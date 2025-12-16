Obituaries | Week of Dec. 15, 2025

WOODROW DODSON ROSS

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Woodrow Dodson Ross, better known in the community as Woody Ross, on Dec. 11, 2025. He died the day after celebrating his 76th Birthday. Woody was born in Opelika on Dec. 10, 1949. He lived his entire life in the Auburn/Opelika area.

In his younger years, he was a well-known radio announcer beginning his life-long career in radio at WJHO radio station. Woody truly enjoyed his career as a radio announcer and an emcee for many local community events. Woody was a gentle spirit and always kind and thoughtful of others.

Woody was the son of John Dodson Ross and Elizabeth B. Ross. He was preceded in death by his young son, Brandon Lamar Ross, and his older brother, the Reverend James Thomas Ross.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sheila Long Ross; son, Daniel Harris Ross. Woody is also survived by his brother, John Wyche Ross (Anne) of Adamstown, Maryland; his sister, Charlotte Ross Jordan of Auburn; sister-in-law, Nancy H. Ross of Navarre, Florida; sister-in-law, Teresa Felsinger of Arab, Alabama; sister-in-law, Pam Persall (Bryan) of Eatonton, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many good friends.

Woody’s memorial service was held Sunday, Dec. 14, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Woody would want donations made in his honor to the EAMC Foundation.

DONALD JAMES JR.

Mr. James was born March 8, 1964, in Opelika to Donald Lee James Sr. and Sandra Ford James. Preceded in death by His parents. He was survived by his children: Donald III “Tripp” (Sam) James, Holly (Steve) Drummonds, Chris (Kayla) James; grandchildren: Jenniffer Coxwell, Kayde James, Sean James, Conner James, Braxton “Nate” James; sister Lorrie (Doug) Mathews. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends all of whom will carry his memory forward with Love!

Lee enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, hunting, fishing and listening to country music as well as rock. He enjoyed woodworking and building things. His greatest passion was gardening and tending to his roses.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, he would love for you to make a donation to your favorite charity.

DR. JEFF MEYERS

On Dec. 4, 2025, Dr. Jeff Meyers, beloved Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Opelika, was unexpectedly called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born in San Angelo, Texas, Jeff’s faith journey began at an early age. Raised in an active Christian home in Desoto, Texas, his dad, Ron, was a deacon, and his mother, Lynda, was an active Sunday school teacher and choir member. Jeff was saved at the age of seven and immediately followed in believer’s baptism.

Jeff was called into the ministry at the age of 16. He embraced this calling two years later and attended Baylor University, where he met the love of his life, Traci. In 1995, he was ordained and graduated from Baylor with a B.A. in Religious Studies. He followed this training with a Master of Divinity with Biblical Languages and a Doctor of Philosophy, both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Shortly after Jeff and Traci were married in 1996, they incorporated Crossroads Ministries. Jeff traveled the world preaching the gospel in churches, youth camps and city-wide campaigns. Jeff spent five years in vocational evangelism before being called back to the local church.

Jeff led congregations in Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana before becoming the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Opelika in 2016. Beyond the pulpit, he reached many through his teaching and evangelism. For over 30 years, Jeff served the Lord well by preaching God’s word and teaching at Luther Rice Seminary and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Jeff also led several Bible studies and, as an avid reader and researcher, he wrote many books.

Outside of his personal faith, Jeff’s family came first in his life. Married for 29 years, Jeff and Traci have been blessed with three young men, Marshall, George and Jonathan. A devoted father, Jeff loved watching his sons grow and excel in their sports and in life. Jeff enjoyed driving fast cars and held several motorsports driving certificates. Often times one would find Jeff outside doing yardwork or detailing cars. In reality, Jeff was spending time with the Lord, praying, practicing a sermon, asking questions and pondering.

Jeff loved his family. Jeff loved people. Jeff loved the church. But, most of all, Jeff loved the Lord and his Word.

Preceded in death by his father, Ron Meyers. Jeff is survived by his wife, Traci Meyers; their three boys, Marshall, George and Jonathan; and his mother, Lynda Meyers.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Dec. 12, in the Worship Center. The service was livestreamed and can be viewed on the website and social media.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Crossroads Ministries, a nonprofit of Jeff Meyers for the purpose of printing his books and unfinished manuscripts. Donations can be mailed to FBCO 301 S 8th St Opelika, AL 36801 payable to Crossroads Ministries or online at www.askjeff.net.



KATHRYN “KOTTY” FRANCISCO STOKES

Kathryn “Kotty” Francisco Stokes, 68, of Auburn, Alabama (formerly Mobile, AL) entered her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus after a life marked by kindness, resilience and unwavering love.

