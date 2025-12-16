Altar Call | Choice Christmas Words

BY WALT ALBRITTON

OPINION —

Words are precious. We communicate our needs, our dreams and our feelings with words. Since it’s Christmas time, let’s reflect on some choice words of the Christmas season.

“Clearance” is one. I like it. My wife loved it. She seldom bought anything that was not on a “clearance sale” rack. Buying “clearance” Christmas gifts can save money for other things – like the power bill.

“Santa” is another. It’s linked with another word — “gift.” Santa is a good word because he blesses young children with delightful anticipation for gifts. As the kids grow up, parents can teach them the great joy of giving. Mr. Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge inspire generosity that overcomes our selfishness. Christmas is a good time to remember that Jesus said “it is more blessed to give than to receive.”

“Others” is a Christmas word. As we grow older, we are not concerned about what gifts we will receive; our focus is on what we can give others. Places like Mercy House in Montgomery exist for others. Ken Austin and his team provide 500 meals every day for folks who need a hot meal. Christmas is all about others because of the influence of “the Man from Galilee.”

Since he is the “Word” of God, “Jesus” is the great word of Christmastide. The church calls this the “Advent” season. That’s a word that refers to the coming of Christ. He came long ago and he is coming again. For Christians the true focus of Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Fortunately, we can sit beside a Christmas tree, exchange gifts and still remember to praise God for his gift of Jesus for our redemption. We can teach our kids the rich meaning of the precious word, “Jesus” and explain that our Lord died upon a “tree” with blood on it, and no lights.

“Lights” brighten Christmas. They beautify our Christmas trees and our homes. Many of us enjoy the tradition of driving around at Christmas time to gaze at the homes adorned with hundreds of colorful lights. Thousands drive to Callaway Gardens to be awed by a million lights (and music) that remind us why we love to celebrate Christmas.

I must include the word “stockings.” Many of us always found a stocking with our name on it hanging from the mantel above the fireplace. Some who grew up during “hard times” remember when all they got for Christmas was an apple, an orange and a candy cane. Sometimes the stocking would contain a surprise, perhaps money, a harmonica or more recently a gift card. It was always fun to see what was in your stocking.

“Holy” is a beautiful Christmas word. December is the “holy” season when we focus on the miraculous birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Some of our favorite songs employ the word “holy.” The most touching moment of Christmas for me is listening to someone sing “O Holy Night.” Majestically, it sums up the “reason for the season.”

Christmas is all the more wonderful because of all the “carols” we love to sing. No one sings “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” or “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in August, but without them Christmas would not be “the most wonderful season of the year.”

My favorite Christmas word is “Emmanuel,” a name given to Jesus that means, “God with us.” It was the old Prophet Isaiah who told us a virgin would give birth to a son and call him “Emmanuel.” Then the New Testament affirmed that the Virgin Mary’s son born in a Bethlehem manger was indeed the long expected Messiah, the Word made flesh.

“Emmanuel” teaches us the most important thing about God — that he loves us and chooses to be “with” us in all the circumstances of life — the bitter, the sweet, the good and the bad. Find a time to seat quietly beside your tree and thank God for giving you the grace to handle the hardships you are facing. Ask the Lord to help you get up and go share the comfort you have received from God with someone who is suffering.

Then, thankful for a God like that, think of a few kind words you can say to someone whose Christmas will be blessed by your kindness. There are few greater gifts than kindness. Kind words can chase away despair and sorrow and make someone feel loved.

Use gentle, gracious words like “Wise Men” (and Wise Women!) to bless this Christmas for someone! And don’t hesitate to speak many times this month two words that will joyfully convey your love to others — “Merry Christmas!”