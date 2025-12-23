HappyPaw Doodles welcomes new puppies, seeks two guardian homes this holiday season

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OAKS AGENCY

AUBURN — HappyPaw Doodles is a family-run boutique dog breeding company operating out of Atlanta, Georgia and Auburn, Alabama owned by Dr. Ana Adams, DMV and Annslee Hillyer. They are welcoming new litters and seeking two guardian homes to host select breeding dogs.

Dr. Adams brings a wealth of knowledge in veterinary science with over 25 years of experience and is one of the only animal reproduction specialists in Atlanta, while Mrs. Hillyer possesses a background in corporate business. Their mission is to breed healthy, socialized, intelligent, people-loving dogs and to pour love and support into the clients that adopt these amazing pups.

HappyPaw Doodles seeks two new families to participate in its guardianship program for their upcoming litters. Through the guardianship program, they place future breeding dogs in homes with loving families. The family pays a highly discounted fee for the puppy and commits to breeding the dog with HappyPaw for an arranged time period. After the breeding obligations are complete, the dog is spayed or neutered and full ownership is released to the family.

“The guardianship model is one of the primary reasons I was interested in starting this business,” Adams said. “I have loved animals my entire life and loved the idea of breeding, but I knew I couldn’t — actually wouldn’t — have a backyard full of dogs in kennels who didn’t get the love and attention they deserved. The idea that our breeding dogs are raised from the time they are eight weeks old with a family that will love them forever was the concept I needed to start. Guardianship is truly a partnership, and one of the greatest joys of this job is getting to know and love our guardian families. They are an amazing group of people.”

With breeds including goldendoodles, Australian labradoodles and bernedoodles, there are a variety of options for families to choose from, and Ana and Annslee are there to walk guardians through every step.

