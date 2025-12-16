Opelika City Council recognizes young writers

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a full slate of administrative, financial and infrastructure items during its regular meeting on Dec. 16, moving forward with multiple technology upgrades, right-of-way agreements and an annual appropriation contract.

The meeting opened with an invocation from Anthony Pogue of Bethesda Baptist Church and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Jaliyah Wilson and Mackenzie Todd of Brown Girls Ink.

Council members then adopted the night’s agenda and approved minutes from the Dec. 2 meeting.

Mayor’s Comments

In the absence of Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith, Council President Pro-tem George Allen recognized the young authors, from Brown Girls Ink for their accomplishments.

Brown Girls Ink was created by two 11-year-old girls from Opelika who discovered their love of writing last year while in fifth grade,” Allen said. “With guidance from their enrichment teacher, Mrs. [Valerie] Lawler, the girls learned how to write, illustrate and publish their own books. They have released two titles, with more on the way, and are even exploring short films based on their stories. Their mission is to inspire other young people to dream big, walk in faith and use their gifts to make a difference. And boy, you all are doing that.”

Consent Agenda Approvals

Council members unanimously approved all items on the consent agenda, which included:

Expense reports from various departments.

The designation and disposal of surplus city property.

Purchase of photogrammetrist services from Pictometry International Corp., doing business as Eagleview, for IT needs. The estimated share of costs from the city of Opelika to Eagleview under the joint Agreement with the city of Auburn, Lee County and Auburn University is $96,052.86.

Purchase of GIS mapping software and SolarWinds software for the IT Department. The compensation to be paid to Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. over the one-year term of the contract is $41,715 for the GIS mapping software, and CDW Government LLC will receive a total amount of $138,193.09 for a three-year subscription for the SolarWinds software.

Amendments to the job description for the Senior Probation Officer position.

A service agreement with Valley Rescue Mission, Inc. for police-related services. The city agrees to pay Valley Rescue Mission $250 for each intake and a monthly fee for individuals placed in its shelter programs, according to the contract. The cost is $1,200 per month for participants in the men’s program and $1,400 per month for those in the women’s program.

The FY 2026 annual appropriation contract in the amount of $5,000 with the Opelika Redevelopment Authority.

Resolutions and Ordinances