Calendar of Events | Dec. 22, 2025

NOVEMBER THROUGH DECEMBER — DOWNTOWN AUBURN HOLIDAY SEASON

The downtown Auburn–Opelika district transforms into a holiday destination starting in November with lights, decorations and seasonal events running through January. Visit the downtown greenspace and local businesses for festive displays and community gatherings.

NOW THROUGH DEC. 29 — VERY MERRY STROLL TREE

The “Very Merry Stroll” holiday display will be open for viewing on the front lawn of the Opelika Public Library. Decorations will remain through Dec. 29.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 2 — VISIT OPELIKA’S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Take in the sights and lights of the season across the City of Opelika as festive decorations adorn downtown and beyond.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 2026 — “HEY DAY HOLIDAY” AT GREENS SPACE, AUBURN

Bundle up and enjoy a magical winter season at the greenspace outside Hey Day Market, featuring a 24-foot Christmas tree and an ice-skating rink. Open daily from noon to 8:30 p.m. beginning in November.

DECEMBER — CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT

Drive through the Camelot neighborhood each evening at dusk to enjoy one of Opelika’s most beloved holiday light displays, running nightly through 10 p.m.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 1 — AUBURN GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

Experience the magic of the holidays with the annual Gingerbread Village inside the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University. The display opens Dec. 8 and runs through New Year’s Day. Created by Auburn’s architecture and culinary students, this intricate exhibit features edible replicas of Auburn landmarks and is free and open to the public daily.

DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH (AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA RESORT & SPA)

Ring in 2026 at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National during its Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. The celebration includes a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, a photo booth, balloon drop and a midnight countdown with a champagne toast. Several event packages are available. Visit Eventbrite.com for options and reservations. For more information, call 334-741-9292.

DECEMBER — AUSTIN 1ST FOUNDATION CHARITY CHRISTMAS GIVEBACK

Austin’s 1st Christmas, the Austin 1st Foundation’s annual holiday giveback, is collecting gifts for children at Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Community members can help fill the Sugar Plum Shop by donating through the foundation’s Amazon Wish List. All gifts will be delivered to bring joy to patients and their families during the holiday season. Learn more or participate at austin1stfoundation.org/a1c.

JAN. 16–18, 23–25 — “SOMETHING ROTTEN”

Opelika Community Theatre presents the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at 1220 Fox Run Parkway, Suite 216, Opelika. Tickets start at $16 for early-bird pricing. For details and showtimes, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.org.