Born May 6, 1957 at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama, she grew up in Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

Kotty was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her devoted sons, John Stokes (Taylor) of Birmingham and Jake Stokes of Auburn. Her heart overflowed most fully in her role as “Grandma” to Charlie Stokes, who was her pride and delight. She is also survived by her sisters Patsy Young (Greg) of Auburn, and Nancy Pickrell (Tim) of Tucson, Arizona, along with a large and dearly loved extended family of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John Jacob Francisco and Betty Ann Francisco of Auburn.

A gifted and compassionate nurse, Kotty earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UAB and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama. Her intelligence and clinical skill were evident, but it was her heart, listening ear, steadiness and instinctive ability to comfort that distinguished her. She cared for others the way she cared for her family: with dignity, attentiveness and a warmth that made people feel deeply seen.

Kotty lived for her two sons. She taught them the value of hard work not by instruction alone, but through daily example — in the long hours she poured into her profession, in the steady faithfulness with which she served others and in the joy she chose even in difficulty. Her relationship with Jesus Christ was the anchor of her life. Her faith steadied her through seasons of illness, and even when circumstances were hard, Kotty chose joy again and again, often declaring with conviction, “Life is indeed worth living.” She modeled what Scripture calls us to in James 1:2 — to “consider it pure joy…,” and in Nehemiah 8:10 — living as though “the joy of the Lord is [her] strength.”

Those who knew her will remember her unmistakably: fierce in spirit, tender in heart and intentional in every interaction. Whether you were a lifelong friend, a neighbor, a colleague or someone she met only once, Kotty made you feel valued. Her kindness flowed naturally.

Her family rejoices that she is now fully whole, fully healed and fully home. They give thanks for a life that was, in every way, a gift.

Visitation was Dec. 13, at Auburn United Methodist Church with a service following. Interment was at Auburn Memorial Park.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

CORVET COTNEY DANZEY

Corvet Cotney Danzey of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Frank Cotney and Daisie Cotney, passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on Dec. 5, 2025. She was 65 years old.

She is survived by her children, Billy Danzey (Tanya Mapp), Christopher Scott Danzey, Heather Danzey (Justin Taylor); brother, Larue Gillen; sister, Mary Stearnes; three grandsons, Brandon (Hannah) Lowery, Taylor (Kara) Lowery, Michael Danzey; four great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Corvet was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Keith Danzey.

A funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 11, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

FREDA DURDEN CHANCY

Freda Durden Chancy, 73, went home to be with her Savior and Lord during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2025. Freda, a long-time resident of Auburn, was born Sept. 29, 1952, the fifth child of Mr. Eamer Edward Durden and wife Myrtle Yates Durden in Hartford, Alabama. She grew up in that small town; loving family, loving reading, music and friendships that endured for her life time. She believed in hard work, honesty, fairness, was a giving spirit and above all believed the teachings of the Bible which guided her daily.

She graduated from Geneva County High School in 1970 with honors, went on to the Enterprise State Junior College and then Auburn University School of Pharmacy, graduating in December 1975 to have a career as a registered pharmacist working in Hospital, Nursing Home of Enterprise, being named as Assistant Administrator at the Nursing Home, Retail stores in Birmingham, LaFayette, Eufaula and retiring from Auburn University Vet School in October 2019.

In the years at ESJC, she met her future husband and life partner, Don Chancy and they began their journey together in September of 1973, growing together and learning that continued for over 52 years.

In 1989, God blessed them with a daughter, Allison Marie, who became Freda’s pride and joy, as she loved, taught and nurtured her to become the wonderful daughter she is now. Growing up with Allison gave Freda the opportunity to live dreams she had for herself. She and Don were blessed by their years of their journey together, and their love for Allison was and is completely unwavering.

Freda made many friendships over her life that have endured and will be fondly remembered.

Freda is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Eamer Edward Durden and Myrtle Yates Durden, her brother Eddie Durden and sister, Lela Moseley.

Freda is survived by her loving husband, Don; her daughter, Allison Marie Chancy-Cothram and loving son-in-law Robert (Rob) Cothram; sisters: Editha Chesser (Glen), Sonja Donnell (Mac); brother-in-law, Jerry Moseley (Lela); along with seven nieces, nephews and their families.

Visitation will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church- Founders Chapel beginning at noon on Dec. 19. A memorial service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. CST in the Founders Chapel. The family is being assisted by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika with the Revs. Cory Smith and Molly Cross officiating the service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor and memory be made to Auburn United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Harvest Evangelism Hosanna Home for Women, Central Florida Community Arts of Orlando, Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine Emergency Response Team or Spencer Cancer Center.

