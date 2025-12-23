Altar Call | Precious scenes in my memory book

OPINION —

A friend of mine and his wife walked into a gift shop while on vacation in California. As they opened the door, causing a little bell to jingle, what they saw was breathtaking.

Before them was a large picture window looking out on the Pacific Ocean. It was a glorious sight. Then they noticed the woman who managed the shop sitting behind a desk with her back to the view.

My friend exclaimed, “You have your back to the most beautiful view in the world!”

“Oh,” she replied without excitement, “I’ve already seen it.”

She explained that she lived 10 miles south of town and drove along the ocean road every day. “I’ve seen it so often that I never bother to look at it anymore.”

Her attitude stirred me to wonder if we should not delight in remembering the beautiful scenes of our lives. So I decided to make a list of glorious scenes that light up the sky of my memories.

A full moon on a crisp fall night is quite magnificent, especially if you are viewing it while holding hands with someone you love. My wife loved to notice a full moon before I did. I pretended not to care, saying in jest, “Oh, I’ve seen it before.” But she knew I was kidding. Nowadays, when I see a lovely full moon, I remember the joy we once shared viewing its beauty together.

Being a morning person, I have always enjoyed a lovely sunrise. Night people prefer sunsets. I enjoy both, but my preference is the sunrise. There is something wonderful about the morning light “breaking” as the darkness is overcome by the gentle coming of the dawn.

Hunters understand this. A beautiful sunrise is sometimes the best reward for rising early to hunt for turkeys or deer. When you have been blessed by the sight of a glorious sunrise, you may go home empty-handed, but you will have a peace in your heart that others cannot see.

For many years, Dean and I enjoyed the scenes of the Gulf at Orange Beach, Alabama — in the cool days of November or February. The young can have the beach in the hot summertime. When we bought the time share, that was all we could afford; then we discovered that was, for us, the best time of the year!

Watching the waves roll in on a lazy day at the beach is a delightful scene. Some people may enjoy a longer drive to Florida but Alabama’s southern shores were enough for us. And the seafood there is just as good.

One scene that I have loved is that of a packed house at church. If you want to see my grin widen, just watch me when I notice some dear soul trying to find an empty seat for a worship service. Oh the joy of such a scene. My heart starts pounding and I begin praying, “Thank you, Lord. Let me see this sight again before you call me home.”

Even more beautiful is the sight of a couple kneeling together at the altar, holding hands and offering themselves to the Lord. To see anyone saying “Yes” to God is a scene I never tire of beholding.

Few scenes are more heartening than being hugged by one of my sons or their wives. We never know when we are hugging our dear ones for the last time. So every hug becomes precious.

Just as priceless is the sight of one of my grandchildren running up to me, grinning and saying gleefully, “Hey, Grampa!” That is a scene that will never lose its joy for me. And now I have the joy of having a great grandchild jump into my arms to embrace me. How blessed can an old grandfather get.

I have walked the streets of New York City, Los Angeles, London, Rome, Delhi, Athens, Munich, Sao Paulo, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Paris, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

I have witnessed majestic scenes of the world’s created beauty. I have admired the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, the giant Sequoias, Pike’s Peak, the Blue Ridge Mountains, Victoria Falls in Zambia and the Taj Mahal in India. I have gazed upon the majestic Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro and dined with friends in Hawaii and Alaska.

But no scene in any of those places can hold a candle to what has been the most beautiful scene of all for me — that of my wife holding me in her arms, squeezing me for a long time and whispering, “I love you darling.” That is but a memory now, but it remains a scene for which I will never stop thanking God.

Reflect on the scenes of your life. What have been the most precious to you. Make your own list of the beautiful scenes of your life. Enjoy the memories — and give thanks.

Merry Christmas!