Opelika names new police chief

The city of Opelika announced the appointment of Johnathan Clifton as the new Chief of Police on Wednesday, Dec. 10. A decorated leader with over 26 years of dedicated service as a law enforcement officer, Clifton brings a wealth of operational expertise, military command experience and a deep commitment to community policing. Clifton will assume his new duties effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Clifton has served OPD since 1999, rising through the ranks from patrol officer and K-9 handler to his most recent role as patrol major and operations commander. In his executive capacity, he has managed the day-to-day functions of the department, overseen criminal investigations and led strategic initiatives that resulted in full staffing in 2025.

“Clifton represents the very best of Opelika,” said Mayor Eddie Smith. “His proven track record in modernizing our detective division, his strategic approach to recruitment, and his decorated military service make him the ideal leader to guide our department into the future.”

Clifton’s career is defined by operational excellence. As detective captain, he led a division renowned for its high prosecution rate and implemented technology that dramatically improved efficiency. His leadership philosophy is rooted in his background as a captain in the U.S. Army/ National Guard, where he commanded military police soldiers in combat and helped establish the Baghdad Police Academy in 2003 — service for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

A third-generation law enforcement officer, Clifton follows in the footsteps of his father, a retired Alabama Marine Police Captain, and his grandfather, a retired Sheriff of Marshall County.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Auburn University and is currently completing a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. He is also a graduate of the National Command and Staff College’s Executive Leadership Course. Clifton was recognized as the 2019 Officer of the Year and recipient of the 2023 Leadership Award by the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. He’s an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Opelika, Leadership Lee County and board member of the East Alabama Credit Union.

He resides in Opelika with his wife of 23 years, Tammy, and their two sons, Carter and Carson.