert and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend gratitude and thanks to the Longleaf Liberty Park memory care staff (Vestavia Hills, Alabama) and to the Affinity Hospice staff.

The visitation service was held Saturday, Dec. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, with a graveside service immediately following at Garden Hill Cemetery.

BARBARA ANNETTE ALFORD

Visitation for Barbara Annette Alford was held Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the Parlor. A service will be Thursday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel, interment followed at Garden Hill Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM WALLACE MCLEOD

Wallace McLeod, a resident of Opelika, passed away on Dec. 10, 2025, at the age of 62, from an unexpected illness.

Mr. McLeod was born in Verdon, France, to John Fletcher McLeod III and Billie Gail McLeod, a military family, on Dec. 13, 1962. Wallace attended Auburn High School, where he excelled in all athletics to include football and all track and field events. When he was 13 years old, he was elevated to the varsity track team where he was the State High Jump Champion.

After high school, Wallace joined the United States Navy. When his military service ended, he settled in the Auburn-Opelika area where he worked at the Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company for 18 years and left as a supervisor over tire building when the plant closed.

His interests included fishing, playing golf, Nascar, grilling for friends and family and Auburn football. Wallace was known for his kindness, generosity and playful manner.

Wallace considered his greatest accomplishment to be his amazing children and grandchildren.

Wallace was preceded in death by his father, John F. McLeod III and his mother, Billie Gail McLeod.

Surviving relatives include five sons, Patrick McLeod (Sabina) of Austell, Georgia, Bryan McLeod (Chauntey) of Camphill, Alabama, Jackson McLeod (Kaedence) of Opelika, Alabama, Samuel McLeod of Opelika, Alabama, and Micah McLeod of Tallahassee, Florida; a daughter, Nicole McLeod of Auburn, Alabama. Five Granddaughters: Reina, Esmeralda, Arabella, Genevieve and Reese. He is also survived by his sister, Karen (Mark) Hall, of Braselton, Georgia, two brothers, John F. McLeod IV (Lisa) of Opelika, Alabama, and Benjamin McLeod, of Opelika, Alabama, along with numerous nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held for his family and friends at a later date.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

ROBERT EDWARD ‘BOB’ DAUBER

Robert Edward “Bob” Dauber of Auburn was born to the late Robert and Cindy Dauber on Feb. 5, 1958, in Reading, Pennsylvania and passed away on Dec. 9, 2025. He was a devoted grandfather better known as PaPa. Bob was a passionate Auburn fan, avid fisherman, Braves fan and Bigfoot believer.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Brian (Rachel); grandchildren, Brayden and Caleb; and siblings, Lee (Kim) Dauber, Debbie (Craig) Griggs and Trixie (Tony) Langley; uncle, Thomas Shaw and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the Parlor.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ROBERT JOSEPH WILLIAMS

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2025, Robert Joseph Williams was freed from the dungeon of dementia and welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Marvin Williams Sr. and Lucy Pink Tingle Williams; siblings Elman Williams, Lawrence M. Williams, Jr., Harvie Douglas, and William O. “Billy” Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Yvonne Rhodes Williams; sons Patrick Joseph Williams (Diana) and David James Williams (Kelly); along with grandchildren Kyle Willis, Elisabeth Williams, Logan Williams, Blaine Hicks, Cate Williams and Gabe Williams; and a great-grand-daughter Madilyn Kate Willis; his brother Gregory Williams; and his sister Joyce Cullens.

Robert was a 1965 graduate of Treutlen High School in Soperton, Georgia. He studied at Middle Georgia Junior College and was a proud graduate of Auburn University (’69). He worked as a 3M Company chemical engineer for his entire career, most of which was served in Decatur, Alabama. After his retirement, he moved with Yvonne to Auburn. When dementia arrived, they moved for a while to Mantachie, Mississippi, then later back to Opelika.

The funeral services were held in Opelika, with Pastor Thomas Williams officiating. Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 20, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by the service. Interment followed at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Gentiva Hospice for their gentle care of Robert during the past weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Yvonne R. Williams Endowed Scholarship (Auburn University Foundation, c/o Jennifer Delmore, 345 W. Samford Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36849), St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your favorite charity.