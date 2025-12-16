Sheriff: ‘We’re coming for you’ as 22 arrested in gang case

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with state and federal investigators, have arrested 22 individuals so far, in what the office is calling Operation Gang Shield. The 22 individuals are associated with the street gang known as “Sex, Money, Murder” which is a branch of the United Blood Nation founded in New York in the 1980’s.

United Blood Nation is also known as the East Coast Bloods. It is the East coast faction of the California-based Bloods street gang. The Sex, Money, Murder gang is a faction of the Bloods and was formed in the Soundview Houses, a New York City Housing Authority development. The SMM gang claims its territory to be the East coast and southern states of the United States. The gang is known for its hierarchical structure and involvement in violent crime, narcotics offenses and organized criminal conspiracies across multiple states.

The ongoing investigation began in May of this year, when investigators from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office dove deep inside the criminal activities of SMM, which include violent crime, narcotics offenses and organized criminal conspiracies. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, SMM gang members focus on recruiting new gang members as well as maintaining their current gang membership. The Alabama Criminal Enterprises Prevention Act makes it a crime to compel someone to join a street gang.

“I want to be very clear,” Jones said. “This was a joint effort. The sheriff’s office could not have done this without the assistance of our state, federal and local partners.”

Search warrants uncovered and seized eight firearms as well as other evidence of gang-related criminal activity. Some of the firearms have been connected to shootings in Alabama. The 22 gang members who were arrested collectively face 79 criminal charges.

“The idea of this investigation was to identify the individuals involved and disrupt their activities,” Jones said. “We wanted to make arrests and bring these people to justice, which would in turn accomplish our overall mission of keeping our communities safe.”

In recent years, SMM has branched out from big cities to smaller towns and communities in the southeast. According to Special Agent Sarah Jones, who is in charge of the FBI’s Mobile field office, Operation Gang Shield illustrates what law enforcement in our communities can accomplish when they work together.

“When we hear about these types of illegal activities in our communities, we take note, we work together and we act,” Jones said. “The FBI is proud to work shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities and our neighborhood safe. Our collective goal is not just to put people in handcuffs for a few days, but to build cases that cut into capabilities of criminal enterprises, putting the worst of the worst behind bars.”

According to Jones, the investigation began in May after information from various sources gave the sheriff cause for concern. Because Operation Gang Shield is an active and ongoing investigation, Jones is cautious in regards to the information released by the sheriff’s office.

“There are other crimes involved here that I won’t comment on at this time,” Jones said. “There are crimes that are currently under investigation. Not to share any names, but I’ll put it this way — if we’ve got any other gangs operating in this area, we’re coming for you too.”

As a result, the following individuals have been arrested: