Lee County earn high marks on state report card

BY STEVEN STEIFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Board of Education reviewed results from the state report card, which showed multiple schools earning an “A” rating and “Most Improved” recognition. Board members also gave Superintendent Mike Howard high marks in his annual performance evaluation.

“We just had the highest score that we’ve ever achieved in Lee County,” Howard said. “From 2017, when the report card began, to where we are right now, there’s been a substantial increase.”

There were 4 A’s: Beauregard Elementary School, East Smiths Station Elementary School, Wacoochee Elementary and West Smiths Station Elementary School. Highest Improvements included Sanford Middle School (+12 to 80%) and Beulah Elementary (+11% to 85%).

Howard credited students and faculty for the gains and said the district continues to challenge all schools to earn an A rating.

“We want to hit at least 90 next year and go up another three points, and that would be the first time,” he said. “There are not many county school systems that can say they have an A with the population and diversity of the schools we have. We’re trending in the right direction.”

Howard outlined initiatives launched to align schools across the system, including monthly professional development for assistant principals, a leadership academy for aspiring administrators, expanded safety audits, creation of an alternative school, restructuring grade configurations, expansion of pre-K programs and completion of state and federal compliance reviews.

“That’s extensive work in a short period of time,” Howard said.

He also highlighted improvements in athletics and the arts, including expanded sports programs, ongoing field upgrades, continued support for the county honor band and growth in STEM and robotics programs. The district has also expanded music and art offerings at the elementary level to promote equity across the county.

Howard pointed to ongoing capital projects, including renovations at Beauregard’s gym and stadium and improvements at Smiths Station facilities.

“The track is still ongoing, but we’re getting close,” he said. “We’ve added lights so they can host home meets at night. The roof at Smiths Station is going on this week, and the junior high auditorium and playgrounds are coming soon.”

Board President and District 2 member Rusty Courson presented the board’s evaluation of Howard’s performance. Board members reviewed six areas: leadership and vision, construction, capital outlays, ethics, personnel management and accessibility. Ratings were based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 representing “consistently exceeds expectations.”

Howard received an average score of 4.57 in the area of instruction. Board members cited his leadership, adherence to federal, state and local laws, compliance with board policy, curriculum oversight and promotion of equitable opportunities for students.

Several board members also praised Howard’s visibility at school events and noted academic and athletic improvements throughout the district.

Courson said the superintendent promotes high academic standards, implements board goals, provides educational leadership, serves as a spokesman for the system and regularly recommends improvements to the board.