ROSEMARY MASSINGILL

Rosemary Massingill, 72, of Opelika, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Rosemary was born July 28, 1953, to parents Joe and Mary Massingill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Massingill.

She is survived by her brother, Joey Massingill (Vickie) and niece, Courtney Woods (John); sister, Lee Kessler (Chip); nephews Will Kessler (Brittany) and Sam Kessler; and a host of great nephews, great nieces, family and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The Rev. Earl Ballard officiated. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

MARY HULETT HANSON

Mary Hulett Hanson, 73, of Opelika, passed away on Dec. 12, 2025, at the Bethany House in Auburn. She was born on July 29, 1952, in Tupelo, Mississippi to parents Alexander Hulett and wife Mary Brown Hulett.

Mary was a gifted school teacher; she attended Mississippi State before she transferred to Auburn University where she earned and graduated with her Master’s degree in early childhood education. After graduating from Auburn University, she began teaching at Reeltown and enjoyed watching her fourth, fifth and sixth graders grow and learn.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Luther “Steve” Hanson; her parents, Alexander and Mary Hulett.

She is survived by her two sons Todd Browning (Christine) and Herman “Jay” Browning (Amanda); five grandchildren Cheyenne Browning, Emily Brooks, Adam Brooks, Allie May and Kimberlee Barnes; brother Bill Hulett (Karen); and a sister Marion Reifsinder (Clark).

Mary’s life was celebrated at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on, Tuesday, Dec. 16.

RENAE SWANGO O’MARY

Renae Swango O’Mary, 68, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Renae was a cancer survivor two times over, but she died due to extended complications from many health concerns. We are rejoicing that her body has been made new in Heaven.

Born in June 1957 to her parents, Larry and Lora Swango, her family moved to Auburn in 1972. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1975 and received her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education from Auburn University.

Renae was a mild-mannered person who accomplished much through her dedication and hard work. She was well respected by her colleagues. Renae retired after a 38-year teaching career primarily at Northside Intermediate School in Opelika. She loved children and teaching.

Renae had a joyful disposition and the sweetest spirit. She was kind to her neighbors and friends. She would pray for everyone she encountered whether neighbors, friends or healthcare workers. Renae loved to talk. She was a great listener and a wonderful encourager. She loved people and she loved Jesus. Renae was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church.

Renae was a cherished daughter, beloved sister, wonderful mother and fabulous “Grandnae.”

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lora Swango. She is survived by her father, Larry Swango; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Paul Reach; son and daughter-in-law, James and Brooke Shambley; grandson, Josiah Shambley; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn. Visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

MARY LITTLEJOHN BELSER

Mary Littlejohn Belser, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, following a brief illness at East Alabama Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Thomas A. Belser Jr.; her mother, Mary Rose Littlejohn; and her father, Dr. Wilmot Shipp Littlejohn.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Rose Belser Hurst (David) and Katherine Margaret Belser Donovan; her grandchildren, Adam Lee McPheeters, Mary Elizabeth Hurst Reed (Christopher), and Leisa Rose Hurst Mangan (Aaron); and her great-grandchildren, Aidan William McPheeters, Emmett Alexander Reed, Amelia Clair Reed and Oliver Christopher Reed.

Mary was born in Birmingham, on June 20, 1931. She graduated from Ramsay High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Sweet Briar College, followed by a master’s degree from George Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. She began her teaching career instructing remedial English at Southern Union College and later held a tenured faculty position at Tuskegee University.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed writing poetry, gardening and traveling with her husband. She was a devoted member of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and was a member of the altar guild for more than 50 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church located at 136 E. Magnolia Ave. in Auburn. Her burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CARE Humane Society at www.carehumane.org

KIMBERLEY TEMPLETON BELCHER

Kimberley Templeton Belcher, 58, of Lanett, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 11, 2025. Kimberley passed away unexpectedly at EAMC. Kimberley was born on Feb. 23, 1967, to her parents, Jerry Templeton and Peggy Thrower in Chambers County. Kimberley was known as a fun, loving and energetic lady. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She loved her family and friends. Kimberley enjoyed helping people at the Orthopedic Clinic of Opelika, where she worked for several years.

Kimberley was preceded in death by her son, Justin C. Benefield; and by her maternal grandparents: L. M. and Lucille Cotney; her paternal grandparents: Cornelia and Denson Templeton.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Peggy and Leonard Thrower of Lanett; her brother Glenn Templeton of Valley; her sisters Anita Bailey of Valley, and Deborah Akins of Fredonia, Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews; and her very best friend, Amber Kent of Lanett.

Services dates and times will be released shortly.