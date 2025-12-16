Girls Cross Country team recognized by ACS board

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn School Board recognized the Auburn High Girls’ Cross Country Team’s success as the 7A Alabama State Team Champions. Eight out of the last nine State titles have been won by the Auburn girls’ Cross Country Team, and this is their third consecutive year in a row of winning the title.

“I am so proud of these girls,” said Varsity Girls’ Cross Country head coach Erica Skidmore. “They represent Auburn so well — with integrity and just hard work. We like to have team dinner sometimes, but they assure me they have to be done by 7:30 p.m. because they have plenty of homework to do, mostly all these students, and they’re just very studious and a joy to work with. I’m so proud of each one of them.”

In Other Business

The board voted to approve the agenda.

The board voted to approve the minutes from the regular session held on Nov. 24.

The board approved the financial statements and cash reconciliation for November 2025.

The board voted to approve the proposed School Calendar for 2027-2028.

The board approved the Duck Samford Stadium and Auburn High School Band Field renovations — change order No. 1 and the financial closeout.

The board approved the J. F. Drake Middle School Lighting Protection System Owner Architect Agreement.

The board approved the Auburn High School Canopy Connector Enclosure Owner Architect Agreement.

The board approved the Auburn High School Football, Baseball and Softball Fields additions and alterations Owner Architect Agreement.

The board voted to approve the lowest responsible bid for the construction of Plains High School.

The board approved the personnel recommendations, with Sharon Tolbert abstaining.

Announcements