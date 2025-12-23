Moore resigns as OHS head coach

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika High School must now look for a new head football coach after Bryan Moore abruptly resigned at an emergency Opelika City Schools Board of Education meeting on Dec. 19.

Moore, who was named OHS’ 22nd head coach on Dec. 19, 2023, leaves after just two years on the job and 16 days after leading the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish at the 7A state championship game.

In a written statement, OCS superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis thanked Moore for his efforts and announced that the district will begin its search for a new head coach.

“At an emergency meeting today, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education accepted Coach Bryan Moore’s resignation as head football coach,” Davis said. “We are grateful to Coach Moore for his leadership of our student-athletes at Opelika High School. It is our goal as a school system to provide the best resources and experiences to our students and student-athletes. The search process will begin immediately to find the best possible fit to build on the success, character and tradition of Opelika football. We wish Coach Moore well in his future endeavors.”

In his two seasons at OHS, Moore compiled a 19-7 overall record that included going 9-5 in 7A Region 2 play and 4-2 in the playoffs.

With nine-plus wins in 2024 and 2025, Moore reversed a losing trend that included five and four wins in the Bulldogs’ first two seasons after the Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassified them from 6A to 7A in 2022.

This year’s 10 wins were the most by an OHS team since 2020, when the Bulldogs finished 10-3 and made the 6A quarterfinals before losing on the road to Saraland High School 46-27.

OHS’ appearance in the 7A state championship game versus Thompson High School was the third in school history and the first since 2016.

During his tenure, the Bulldogs also won several monumental games, including the 31-28 semifinal playoff victory over crosstown rivals Auburn High School on Nov. 21 and a 23-14 victory over Central High School on Oct. 18, 2024.

Other notable wins include a 43-7 first-round playoff victory over Florence High School on Nov. 8, 2024, a 27-21 first-round playoff victory over Hewitt-Trussville High School on Nov. 7 and a 35-9 quarterfinal playoff victory over Baker High School on Nov. 14.

Known for their physicality, Moore’s teams routinely punched above their weight as one of the smallest 7A high schools in the entire state. During his 26 games in charge, OHS averaged 185 yards rushing and 120 yards passing per game while scoring 30.3 points and allowing 20.7 points.

In addition to his teams’ on-field performances, Moore helped produce numerous college football players, including Auburn University defensive lineman Malik Autry, Georgia State University receiver Jamari Miller and GSU linebacker Tyler Moore.

There is currently no public timeline by which the OCSBOE will hire its next head football coach.